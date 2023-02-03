ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.

As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

CITY OF TILLAMOOK: Notice of New City Hall Hours 2/6/23

The City of Tillamook is pleased to announce that effective this week, City Hall is now open from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM Monday through Thursday and closed on Fridays. This change is to better serve our citizens and contractors outside the normal business hours of most companies in the City of Tillamook.
TILLAMOOK, OR
opb.org

‘OPB Politics Now’: The debate over nepotism in Salem

Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon lawmakers are exempt from the state law barring public officials from hiring family members. Now an influential Democratic lawmaker wants to change that. On this week’s show, OPB political reporters Lauren Dake and Dirk VanderHart explain why this proposal to ban...
OREGON STATE
KGW

State Farm pauses accepting new applications from some Kia, Hyundai drivers in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — State Farm Insurance has temporarily stopped accepting new policy applications from some Kia and Hyundai drivers in five states including Oregon, according to a report from WWL-TV. The change comes amid a spike in Kia and Hyundai thefts across the U.S. Viral videos have circulated on social media pointing out vulnerabilities with the vehicles and showing detailed instructions for stealing them.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
highway58herald.org

Public comment period opens for proposed State Forest Implementation Plans

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry opens a 30-day comment period starting today on proposed Implementation Plan revisions for the Astoria, Forest Grove, Tillamook, North Cascade, West Oregon, and Western Lane (including the Veneta and Southwest units) state forest districts. The comment period begins Feb. 3 and...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

High-tech dominates Oregon's economy, sparking worries as it wobbles

The economy of Hillsboro and Washington County has become inextricably tied to the tech sector, thanks in large part to the presence and growth of chipmaker Intel Corp. in the region. While news of Intel’s financial struggles have dominated the news in the past year, there are a lot of other players in the region and a lot of other sectors that have grown alongside the semiconductor industry. “Intel is...
HILLSBORO, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

“It’s been a really odd 48 hours” Astoria Police Chief Kelly; “Victim” Rescued by US Coast Guard from Columbia Bar, Wanted for Stealing Boat, Other Bizarre Incidents in Clatsop County, Seaside Police Make Arrest Friday Evening

EDITOR’S NOTE: The US Coast Guard video went viral in minutes yesterday. It showed a dramatic rescue as a boat rolled in the waves on the Columbia River bar. You can spot a person aboard the boat attempting to get into the water as the Coast Guard helicopter swimmer is lowered … and then it rolls. The amazing rescue was successful the “victim” taken to the hospital and then released. The drama takes another strange turn as the “victim” is determined to be wanted in Canada, in Clatsop County and he had stolen the boat … Here is the press release from the Seaside Police Department detailing his arrent Friday evning, and the Associate Press coverage that provides more details. You can’t make up this stuff.
SEASIDE, OR
oregonconfluence.com

Daisy Ridley Ruminates About The Oregon Coast And Filming “Sometimes I Think About Dying”

Of the small crew (about 20-25 people) around half were from Oregon. It filmed mostly in Astoria, as well as Seaside, Gearhart, and St Helens. Oregon Co-Producers, Steve Weisman and Kyle Eaton said, “The film was originally written for Maine, but they came here to look at the coast and fell in love with it and altered the story just a little to fit with the Northwest “. Weisman noted, “It was a fantastic shoot — the community of Astoria particularly was a welcoming joy to work with — municipalities, fire dept, police dept, chamber of commerce — and the people of the city were so great.“
ASTORIA, OR

