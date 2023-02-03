ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino police seeking help identifying man who brought human jawbone to station

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man who brought a human jawbone to a San Bernardino station on Thursday.

San Bernardino Police Department

The man allegedly brought the jawbone to the San Bernardino Police Department station located on N. D Street and "tried to put what appeared to be deceased animal remains and a lower jaw that resembled a human" at the front desk, police said.

Officers attempted to locate the man outside of the station after he left, but were unsuccessful in doing so.

After examination by the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office, the jawbone was determined to be that of a human.

As they search for their man, officers are describing the man between the ages of 30 and 35 as 5' 7" tall, weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and a full beard and mustache.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who may recognize the man or locate him in public is asked to contact investigators at (909) 383-5311.

Kathy Enciso
4d ago

for being a police station their security camera is pretty crappy. I saw on FB the other day some lady's doorbell camera had a way better picture.

Esiquiel Lopez
4d ago

Police need help ! What happened to the cameras! The guy was right in front of them whit the jawbone in his hands !!!

Dorothy Beaty
4d ago

animal bones or human why was he not detained and questioned. Police asleep on duty agian.

