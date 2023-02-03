Read full article on original website
‘Political theater’: ACLU Oregon urges action on homeless, public defender crises
As Oregon faces a homeless and public defender shortage crisis, the Oregon chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is calling for action and "real" solutions.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.
As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
OPINION: Oregon graduation numbers increase but inequity remains
Dana Haynes, managing editor of Pamplin Media Group, says Oregon graduation numbers are up however graduation inequity remains.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
CITY OF TILLAMOOK: Notice of New City Hall Hours 2/6/23
The City of Tillamook is pleased to announce that effective this week, City Hall is now open from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM Monday through Thursday and closed on Fridays. This change is to better serve our citizens and contractors outside the normal business hours of most companies in the City of Tillamook.
Portland officials report claims of ‘aggressive behavior’ at worker strike
City officials have allegedly received reports of “aggressive behavior” during Portland’s municipal strike Thursday, which brought hundreds of public employees to the city’s parks, transportation and environmental services bureaus with picket signs in hand. Mayor Ted Wheeler said they received reports of illegal and violent activity...
opb.org
‘OPB Politics Now’: The debate over nepotism in Salem
Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon lawmakers are exempt from the state law barring public officials from hiring family members. Now an influential Democratic lawmaker wants to change that. On this week’s show, OPB political reporters Lauren Dake and Dirk VanderHart explain why this proposal to ban...
Portland area preschool taxes and predatory tactics: Steve Duin column
Nate Gelbard has been living in Multnomah County since 2001, most recently in Arbor Lodge. He has an uncomplicated, uncompromising approach to paying taxes. “I pay my property taxes every year because they send me a bill,” says Gelbard, who just left Oracle – where he spent eight years providing cloud security – to work for a tech firm based in Holland.
Oregon Rep. calls for increased oversight of NW Natural after scientist fails to disclose she was paid for testimony
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s pretty rare for a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting to be featured on the front page of the New York Times, but that’s what happened on Monday after a scientist who testified at a commission meeting late last year failed to disclose that she was being paid by a utility to do so.
State Farm pauses accepting new applications from some Kia, Hyundai drivers in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — State Farm Insurance has temporarily stopped accepting new policy applications from some Kia and Hyundai drivers in five states including Oregon, according to a report from WWL-TV. The change comes amid a spike in Kia and Hyundai thefts across the U.S. Viral videos have circulated on social media pointing out vulnerabilities with the vehicles and showing detailed instructions for stealing them.
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
Appeals court dismisses Mark Pettibone’s suit alleging feds pushed him into van, spirited him away during 2020 protest
A federal appeals-court panel Thursday dismissed a civil rights lawsuit against federal law enforcement filed by Mark Pettibone and other protesters who said they were unlawfully detained or injured during protests in Portland during the summer of 2020. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the allegations by...
KTVZ
Governor, officials welcome home Oregon Army National Guard citizen-soldiers from Poland deployment
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Gov. Tina Kotek and other officials welcomed home more than 120 Oregon Army National Guard citizen-soldiers on Saturday after their deployment to Poland as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, supporting NATO allies in their efforts after Russia invaded Ukraine. The members of Charlie Company, 1st...
highway58herald.org
Public comment period opens for proposed State Forest Implementation Plans
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry opens a 30-day comment period starting today on proposed Implementation Plan revisions for the Astoria, Forest Grove, Tillamook, North Cascade, West Oregon, and Western Lane (including the Veneta and Southwest units) state forest districts. The comment period begins Feb. 3 and...
High-tech dominates Oregon's economy, sparking worries as it wobbles
The economy of Hillsboro and Washington County has become inextricably tied to the tech sector, thanks in large part to the presence and growth of chipmaker Intel Corp. in the region. While news of Intel’s financial struggles have dominated the news in the past year, there are a lot of other players in the region and a lot of other sectors that have grown alongside the semiconductor industry. “Intel is...
Portland watchdog says city should waive fines for those who failed to pay new homeless services, preschool taxes
A Portland government watchdog says the city’s tax department should waive penalties for all high-income households that failed to pay a pair of newly created taxes to fund homeless services and universal preschool — or at least inform people that they are eligible to have the fines canceled or refunded.
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
“It’s been a really odd 48 hours” Astoria Police Chief Kelly; “Victim” Rescued by US Coast Guard from Columbia Bar, Wanted for Stealing Boat, Other Bizarre Incidents in Clatsop County, Seaside Police Make Arrest Friday Evening
EDITOR’S NOTE: The US Coast Guard video went viral in minutes yesterday. It showed a dramatic rescue as a boat rolled in the waves on the Columbia River bar. You can spot a person aboard the boat attempting to get into the water as the Coast Guard helicopter swimmer is lowered … and then it rolls. The amazing rescue was successful the “victim” taken to the hospital and then released. The drama takes another strange turn as the “victim” is determined to be wanted in Canada, in Clatsop County and he had stolen the boat … Here is the press release from the Seaside Police Department detailing his arrent Friday evning, and the Associate Press coverage that provides more details. You can’t make up this stuff.
kptv.com
Oregon National Guard troops return home after nearly a year in Poland
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - More than 120 Oregon National Guard soldiers who’ve been serving in Poland in support of U.S. NATO allies are home. The men and women are part of Charlie Company, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment. They mobilized in Jan. 2022 for their nearly year-long deployment. As...
oregonconfluence.com
Daisy Ridley Ruminates About The Oregon Coast And Filming “Sometimes I Think About Dying”
Of the small crew (about 20-25 people) around half were from Oregon. It filmed mostly in Astoria, as well as Seaside, Gearhart, and St Helens. Oregon Co-Producers, Steve Weisman and Kyle Eaton said, “The film was originally written for Maine, but they came here to look at the coast and fell in love with it and altered the story just a little to fit with the Northwest “. Weisman noted, “It was a fantastic shoot — the community of Astoria particularly was a welcoming joy to work with — municipalities, fire dept, police dept, chamber of commerce — and the people of the city were so great.“
