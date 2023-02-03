ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Visit Indy announces recipients of new ‘Visiting All Neighborhoods’ program

 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS– Visit Indy is partnering with the Mayor’s Office and City-County Council with their new initiative to help drive visitors into neighborhoods across the city.

The goal of the program is to promote businesses through different parts of Marion County.

“As a consolidated city, Indy covers a lot of ground, especially for out-of-towners,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “But Visiting All Neighborhoods makes it easier to find points of interest throughout city limits. Whether it’s Burmese cuisine, local pottery, a recording studio, an independent bookstore, or one of America’s last drive-in movie
theaters – it’s all over the map, and it’s all Indianapolis.”

The initiative will award $2,000 worth of promotional resources to 50 businesses. Participants include several bars, restaurants and many more .

“Visiting All Neighborhoods is a collaborative and innovative partnership to support local businesses and help spread the economic benefit of tourism across all neighborhoods in Marion County,” said City-County Councillor Keith Potts. “That is why my colleagues and I are proud to support this partnership and uplift local entrepreneurs that help tell our city’s story.”

The program is supported by $100,000 in funding from Visit Indy.

“We are proud to partner with the City of Indianapolis and the City-County Council on this new program that has helped us uncover additional businesses for visitors to experience,” said Leonard Hoops, president and CEO of Visit Indy. “We know this program will elevate the visibility of visitor-facing businesses by granting a complimentary two-year Visit Indy partnership.”

Businesses in Marion County can apply for Visiting All Neighborhoods when applications open again in August of 2023.

ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

