New Canaan, CT

newcanaanite.com

Soul-Fête: An Immersive Dinner Party

We thought we knew about every kind of dinner you can have: dinner from scratch, dinner with friends, early, late, expense account, room service, over the sink, a dinner presented with a flourish from under a sterling silver cloche, or one pried from the viselike jaws of a steaming takeout box. And yet, one vibrant, generous group is bringing the town together for an elevated, illuminating take on what dinner can be.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
newcanaanite.com

Former ‘Merrill Lynch Building’ at Cherry and Park Streets Is Sold

The single-story commercial building at Cherry and Park Streets—former, longtime home of Merrill Lynch—has sold for $2 million, records show. The 1966-built brick structure at 4 Cherry St. was purchased by a limited liability company whose principal is listed in state records as a Stamford man. The company, DP 4 Cherry Street LLC, acquired the .23-acre property and building Jan. 26, according to a transfer recorded in the Town Clerk’s office.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Cafe Praised For 'Excellent, Satisfying' Food

A cafe in Fairfield County perfect for those with specialized diets is receiving a warm reception from visitors. Botanika Cafe, which opened around March 2022 and is located in Ridgefield at 424 Main St., only serves plant-based organic food made with vegan and gluten-free ingredients. Popular vegan dishes served by...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Creepy SUNY Purchase Art Thief Nabbed!

Last December, we reported about a mystery man sneaking onto the campus of SUNY Purchase and stealing works of student art. Almost all of the art stolen were nudes. The thefts went on for more than two semesters, with students complaining about their final art projects taken from them. We contacted the State Police and the SUNY Purchase Campus safety, and put this man on the front page of our papers and online.
FAIRFIELD, CT
newcanaanite.com

Harassment Charge for 48-Year-Old Man

Police on Friday arrested a 48-year-old Norwalk man by warrant and charged him with second-degree harassment. On Dec. 18, officers took a complaint of harassment between the man and a victim, according to a police report. Following an investigation, police secured a warrant to arrest him on the misdemeanor charge.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash

2023-02-03@8:543pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to free the driver from a car hanging from a guardrail just over the Yellow Mill Bridge closer to Connecticut Avenue side. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

The Blizzard of ‘78 struck 45 years ago

(WFSB) – It’s been a mild winter, but 45 years ago we were in a fierce winter storm known as the Blizzard of ‘78. It’s sunny and beautiful out, but 45 years ago today and Tuesday there was almost 17 inches of snow in Hartford. Snow...
HARTFORD, CT
New Jersey 101.5

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ

