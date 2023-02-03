Read full article on original website
Bill advances giving more power to governor in district judge nominations
Lawmakers advanced legislation that would allow the governor to appoint a majority of the members to district court judicial nominating commissions. (Photo illustration via Canvas) The governor would get to choose the majority of members of a panel that helps nominate district judges under legislation approved Tuesday by the Senate...
Lawmakers send 3% increase in public school aid to governor’s desk
The Iowa House approved a 3% increase in state per-pupil aid for K-12 public schools and sent it to the governor's desk on Feb. 7, 2023. (Photo via Canva) A 3% increase in state money for Iowa’s K-12 public school is headed to the governor’s desk. Education has...
Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers
Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, speaks at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit on Feb. 7, 2023. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) An increasing demand for low-carbon fuels will imperil ethanol producers unless there is widespread adoption of equipment to capture emissions from ethanol plants,...
Judge: C6-Zero must follow Iowa DNR’s requirements, clean up Marengo facility
(The Center Square) – Operations must stop at an Iowa environmental remanufacturing company where an explosion and fire occurred in December. C6-Zero's facility in Marengo, about 30 miles southwest of Cedar Rapids, must follow Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ emergency order. The Iowa DNR’s emergency order said the explosion and fire injured nearly half of all employees on the site and required the surrounding community to evacuate.
Calling while driving may face new rules in Iowa
DES MOINES — Using mobile devices while driving a vehicle would be illegal except when using hands-free modes, under a proposal being considered by state lawmakers. The concept is nothing new: Similar legislation has floated around the Capitol ever since the state in 2017 enacted a ban on texting while driving. But some lawmakers think momentum is building around the proposal, and with a large number of new legislators, this may be the year the ban on mobile device operation passes both chambers of the Iowa Legislature and makes it to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk for her consideration.
Iowa dog breeders responsible for 36% of all violations in the U.S. last year
Dogs housed at a kennel owned by Steve Kruse of Stonehenge Kennel in West Point, Iowa. The photo was taken by a U.S. Department of Agriculture inspector in 2021. (USDA photo courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) Iowa’s dog breeders had the worst record of compliance with federal regulations in 2022,...
State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse
Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines. (Photo via Google Earth) Several Iowa care facilities for the elderly and disabled have been cited recently for death, injury and resident abuse. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has proposed a total of $105,250 in state fines against the six...
