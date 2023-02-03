ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, TN

Lauren Barton

The goddess of Tennessee

Pallas Athene (Athena) is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Greek pantheon. Born fully clothed and armored from Zeus's head, she is the patron goddess of strategic warfare, wisdom, civilization, justice, mathematics, and industry. She had many cults that worshipped her, and has appeared in culturally impactful works such as Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven and Homer's The Odyessey. "As early as 407 BC, Plato mentioned her name and claimed that others followed her due to her wisdom and knowledge. He further claimed that her name came from the Greek word Athenoa, which can mean moon and earth or air." (Greek Gods & Goddesses, 2021.)
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”...
NASHVILLE, TN
tourcounsel.com

CoolSprings Galleria | Shopping mall in Franklin, Tennessee

CoolSprings Galleria is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in the Cool Springs commercial and residential corridor between Franklin and Brentwood, Tennessee, 15 miles (24 km) south of Nashville. Opened in 1991, it features 150 stores. The anchor stores are JCPenney, 2 Belk stores, H&M, American Girl, Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Forever 21, and Macy's.
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro

Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Gov. Lee heckled during State of the State. Gov. Lee heckled during...
MURFREESBORO, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
MORRISON, TN
Nashville Parent

Donate Food for Free Nashville Zoo Tickets

Nashville Zoo is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to host the 3rd annual Souper Bowl Food Drive on February 11 and 12. As an added incentive for supporting our local community, the Zoo is offering a complimentary admission ticket when you donate four or more eligible food items (max of two tickets per household/donation).
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Racist Graffiti located on MTSU Message Board

Racist graffiti was found on the message board of an MTSU student dorm door on Friday night, the university’s president said in a statement released Sunday. WSMV-TV reports that Dr. Sidney A. McPhee said Housing and Residential Life, MTSU Police, and other campus administrators have been working with the impacted students.
MURFREESBORO, TN
OnlyInYourState

This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee

There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
WARTRACE, TN
wilsonpost.com

2023 Polar Plunge in Lebanon

Recent cold weather didn’t keep 90 participants out of the water for the 2023 Polar Plunge held last Saturday at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center outdoor pool in Lebanon. Wilson County Special Olympics Director George Walker said that number was a record for the event, which had an air temperature of 44 degrees. The participants raised $12,600 (another record for the event) to be used for training and competition expenses for Special Olympics Tennessee athletes. For more information go to specialolympicstn.org.
LEBANON, TN

