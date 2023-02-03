Read full article on original website
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (illness) probable Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) is probable for Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Payton sat out Friday due to an illness, but he returned for the second half of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back and played 13 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard should see a similar workload on Monday.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Devin Booker (groin) in Tuesday's lineup, Torrey Craig to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (groin) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Booker will make his 30th start this season after the Suns' star was sidelined over one month with a groin strain. In 29.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 36.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Lakers' Tuesday contest versus Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is active for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be available at home after the Lakers' big man was listed as probable. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 53.4 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 26.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones playing with Memphis' second unit on Tuesday night
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Jones will come off the bench after Ja Morant was given his normal starting role on Tuesday. In 20.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Jones' current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) starting in Nets' Tuesday lineup, Edmond Sumner to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (knee) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After a five game absence with knee soreness, Simmons will make his return to the court. In 26.5 expected minutes, our models project Simmons to score 29.9 FanDuel points. Simmons' Tuesday projection includes 9.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Jonas Valanciunas (quad) on Tuesday, Larry Nance Jr. to bench
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (quad) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Valanciunas will make his 55th appearance in New Orleans' starting lineup after he was inactive on Sunday with a wrist injury. In 25.1 expected minutes versus a Hawks' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, our models project Valanciunas to score 30.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Hawks starting Trae Young (illness) on Tuesday, AJ Griffin to bench
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New Orleans Pelicans. After missing one game with an illness, Young will start at point guard on Tuesday night. In an opportunity against a Hawks' team allowing 46.8 FanDuel points per game to point guards this season, our models project Young to score 43.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon will not make Spurs debut on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Dedmon has been listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors following his trade from Miami to the Spurs on Tuesday. His next chance to make his debut for San Antonio will come against the Houston Rockets on Friday.
numberfire.com
College Basketball Betting Guide: Tuesday 2/7/23
Rutgers +4.5 (-110): 1-Star Rating. This should be a good one between two squads jockeying to be the second-best team in the Big 10. Going on the road to Assembly Hall is a tall task for anyone, as Purdue just found out, but I like Rutgers' chances of covering as a 4.5-point underdog today at Indiana.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (foot) active and starting on Tuesday for inactive DeMar DeRozan (hip)
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caruso will move into Chicago's starting lineup after DeMar DeRozan was held out with a hip ailment. In 24.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 7.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (hamstring) probable for Nuggets Tuesday
The Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic (hamstring) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets rested most of their starters on Sunday night, but Jokic should be back in the fold as the team takes on the Timberwolves on Tuesday. It seems like the star was only just resting on the back of the team's back-to-back.
numberfire.com
New York's RJ Barrett (illness) active for Tuesday's matchup against Magic
New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Barrett will be available on Tuesday despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barrett to score 29.6 FanDuel points. Barrett's projection includes 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) on Tuesday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Caldwell-Pope will start at shooting guard after he was held out on Sunday with a right ankle sprain. In 31.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to record 22.1 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Delon Wright for injured Monte Morris (back) on Wednesday
Washington Wizards point guard Delon Wright is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Charlotte Hornets. Wright will make his second appearance in Washington's starting lineup after Monte Morris was held out with a back ailment. In 29.7 expected minutes, our models project Wright to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Wright's projection...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Devin Booker (injury management) ruled out on Thursday
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (injury management) will not play in Thursday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Booker will not be available for the first of their back-to-back situation for injury management purposes. Expect Torrey Craig to see more minutes on Thursday against a Hawks' team ranked 19th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Boston's Grant Williams starting on Wednesday for injured Al Horford (knee) on Wednesday
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williams will make his 19th start this season after Al Horford was ruled out with right knee swelling. In 33.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Williams to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Williams' current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (foot) active for Wednesday's game versus Hornets
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (foot) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After sitting out two games with a foot injury, Beal will return to the court on Wednesday night. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Beal to score 38.0 FanDuel points. Beal's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Spencer Dinwiddie available for Brooklyn on Thursday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie will be available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Dinwiddie will be available for the Nets on Thursday following his move from Dallas as part of a trade earlier in the week. Our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Chicago. Dinwiddie's...
numberfire.com
Gary Harris (adductor) questionable on Thursday for Magic
Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (adductor) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Harris has been added to the injury report with right adductor soreness and is questionable to face the Nuggets on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 25.8 minutes against Orlando.
