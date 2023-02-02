Read full article on original website
It’s only happened 18 times in the history of entertainment awards — when an entertainer won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. It’s called an EGOT and Viola Davis is the latest person to join the exclusive club.
Fred Armisen, Margaret Cho, Ayo Edebiri Join Mel Brooks’ Twisted ‘History of the World, Part II’ in New Trailer
AP U.S. history students who couldn’t wait to tell everyone they were in AP U.S. History have some new material to study up on with the return of Mel Brooks‘ classic 1981 comedy History of the World. In the first official full-length trailer for the eight-episode Hulu series, out March 6, History of the World, Part II takes aim at the origins of “Yo mama” prank calls, restroom hand dryers, and musical theater. “Some call me Jesus Christ, son of God,” Jay Ellis offers in a very low-rizz flirting situation. Quinta Brunson’s character doesn’t skip a beat, hitting back:...
‘History of the World, Part II’: Hulu Releases First Trailer For Mel Brooks‘ Sequel Series (TV News Roundup)
Hulu has released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy series “History of the World, Part II.” The sketch comedy series will premiere March 6 with two episodes, followed by the release two episodes daily until the finale on March 9. It’s been 40 years since the release of Mel Brooks’ “History of the World, Part I” film, and in the new series, Brooks has finally brought about a sequel. “History of the World, Part II” stars the creator, writer, and narrator; Brooks also exec produces the series alongside Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, Kevin Salter and Christie...
Lil Rel Howery has some questions about Deep Water costar Ana de Armas' Oscar nom for Blonde
Lil Rel Howery appears to know that some like their awards-season opinions hot and has thus shared his thoughts about former costar Ana de Armas' Oscar nomination for her turn as Marilyn Monroe. The actor appeared on Vulture's Into It podcast Thursday, where he played a game of "Into It/Not...
