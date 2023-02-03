ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
96.9 KISS FM

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
atozsports.com

One big-name free agent the Cowboys will pursue this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys had the NFL world buzzing when they entered the sweepstakes for the services of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas went so far as to have All-Pro defenders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompany him to a Dallas Mavericks game in December, which certainly got the media into a frenzy.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Cowboys Hiring Offensive Line Coach

The Dallas Cowboys are hiring Mike Solari as their new offensive line coach. Solari has spent most of his career as an offensive line coach with occasional stints as an offensive coordinator. “We have a unique opportunity to get the very best here,” owner Jerry Jones told the media at...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to major Cowboys change

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The Cowboys moved on from their former coordinator, Kellen Moore, who joined the Los Angeles Chargers in the same position. On Saturday, the Cowboys announced the hiring of Brian Schottenstein to replace Moore. Cowboys announced they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to major Cowboys change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision

Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Geno Smith: Contract talks underway

Smith has reportedly had positive contract negotiations with the Seahawks thus far, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Smith would likely be one of the top signal callers if he were to hit the open market this offseason, but it appears as if the Seahawks would like to avoid that possibility, as talks regarding an extension are seemingly moving in a positive direction. The 32-year-old quarterback put up career-best numbers across the board in his first season as a starter with Seattle, but given this was Smith's first year as a starter since 2014, any extension would likely be of the shorter variety as the team attempts to safeguard itself from any sort of regression.
SEATTLE, WA
atozsports.com

NFL writer nails one of the Cowboys’ biggest question marks

CeeDee Lamb made the Dallas Cowboys look extremely smart this season after taking him with the 17th overall pick in 2020. The former Oklahoma Sooner finished tied for fifth in receptions (107), sixth in receiving yards (1,359), and tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns with nine this season. Other than...
DALLAS, TX

