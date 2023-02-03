HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re cranking up the thermostat for the next few days, but we look to pay for it with some scattered showers after today. We will alternate between sunshine and clouds for most of today, with the clouds winning the battle this afternoon. Temperatures will start out in the upper 30s this morning. Thanks to some southwest winds, we will soar into the low to mid-60s this afternoon, which is more than 10 degrees above what we should be this time of the year. It will be a breezy day with winds gusting up to 25 mph or better. I think we stay dry during the daytime hours, outside of a stray shower near the I-64 corridor thanks to the stalled front that is trying to push its way slowly south.

7 HOURS AGO