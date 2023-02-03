EDITOR’S NOTE: The US Coast Guard video went viral in minutes yesterday. It showed a dramatic rescue as a boat rolled in the waves on the Columbia River bar. You can spot a person aboard the boat attempting to get into the water as the Coast Guard helicopter swimmer is lowered … and then it rolls. The amazing rescue was successful the “victim” taken to the hospital and then released. The drama takes another strange turn as the “victim” is determined to be wanted in Canada, in Clatsop County and he had stolen the boat … Here is the press release from the Seaside Police Department detailing his arrent Friday evning, and the Associate Press coverage that provides more details. You can’t make up this stuff.

SEASIDE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO