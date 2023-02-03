ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

House GOP disbands civil rights panel

House Oversight Committee member Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss Chairman Comer disbanding the civil rights subcommittee. Comer's move comes mere weeks after the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols.Feb. 5, 2023.
MSNBC

Rep. Plaskett: We’ll be a “truth squad” on Congress’ new Weaponization Committee

Rep. Stacey Plaskett has been appointed as the top Democrat on the GOP’s new Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Republicans have tried to make comparisons to the Church Committee, one of the most well-respected and influential committees in the history of Congress. But critics – including former aides who worked on the Church Committee – say it isn’t so. “What they’re interested in doing is chasing down rainbow conspiracies and far right fearmongering to their base,” Plaskett tells Ali Velshi. Democrats have the responsibility to be “the truth squad,” says Rep. Plaskett.Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC

DNC chair Harrison on Biden: This president has delivered for the American people

President Biden is gearing up for his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night--the big speech before his presumed re-election bid, although Biden has not formally announced anything yet. The president is expected to tout his accomplishments and make the case to the American people about why he deserves a second term. Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) Talks China Balloon, SOTU and House GOP

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) talks expectations for President Biden's upcoming State of the Union speech, and responds to Republicans slamming Biden for not shooting down the Chinese surveillance balloon earlier. “We just need to accept that whatever happens, and in total absence of facts, there’s going to be deep criticism of the president.” Feb. 5, 2023.
msn.com

Donald Trump's Presidential Bid Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
MSNBC

In debt ceiling fight, McCarthy can’t shake his arithmetic problem

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s plan to hold the debt ceiling hostage is not new. Not only was the California Republican a member of the House GOP leadership the last time his party created such a crisis, McCarthy made no secret of his plans to threaten the nation’s economic security ahead of last fall’s midterm elections.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Trump is the latest Republican to avoid his most notable success

The first sign of trouble began, oddly enough, in Alabama. In August 2021, Donald Trump headlined an event in the ruby red state he won by 25 points, and the former president briefly encouraged attendees to get Covid vaccines. As regular readers might recall, the booing was audible and immediate.
ALABAMA STATE
MSNBC

'Delays upon delays’: Divided Congress can’t even agree on committee rules

The first week of hearings on the Hill confirmed Republicans are choosing political theater over productivity. “Things are off to a pretty rambunctious start,” says NBC News senior Congressional reporter Scott Wong. He joined Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for The Atlanta Journal Constitution, and Warren Rojas, Washington correspondent for Insider, to discuss the partisan squabbling. Feb. 5, 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Busted: GOP plots controversial cuts as McCarthy tested

House Republicans eyeing cuts to social security and food assistance programs. It comes as leaked audio obtained by CNN reveals Mike Pence pushing to revive the controversial Bush-era idea to privatize social security. The Washington Post’s Libby Cassey and The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg join Ari Melber on “The Beat.”Feb. 7, 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Monday Nightcap: State of the Union preview

President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address before a divided Congress on Tuesday. White House insiders Jen Psaki, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Michael Steele talk about the critical moment for Biden and what to expect.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC

Biden on Chinese surveillance balloon: 'We're going to take care of it'

President Joe Biden made brief comments as videos from the East Coast appear to capture what Pentagon officials are calling a Chinese surveillance balloon. NBC News' Dan DeLuce reports on if the U.S. government will shoot the balloon down and the geopolitical elements that would entail.Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC

Why Trump’s secret plan for the war in Ukraine is unbelievable

Two days after Russia’s war in Ukraine began, Donald Trump said there were “things” President Joe Biden could do to end the crisis “pretty quickly,” but the former president did not elaborate on what those “things” might entail. At one point, he suggested that the United States could put Chinese flags on our F-22 fighter jets, but this was not an argument to be taken seriously.
MSNBC

The Black National Anthem reminds us ‘we have not yet achieved the kind of justice that we richly deserve’

Dating back to the year 1900, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” has transformed over the decades into the Black National Anthem. It has a rich history that has withstood numerous civil rights tragedies and celebrations. Yet, this 100-year-old song has as much meaning now as ever. Dr. Imani Perry, who literally wrote the book on it, explains why its mainstream prominence is so important. “Part of that journey has been to actually tell the story of Black Americans more fully and deeply, so that people can understand why it has been so critical to actually continue to struggle for racial justice, and why Black Americans have actually been able to sustain themselves in the face of persistent injustice.”Feb. 5, 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy