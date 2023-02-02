Read full article on original website
Nikkei 225 Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 7.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,738.49. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.38% up from its 52-week low and 5.08% down from its 52-week high.
Russia Loses World's Largest Nuclear Submarine
There had been speculation over the fate of the Dmitry Donskoy, which was first launched in 1980.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.87% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.87% for the last 5 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Monday, 6 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.557% up from its 52-week low and 6.201% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.0475% for the last session’s close. At 01:08 EST on Saturday, 4 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.346% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.91 and 0.022% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.93.
EUR/JPY Jumps By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.7911% for the last session’s close. At 16:07 EST on Sunday, 5 February, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $142.82. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.059% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $139.94 and 0.354% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $142.32.
MongoDB Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) fell 9.04% to $223.64 at 15:00 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.22% to $12,052.15, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Copper Futures Bearish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.55% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Copper (HG) is $4.06. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 7800, 99.99% below its average volume of 15177638369.42. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Is 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.46% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:51 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Platinum (PL) is $981.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 955, 99.99% below its average volume of 11842528028.01. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CHF Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.415% for the last session’s close. At 00:08 EST on Saturday, 4 February, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.93. About USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.196% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.91 and 1.379% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.91.
Coffee Futures Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 9.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:53 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Coffee (KC) is $174.20. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 21272, 6.29% above its average volume of 20011.35. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE FANG Is 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.57% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 3 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,732.21. Regarding NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.31% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $5,196.59 and 6.11% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $5,402.10.
GameStop Stock Is 28% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.52% in 21 sessions from $17.32 to $22.26 at 16:23 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.83% to $15,988.04, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. GameStop’s last close...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
MicroVision Stock Bullish Momentum With A 27% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose by a staggering 27.24% in 21 sessions from $2.57 at 2023-01-04, to $3.27 at 16:13 EST on Friday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.73% to $11,990.22, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Less Than Two Hours Before The NYSE Open, Mizuho Financial Group Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Mizuho Financial Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.75% down. Mizuho Financial Group’s last close was $3.16, 4.24% below its 52-week high of $3.30. The last session, NYSE ended with Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) sliding 0.94% to...
