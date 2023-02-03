The Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic (hamstring) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets rested most of their starters on Sunday night, but Jokic should be back in the fold as the team takes on the Timberwolves on Tuesday. It seems like the star was only just resting on the back of the team's back-to-back.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO