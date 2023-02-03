ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina man arrested at Garden City hotel

Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–A South Carolina man was arrested Wednesday night by Garden City Police after he traveled to Garden City to meet up with an underage girl. On Wednesday, the Garden City Police Department was contacted by a family member, who indicated that their 15-year-old child was involved...
