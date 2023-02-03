Read full article on original website
MSNBC
House GOP disbands civil rights panel
House Oversight Committee member Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss Chairman Comer disbanding the civil rights subcommittee. Comer's move comes mere weeks after the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols.Feb. 5, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Plaskett: We’ll be a “truth squad” on Congress’ new Weaponization Committee
Rep. Stacey Plaskett has been appointed as the top Democrat on the GOP’s new Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Republicans have tried to make comparisons to the Church Committee, one of the most well-respected and influential committees in the history of Congress. But critics – including former aides who worked on the Church Committee – say it isn’t so. “What they’re interested in doing is chasing down rainbow conspiracies and far right fearmongering to their base,” Plaskett tells Ali Velshi. Democrats have the responsibility to be “the truth squad,” says Rep. Plaskett.Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
DNC chair Harrison on Biden: This president has delivered for the American people
President Biden is gearing up for his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night--the big speech before his presumed re-election bid, although Biden has not formally announced anything yet. The president is expected to tout his accomplishments and make the case to the American people about why he deserves a second term. Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Press Secretary: Biden sees this as a moment to have a conversation
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joins Morning Joe to preview President Biden's State of the Union address.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) Talks China Balloon, SOTU and House GOP
Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) talks expectations for President Biden's upcoming State of the Union speech, and responds to Republicans slamming Biden for not shooting down the Chinese surveillance balloon earlier. “We just need to accept that whatever happens, and in total absence of facts, there’s going to be deep criticism of the president.” Feb. 5, 2023.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
msn.com
Donald Trump's Presidential Bid Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
MSNBC
In debt ceiling fight, McCarthy can’t shake his arithmetic problem
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s plan to hold the debt ceiling hostage is not new. Not only was the California Republican a member of the House GOP leadership the last time his party created such a crisis, McCarthy made no secret of his plans to threaten the nation’s economic security ahead of last fall’s midterm elections.
MSNBC
Trump is the latest Republican to avoid his most notable success
The first sign of trouble began, oddly enough, in Alabama. In August 2021, Donald Trump headlined an event in the ruby red state he won by 25 points, and the former president briefly encouraged attendees to get Covid vaccines. As regular readers might recall, the booing was audible and immediate.
MSNBC
Fencing returns around Capitol ahead of Biden's State of the Union address
U.S. Capitol Police have installed fencing around the Capitol out of an abundance of caution ahead of President Biden's State of the Union address. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports from Capitol Hill.Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
'Delays upon delays’: Divided Congress can’t even agree on committee rules
The first week of hearings on the Hill confirmed Republicans are choosing political theater over productivity. “Things are off to a pretty rambunctious start,” says NBC News senior Congressional reporter Scott Wong. He joined Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for The Atlanta Journal Constitution, and Warren Rojas, Washington correspondent for Insider, to discuss the partisan squabbling. Feb. 5, 2023.
MSNBC
Busted: GOP plots controversial cuts as McCarthy tested
House Republicans eyeing cuts to social security and food assistance programs. It comes as leaked audio obtained by CNN reveals Mike Pence pushing to revive the controversial Bush-era idea to privatize social security. The Washington Post’s Libby Cassey and The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg join Ari Melber on “The Beat.”Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Monday Nightcap: State of the Union preview
President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address before a divided Congress on Tuesday. White House insiders Jen Psaki, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Michael Steele talk about the critical moment for Biden and what to expect.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Republicans point guns in the sky on social media in response to balloon
Republicans like Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, Kari Lake and Rep. Paul Gosar on social media have posted pictures of themselves pointing guns at the sky or shooting guns as a response to the Chinese balloon flying over the U.S. Joe Scarborough shares his thoughts on the empty gesture.Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
Swalwell: GOP is 'absolutely determined' to side with Russia over American values
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) discusses with Nicolle Wallace the new calls to investigate the Trump-era Durham probe and how Republicans in Congress are straying further from U.S. values. Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
Biden on Chinese surveillance balloon: 'We're going to take care of it'
President Joe Biden made brief comments as videos from the East Coast appear to capture what Pentagon officials are calling a Chinese surveillance balloon. NBC News' Dan DeLuce reports on if the U.S. government will shoot the balloon down and the geopolitical elements that would entail.Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
Why Trump’s secret plan for the war in Ukraine is unbelievable
Two days after Russia’s war in Ukraine began, Donald Trump said there were “things” President Joe Biden could do to end the crisis “pretty quickly,” but the former president did not elaborate on what those “things” might entail. At one point, he suggested that the United States could put Chinese flags on our F-22 fighter jets, but this was not an argument to be taken seriously.
MSNBC
Rep. Jimmy Gomez on U.S. response to Chinese spy balloon: "I think they took appropriate steps"
California Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D) speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the U.S. response to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon over the Carolina coast: "I think they took the appropriate steps." Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
The Black National Anthem reminds us ‘we have not yet achieved the kind of justice that we richly deserve’
Dating back to the year 1900, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” has transformed over the decades into the Black National Anthem. It has a rich history that has withstood numerous civil rights tragedies and celebrations. Yet, this 100-year-old song has as much meaning now as ever. Dr. Imani Perry, who literally wrote the book on it, explains why its mainstream prominence is so important. “Part of that journey has been to actually tell the story of Black Americans more fully and deeply, so that people can understand why it has been so critical to actually continue to struggle for racial justice, and why Black Americans have actually been able to sustain themselves in the face of persistent injustice.”Feb. 5, 2023.
