DES MOINES — Using mobile devices while driving a vehicle would be illegal except when using hands-free modes, under a proposal being considered by state lawmakers. The concept is nothing new: Similar legislation has floated around the Capitol ever since the state in 2017 enacted a ban on texting while driving. But some lawmakers think momentum is building around the proposal, and with a large number of new legislators, this may be the year the ban on mobile device operation passes both chambers of the Iowa Legislature and makes it to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk for her consideration.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO