How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Florida Man Sentenced To 20 Years To Life In Prison For Murdering NYC Woman In 2000Abdul GhaniNaples, FL
Looking For a Crystal Shop In Westchester? Visit Custom Crystal Creations in Dobbs Ferry NYOut and About Westchester NYDobbs Ferry, NY
newcanaanite.com
‘A Contribution to An Already Amazing Town’: The Farmer’s Grind To Operate New Café at Library
A local provider of specialty coffee, pastries, organic breads, artisanal soups and sandwiches is on track to operate the new cafe in the rebuilt New Canaan Library. Michelle and Erich Smith, owners of The Farmer’s Grind in South Salem, N.Y., say they’re excited to bring their established business to the downtown.
newcanaanite.com
Soul-Fête: An Immersive Dinner Party
We thought we knew about every kind of dinner you can have: dinner from scratch, dinner with friends, early, late, expense account, room service, over the sink, a dinner presented with a flourish from under a sterling silver cloche, or one pried from the viselike jaws of a steaming takeout box. And yet, one vibrant, generous group is bringing the town together for an elevated, illuminating take on what dinner can be.
newcanaanite.com
Former ‘Merrill Lynch Building’ at Cherry and Park Streets Is Sold
The single-story commercial building at Cherry and Park Streets—former, longtime home of Merrill Lynch—has sold for $2 million, records show. The 1966-built brick structure at 4 Cherry St. was purchased by a limited liability company whose principal is listed in state records as a Stamford man. The company, DP 4 Cherry Street LLC, acquired the .23-acre property and building Jan. 26, according to a transfer recorded in the Town Clerk’s office.
Ridgefield Cafe Praised For 'Excellent, Satisfying' Food
A cafe in Fairfield County perfect for those with specialized diets is receiving a warm reception from visitors. Botanika Cafe, which opened around March 2022 and is located in Ridgefield at 424 Main St., only serves plant-based organic food made with vegan and gluten-free ingredients. Popular vegan dishes served by...
yonkerstimes.com
Creepy SUNY Purchase Art Thief Nabbed!
Last December, we reported about a mystery man sneaking onto the campus of SUNY Purchase and stealing works of student art. Almost all of the art stolen were nudes. The thefts went on for more than two semesters, with students complaining about their final art projects taken from them. We contacted the State Police and the SUNY Purchase Campus safety, and put this man on the front page of our papers and online.
82-year-old woman starts breathing at Miller Place funeral home after being pronounced dead
Officials say It's unclear if human error played a role or if it was a miraculous recovery.
Randy Cox was paralyzed in a New Haven police van. Here’s a timeline of the aftermath.
Randy Cox became paralyzed after he was hurled around a New Haven police van with no seatbelts. Here's a timeline of the events that followed.
newcanaanite.com
Harassment Charge for 48-Year-Old Man
Police on Friday arrested a 48-year-old Norwalk man by warrant and charged him with second-degree harassment. On Dec. 18, officers took a complaint of harassment between the man and a victim, according to a police report. Following an investigation, police secured a warrant to arrest him on the misdemeanor charge.
darientimes.com
Community honors Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide who was 'heart' of local hair salon
BETHEL — Flowers have started piling up on a table outside the salon where Traci-Marie Jones, a local hair stylist killed in a murder-suicide earlier this week, worked for nearly three years. Community members and loved ones are reeling from the death of the 52-year-old mother of three, who...
fox5ny.com
Woman pronounced dead discovered to be breathing at NY funeral home
NEW YORK - An 82-year-old woman pronounced dead at a Long Island nursing home was discovered to be breathing after she was taken to a funeral home, officials said. The incident happened Saturday at Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson. According to officials, the woman was pronounced...
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash
2023-02-03@8:543pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to free the driver from a car hanging from a guardrail just over the Yellow Mill Bridge closer to Connecticut Avenue side. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to...
New Canaan Financier's Family Members Say They're 'Heartbroken' By His Death At Age 46
The family of a successful and popular Connecticut investment banker who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar says they are "heartbroken and deeply saddened by the tragic loss." Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times...
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
Eyewitness News
The Blizzard of ‘78 struck 45 years ago
(WFSB) – It’s been a mild winter, but 45 years ago we were in a fierce winter storm known as the Blizzard of ‘78. It’s sunny and beautiful out, but 45 years ago today and Tuesday there was almost 17 inches of snow in Hartford. Snow...
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train; third train death in a week
The railroad crossing in Peekskill has many signs and markings that alert people to the dangers.
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
Police: Teen stabbed younger brother in Trumbull Mall parking lot
Trumbull police say at 8 p.m, Jovanie Hall, 18, of Bridgeport, drove to the mall to pick up his brothers. They say as they walked in the parking lot, Hall stabbed his 16-year-old brother.
35-Year-Old Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Car On Route 7 In Norwalk
Police have launched a homicide investigation after it was determined a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car in Fairfield County did not die as a result of an accident. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at approximately 3:20 a.m., Connecticut State Police troopers assigned to Troop G in...
