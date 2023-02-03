ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Macungie Township, PA

The Center Square

Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Trucking Companies Upset with Hikes in PA Tolls

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A state trucking organization says the cost of driving on the Pennsylvania Toll Road is making the state uncompetitive for trucking businesses. Rebecca Oyler, president of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association, tells Trucking-News-dot-com that recent toll hikes only make goods more expensive for everyone. She also says her group remains upset that the money paid to maintain the roads is diverted to other projects. However, a spokeswoman for the turnpike says truckers appreciate the savings in time and fuel that they get from using the roadway.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke...
OHIO STATE
sanatogapost.com

MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January

ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closing

According to local sources, a large retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week Lehigh Valley Live confirmed that The Children's Place retail store located inside the Palmer Park Mall is expected to close next month.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks contractor charged with home improvement fraud

SPRING TWP., Pa. – A man is suspected of home improvement scams, cheating people out of over $60,000. Spring Township police have filed fraud and theft charges against Samuel Leone. Investigators say six victims, all the in the Spring Township and West Reading areas, allegedly made down payments to...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Blue lights can now be used by tow truck operators in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. - New legislation was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf that will allow tow truck operators to use blue lights while they are working on the side of a road. The new law was passed to protect the lives of tow truck operators. People will be more likely to slow down in high traffic areas when they see the lights, allowing tow truck operators to safely remove vehicles from the roadways.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

PA Revenues Lagging, Governor’s Office Expects More Declines

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Capital Star is reporting… Pennsylvania collected $3.6 billion in tax revenue in January, coming in $205.6 million, or 5.5%, behind projections, according to newly released state data. The numbers released by the state Department of Revenue on Thursday are the first indicator of the commonwealth’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles

This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Altoona, Pa. — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. ...
ALTOONA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall ice cream shop celebrating new location with buy-one-get-one-free deal on all menu items

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A popular Whitehall Township ice cream shop is celebrating its recent move with a sweet promotion. King Kone, offering banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats, will hold a grand opening event featuring a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all menu items, noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at its new location, 4128 Springmill Road, according to a news release.
TAPinto.net

Plumstead Police Charge Man With Starting Car Illegally 43 Times

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Plumstead Township Police Department have charged a man with bypassing the court-ordered ignition lock in his car to start the vehicle 43 times. Corey Passaretti, 44, was arrested on Jan. 26 at 6 a.m. Police charged him with tampering with the ignition interlock device to illegally start his car. Passaretti is awaiting a preliminary hearing. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
PLUMSTEAD TOWNSHIP, PA
Bethany Latham

Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case

Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

