Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Charter member of WYMT Mountain Classic Committee dies at 88
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Virgil Osborne died on Sunday, Feb 5, at the age of 88. Osborne was a former school teacher at Virgie and Jenkins, and he also coached basketball, baseball, and football. He was a charter member of the WYMT Mountain Classic basketball tournament, as well as the...
wymt.com
Surface mine near Ky./Va. border undergoing reclamation
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Black Mountain is the highest peak in Kentucky. If you are driving to or from Virginia, you will see a surface mine in Wise County, Va., which borders Harlan County. “There’s been just various questions, all the way from is that what mining looks like,...
wymt.com
Perry County Fiscal Court sues Kentucky state government over ability to impose restaurant tax
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 50 cities across the state of Kentucky currently impose a restaurant tax. Hazard, which has a population of more than 5,000 people per the U.S. Census Bureau, is not one of them. That is despite having a larger population than some cities that do like Jackson (2,208) and Pineville (1,662).
wymt.com
Nearly $700,000 awarded to repair and improve EKY streets and roads
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in four Eastern Kentucky counties will receive funding to help repair roads that are in bad shape. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $700,000 in funding for Leslie, Johnson and Menifee County along with the City of Middlesboro on Monday. The money will come from the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid fund of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
wymt.com
EKY community makes plans for new resort
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Just along the Kentucky and Virginia line, as you are leaving Letcher County, lays Raven Rock; a landmark that many have spent decades trying to create a tourist destination out of. “For the past 15, 20 years that I’ve been involved in city government, we’ve always...
wymt.com
Appalachian Horse Project continues to expand its work with free-roaming horses
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Horse Project has made a mission of caring for free-roaming horses over the years. “Any time our vehicles pull up, they know they’re about to get snacks, but most of them that we do feed frequently, they have learned to come up and they do enjoy attention from people,” Appalachian Horse Project Executive Director Shauneece Brandenburg said.
wymt.com
Woman mourned after fatal fire
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is grieving after a woman died in a house fire. The remains of the house in Wayne County were still smoldering Monday evening after it burned down Friday afternoon. Dallas Brewer lives next to the home along Queens Creek in Prichard. He says...
wymt.com
‘It’s going to take a lot more than water’: Small business reopens six months after devastating floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Six months after flooding rocked many areas of Eastern Kentucky, a small, family-owned business in the Garrett area of Floyd County has officially reopened. In July, Garrett was one of many communities hit with flooding, and the Hanekamp’s home and small business, Hanekamp Manor Bikes...
wymt.com
Old Wayland Gym recognized by Glory Road Project
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in over 50 years, high school basketball tipped off in Wayland. Floyd Central (taking the court as Wayland) handed Knott Central (taking the court as Hindman) a 53-42 loss. The Old Wayland Gym is one of three in the mountains to be...
wymt.com
Police: WV man accused of holding family hostage with metal pipe
MINGO COUNTY, WV. (WSAZ/WYMT) – A man accused of hitting family members with a metal pipe and holding them against their will is behind bars. According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Jewell, 28, of Matewan in Mingo County is charged with malicious wounding, kidnapping, domestic battery, domestic assault, and obstructing an officer following an incident on Friday, Feb. 3.
wymt.com
One person dead following Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials said one person was killed in a Saturday evening crash in Wayne County. The crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. on WV-152 near the Wayne/Cabell County line. Wayne County Emergency Management confirmed one person was killed. The name of the person was not...
wymt.com
Showers return during warm work week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm air appears here to stay as we enter the first full work week of February, the only issue is that some showers working in may spoil the mild air party. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Today’s partly cloudy skies look to continue overnight as breezes continue...
wymt.com
Wise Sheriff’s Office looking for two suspects in string of vandalisms
APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for your help in identifying two suspects. Officials said two people were caught on a security camera near the park in Appalachia on February 2 at 10:15 p.m. They said there is an investigation underway following several reports...
wymt.com
Mild weather continues, rain chances on the way back soon
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re cranking up the thermostat for the next few days, but we look to pay for it with some scattered showers after today. We will alternate between sunshine and clouds for most of today, with the clouds winning the battle this afternoon. Temperatures will start out in the upper 30s this morning. Thanks to some southwest winds, we will soar into the low to mid-60s this afternoon, which is more than 10 degrees above what we should be this time of the year. It will be a breezy day with winds gusting up to 25 mph or better. I think we stay dry during the daytime hours, outside of a stray shower near the I-64 corridor thanks to the stalled front that is trying to push its way slowly south.
wymt.com
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. At around 3:30 p.m., dispatch received a call from Little White Oak in the White Oak Community. The caller told dispatch that a woman had been shot and drove herself to Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette.
wymt.com
Tracking above-average temperatures in the upcoming work week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The calendar may say February, but it will feel more like late March as above-average temperatures return to the region. Quiet weather continues across the mountains as we close out the weekend. We stay dry and cool tonight. Low temperatures dip into the lower-30s under a mostly clear sky, so you will need the jacket if you have any plans.
wymt.com
Mild start to the week, rain chances return later
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the temperatures definitely won’t feel like it, it is definitely still February. You can keep your umbrella stowed away for a little longer, but you’ll need it at some point. Today and Tonight. After a bit of a chilly but manageable start to...
Comments / 0