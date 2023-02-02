ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nikkei 225 Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 7.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,738.49. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.38% up from its 52-week low and 5.08% down from its 52-week high.
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.87% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.87% for the last 5 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Monday, 6 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.557% up from its 52-week low and 6.201% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.0475% for the last session’s close. At 01:08 EST on Saturday, 4 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.346% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.91 and 0.022% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.93.
EUR/JPY Jumps By 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.7911% for the last session’s close. At 16:07 EST on Sunday, 5 February, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $142.82. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.059% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $139.94 and 0.354% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $142.32.
MongoDB Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Friday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) fell 9.04% to $223.64 at 15:00 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.22% to $12,052.15, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
Copper Futures Bearish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.55% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Copper (HG) is $4.06. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 7800, 99.99% below its average volume of 15177638369.42. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Is 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.46% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:51 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Platinum (PL) is $981.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 955, 99.99% below its average volume of 11842528028.01. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CHF Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.415% for the last session’s close. At 00:08 EST on Saturday, 4 February, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.93. About USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.196% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.91 and 1.379% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.91.
Coffee Futures Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 9.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:53 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Coffee (KC) is $174.20. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 21272, 6.29% above its average volume of 20011.35. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE FANG Is 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.57% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 3 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,732.21. Regarding NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.31% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $5,196.59 and 6.11% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $5,402.10.
GameStop Stock Is 28% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.52% in 21 sessions from $17.32 to $22.26 at 16:23 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.83% to $15,988.04, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. GameStop’s last close...
Less Than Two Hours Before The NYSE Open, Mizuho Financial Group Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Mizuho Financial Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.75% down. Mizuho Financial Group’s last close was $3.16, 4.24% below its 52-week high of $3.30. The last session, NYSE ended with Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) sliding 0.94% to...

