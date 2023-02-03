Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
Related
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this historic spot in Tennessee.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Prince’s Hot Chicken continues to expand after a century of serving up the dish
Prince's Hot Chicken will be expanding its enterprise soon with two new locations in Music City, which would mark a total of six locations for customers to enjoy its famous deliciously spicy dish.
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The goddess of Tennessee
Pallas Athene (Athena) is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Greek pantheon. Born fully clothed and armored from Zeus's head, she is the patron goddess of strategic warfare, wisdom, civilization, justice, mathematics, and industry. She had many cults that worshipped her, and has appeared in culturally impactful works such as Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven and Homer's The Odyessey. "As early as 407 BC, Plato mentioned her name and claimed that others followed her due to her wisdom and knowledge. He further claimed that her name came from the Greek word Athenoa, which can mean moon and earth or air." (Greek Gods & Goddesses, 2021.)
WSMV
Finding Lucy: Obstacles to searching for descendants of slaves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A solemn picture of a 9-year-old girl took WSMV4 on a journey. We wanted to find Lucy Waggoner -- the little girl from the picture. What made our search so difficult is that the picture of Lucy was taken in 1859 as an ambrotype and she was a slave.
WSMV
Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”...
tourcounsel.com
CoolSprings Galleria | Shopping mall in Franklin, Tennessee
CoolSprings Galleria is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in the Cool Springs commercial and residential corridor between Franklin and Brentwood, Tennessee, 15 miles (24 km) south of Nashville. Opened in 1991, it features 150 stores. The anchor stores are JCPenney, 2 Belk stores, H&M, American Girl, Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Forever 21, and Macy's.
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
Slim & Husky’s Pizza Plans to Expand After Becoming First Black-owned Business on Nashville’s Broadway
Slim & Husky’s owners have already made history as the first Black-owned business on Nashville’s historic Broadway. Now they want more. With all of the company’s success, Slim & Husky’s has taken a slice out of the music and retail industries, telling WATE 6 it’s called PRM or Pure Relentless Manifestation.
New 'wind telephone' helps grievers find closure in East Nashville
A new addition in East Nashville is causing a lot of buzz, and it's the first of its kind in Middle Tennessee: a "Wind Telephone." It's something that's been around in Japan for years.
WKRN
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Gov. Lee heckled during State of the State. Gov. Lee heckled during...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?
Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
Nashville Parent
Donate Food for Free Nashville Zoo Tickets
Nashville Zoo is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to host the 3rd annual Souper Bowl Food Drive on February 11 and 12. As an added incentive for supporting our local community, the Zoo is offering a complimentary admission ticket when you donate four or more eligible food items (max of two tickets per household/donation).
Racist Graffiti located on MTSU Message Board
Racist graffiti was found on the message board of an MTSU student dorm door on Friday night, the university’s president said in a statement released Sunday. WSMV-TV reports that Dr. Sidney A. McPhee said Housing and Residential Life, MTSU Police, and other campus administrators have been working with the impacted students.
OnlyInYourState
This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee
There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
Mother urges police to retest evidence in unsolved Nashville double murder
Nearly five years after charges were dropped against the only known suspect in the murders of two teenage tanning salon employees, the case remains one of Nashville's most notorious unsolved crimes.
Wilson Central High School evacuated after threats called in
Wilson Central High School is being evacuated after two "harmful threats" were called in - one to WCHS and one to Wilson County Sheriff's Office Dispatch.
wilsonpost.com
2023 Polar Plunge in Lebanon
Recent cold weather didn’t keep 90 participants out of the water for the 2023 Polar Plunge held last Saturday at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center outdoor pool in Lebanon. Wilson County Special Olympics Director George Walker said that number was a record for the event, which had an air temperature of 44 degrees. The participants raised $12,600 (another record for the event) to be used for training and competition expenses for Special Olympics Tennessee athletes. For more information go to specialolympicstn.org.
Comments / 0