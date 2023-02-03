MDOT: Tree clearing starts Monday along I-94 ahead of three-year, $160M resurfacing project

CALHOUN COUNTY — Work on a three-year, $160 million project to rebuild a portion of Interstate 94 in Calhoun County is scheduled to begin Monday.

According to Michigan Department of Transportation officials, in addition to the rebuilding and repaving of 10 miles of I-94 between Helmer Road and 17 1/2 Mile Road, the project also includes rebuilding nine bridges and repairing eight others.

Tree clearing begins Monday and will lead to intermittent shoulder closures along the targeted stretch of eastbound and westbound I-94, officials said in a release.

Construction will start in March, if weather permits. Most of the work is expected to be completed in 2023 and 2024, MDOT officials said.

The Battle Creek rest area parking lot will be repaved in 2025.

The interchange at Capital Avenue will be rebuilt in 2023, "improving safety, traffic flow and I-94 clearance under Capital Avenue," MDOT said.

Traffic along Capital Avenue is supposed to be detoured for roughly 75 days while the bridge is rebuilt.

Project funding comes from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program. The program is aimed at fixes that are meant to create longer useful lives and improve the condition of the state's infrastructure.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com