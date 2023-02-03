Read full article on original website
Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
A drive down Route 33 is all it takes to see the littering problem on Pa.’s highways | Letter
Is it not time Pennsylvania cleans up its highways? For decades, trash has piled up along the roads along with the deteriorating roadways. I guess the big question to ask is why is it not addressed. Don’t tell me people take care of sections of the highway. Maintaining what has...
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution.
Trucking Companies Upset with Hikes in PA Tolls
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A state trucking organization says the cost of driving on the Pennsylvania Toll Road is making the state uncompetitive for trucking businesses. Rebecca Oyler, president of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association, tells Trucking-News-dot-com that recent toll hikes only make goods more expensive for everyone. She also says her group remains upset that the money paid to maintain the roads is diverted to other projects. However, a spokeswoman for the turnpike says truckers appreciate the savings in time and fuel that they get from using the roadway.
Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke...
Could part of a 15-acre Bensalem cemetery soon be redeveloped? Here's the plan
Delaware Valley Residential Care, a brain injury rehabilitation organization based in Warminster, plans on building a new rehabilitation center and short-term residential facility at off Route 13 on Mill Road in Bensalem. The 100-plus-year-old St. Valentine’s Polish National Catholic Church's cemetery occupies the space now as it its in a...
MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January
ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closing
According to local sources, a large retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week Lehigh Valley Live confirmed that The Children's Place retail store located inside the Palmer Park Mall is expected to close next month.
Berks contractor charged with home improvement fraud
SPRING TWP., Pa. – A man is suspected of home improvement scams, cheating people out of over $60,000. Spring Township police have filed fraud and theft charges against Samuel Leone. Investigators say six victims, all the in the Spring Township and West Reading areas, allegedly made down payments to...
Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises
Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem. NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood. At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions...
Blue lights can now be used by tow truck operators in Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - New legislation was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf that will allow tow truck operators to use blue lights while they are working on the side of a road. The new law was passed to protect the lives of tow truck operators. People will be more likely to slow down in high traffic areas when they see the lights, allowing tow truck operators to safely remove vehicles from the roadways.
PA Auditor General Questioning Property Tax Increases For 12 School Districts
We head back to Harrisburg with a focus on property tax increase. Pennsylvania’s auditor general is questioning property tax increases for twelve school districts including some in our area. Dennis Owens has the story.
PA Revenues Lagging, Governor’s Office Expects More Declines
HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Capital Star is reporting… Pennsylvania collected $3.6 billion in tax revenue in January, coming in $205.6 million, or 5.5%, behind projections, according to newly released state data. The numbers released by the state Department of Revenue on Thursday are the first indicator of the commonwealth’s...
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel. Much like nearby Lambertville, Frenchtown has become known as a small town just outside of...
Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles
This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Altoona, Pa. — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. ...
Pennsylvania Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Pennsylvania definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations.
Whitehall ice cream shop celebrating new location with buy-one-get-one-free deal on all menu items
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A popular Whitehall Township ice cream shop is celebrating its recent move with a sweet promotion. King Kone, offering banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats, will hold a grand opening event featuring a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all menu items, noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at its new location, 4128 Springmill Road, according to a news release.
Plumstead Police Charge Man With Starting Car Illegally 43 Times
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Plumstead Township Police Department have charged a man with bypassing the court-ordered ignition lock in his car to start the vehicle 43 times. Corey Passaretti, 44, was arrested on Jan. 26 at 6 a.m. Police charged him with tampering with the ignition interlock device to illegally start his car. Passaretti is awaiting a preliminary hearing. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case
Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
