World No. 1 Lydia Ko will have a new caddie in 2023 as she reunites with David Jones, her sister and manager confirmed to Golfweek. Ko, 25, will begin the season next week at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International with Jones, who caddied for her at the 2021 Lotte Championship. In that event, Ko posted a seven-stroke victory to halt a lengthy victory drought.

