SpaceX COO says Starlink had cash-flow-positive quarter in 2022
President and COO Gwynne Shotwell says that SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet program had a “cash flow positive quarter” in 2022 and “will make money” in 2023. The update is major news for a program that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has stated should be considered a success if it merely avoids bankruptcy. Several companies have attempted to build businesses around the concept of a low Earth orbit (LEO) internet satellite constellation. All have failed or gone bankrupt. Motorola pursued a concept called Celestris in the 1990s but eventually gave up and invested in Teledesic. Teledesic eventually went bankrupt and shut down in 2003 after spending the equivalent of $1.85 billion in 2022 dollars. In 2020, OneWeb – the closest to a true Starlink competitor – filed for bankruptcy despite having raised $3.4 billion and begun launching satellites. It was only saved by a $1 billion bailout led by the British government.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches Spanish Amazonas Nexus satellite
SpaceX has successfully launched Spanish connectivity provider HISPASAT’s Amazonas Nexus satellite into a geostationary transfer orbit. The mission kicks off a surge of geostationary satellite launches for SpaceX. It was also the company’s 16th Falcon rocket launch in nine weeks, demonstrating an extraordinary cadence just a hair away from CEO Elon Musk’s ambitious 2023 target.
Turkey official declines Starlink help from Elon Musk after deadly earthquake: report
Turkey is still reeling from the effects of a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep. The earthquake claimed many lives, with recent estimates pointing to over 5,000 killed in Turkey and Syria. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the death toll from the earthquake could increase eightfold.
The Earth is spinning faster than ever and scientists are worried
Last year in 2022, the planet Earth set a series of records. First, on June 29, 2022, the planet recorded its shortest solar day by completing its rotation in 1.50 milliseconds less than 24 hours.
Elon Musk Addresses Health Concerns
The Tesla CEO acknowledges that the last three months 'were extremely tough' as he took over Twitter.
New lithium development in Canada could lure Tesla
A fresh lithium development in Saskatchewan, Canada, along with other significant supply developments, could make the country more enticing than ever to supply-hungry Tesla. Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, have made it no secret that lithium is a vital resource for its business. It intends to work closely with suppliers and potentially develop its own reserves in the near future.
Pininfarina grows its U.S. footprint in early bid for EV hypercar market control
Automobili Pininfarina has announced today that it is again expanding its dealership network in the United States as it looks to take advantage of the small number of electric hypercars currently on the market. With Pininfarina’s relationship with Ferrari essentially coming to an end in 2017 with the release of...
Tesla price target raised by Wedbush with tax credit and China taking focus
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had its price target at Wedbush raised to $225 from $200 on Monday morning, as analysts Dan Ives and John Katsingris believe new developments out of China, as well as the revised U.S. tax credit program that qualifies the Model Y’s entire lineup for the full amount, have resulted in “clear demand drivers” for the automaker.
Why Tesla Model Y tax credit inclusion is good for some and bad for others
The Tesla Model Y complete lineup was recently added to the IRS list of qualifying vehicles that will give buyers a $7,500 tax credit. While it may seem like the company’s huge price cuts coupled with the tax credit would be good for everyone, it spells bad news for competitors that offer comparable EVs in the same category.
Tesla starts sending out Investor Day invites with cool Easter egg
Tesla’s Investor Day is coming in a few weeks, and the electric vehicle maker is starting to generate hype around the event. As Elon Musk confirmed that Master Plan Part 3 will be discussed at the event, Tesla also started sending out Investor Day invites. As per the invitation,...
Tesla’s biggest bull has $100M in stock of Musk’s newest venture: Twitter
Tesla’s biggest bull is arguably Ron Baron, a billionaire investor who runs New York’s Baron Capital and Baron Funds. After a monumental investment in Tesla stock years ago, which resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in gains, Baron is again putting his trust and money in the hands of CEO Elon Musk’s newest venture: Twitter.
Volkswagen and Marvel partner up for ID.4 marketing campaign
Volkswagen has launched a global campaign promoting its ID.4 all-electric crossover. The effort features custom content from the upcoming movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which is opening in theaters on February 17. As could be seen in a video featuring the upcoming movie and...
Tesla finally defaults to purchase price in US vehicle order pages
It took a long time, but Tesla has finally updated its vehicle order pages in United States to no longer default to prices that highlight “potential savings.” With the recent update, Tesla’s electric cars now default to their actual purchase price. Tesla’s US order pages have attracted...
Tesla dominates in California, led by Model Y
The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in California in 2022, while the Tesla Model 3 took second place in the state beating out all legacy automakers. It’s no secret that California is a Tesla stronghold. Anyone who has so much as had a layover at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has noticed the crazy number of Teslas and electric vehicles generally. But Tesla’s popularity in the state seems to have come to a head as its Model Y and Model 3 were the top two best-selling vehicles in California in 2022.
Rivian improves R1T and R1S range with Software Version 2023.02.03
Rivian improved the range on its R1T and R1S vehicles with the new Software Update version 2023.02.03. Rivian rolled out the update on February 7, and along with improvements to R1 key fobs and alerts potentially unlocked doors, the automaker has added “Improved EPA – Estimated Range Numbers” as well:
Tesla-funded researchers discover surprising detail about lithium-ion battery discharges
A potentially crucial reason behind lithium-ion batteries’ tendency to self-discharge has seemingly been discovered by researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University. What’s quite remarkable was that the group’s findings were amazingly simple yet potentially profound. Electronic products such as smartphones and laptops tend...
Tesla makes good on Model Y with detached steering wheel, replaces car
Tesla has made good with an owner from New Jersey whose steering wheel fell off just a week after purchasing a Model Y by replacing the car and providing them with a loaner in the meantime. On January 30, Prerak Patel stated his Model Y steering wheel had simply disconnected...
Tesla to present Elon Musk’s Master Plan Part 3 during Investor Day
Details of Elon Musk’s Master Plan Part 3 will be discussed during Tesla’s upcoming Investor Day event on March 1, 2023. The update was shared by the Tesla CEO in a post on Twitter. “Master Plan 3, the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth will...
Tesla Powerwalls help over 3,700 homes keep the lights on during TX winter storm
Central Texas experienced its worst icing event in over 15 years during the late January and early February 2023 ice storm. Recordings from Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, revealed that the storm brought 0.69 inches of ice, causing widespread tree damage and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.
