Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the BestSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Cutbacks in Texas with Even More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
numberfire.com
OG Anunoby (wrist) to remain out Wednesday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will remain out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby has resumed light on-court work and is progressing with his left wrist sprain, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Wednesday will be Anunoby's sixth straight missed game. Precious Achiuwa is expected to continue to start until Anunoby returns.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) active for Lakers on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James will suit up at home in a potential opportunity to break the all-time scoring record. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 55.0 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 31.3...
numberfire.com
Nets' Ben Simmons (knee) out Monday, but expected back Tuesday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons (knee) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Simmons will miss tonight's game as he continues to recover from his knee injury, but he is reportedly expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Suns. It will be his first game since he suffered his injury at the end of Januray.
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Jonas Valanciunas (quad) on Tuesday, Larry Nance Jr. to bench
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (quad) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Valanciunas will make his 55th appearance in New Orleans' starting lineup after he was inactive on Sunday with a wrist injury. In 25.1 expected minutes versus a Hawks' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, our models project Valanciunas to score 30.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Kyrie Irving on Wednesday, McKinley Wright to bench
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Irving will make his Dallas debut after he was traded to the Mavericks on Sunday. In 37.4 expected minutes, our models project Irving to score 45.7 FanDuel points. Irving's projection includes 27.2 points, 4.9 rebounds,...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (groin) inactive for Timberwolves on Wednesday, Taurean Prince to start
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Gobert will not suit up versus his former team after he was held out with a groin injury. Expect Naz Reid to log more minutes at center while Taurean Prince starts at the four.
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Wednesday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williams will not be active after Boston's center was held out with an ankle injury. Expect Grant Williams to see more time versus a Philly unit ranked sixth in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (foot) active and starting on Tuesday for inactive DeMar DeRozan (hip)
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caruso will move into Chicago's starting lineup after DeMar DeRozan was held out with a hip ailment. In 24.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 7.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt reportedly included in trade to Lakers on Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly acquired center Jarred Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Vanderbilt is reportedly part of a trade also sending Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Devin Booker (injury management) ruled out on Thursday
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (injury management) will not play in Thursday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Booker will not be available for the first of their back-to-back situation for injury management purposes. Expect Torrey Craig to see more minutes on Thursday against a Hawks' team ranked 19th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) on Tuesday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Caldwell-Pope will start at shooting guard after he was held out on Sunday with a right ankle sprain. In 31.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to record 22.1 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (illness) probable Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) is probable for Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Payton sat out Friday due to an illness, but he returned for the second half of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back and played 13 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard should see a similar workload on Monday.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (personal) ruled out on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (personal) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Russell will not be available after Minnesota's guard was ruled out for personal reasons. Expect Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell to see more playing time on Wednesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 401.0...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince starting in Minnesota's Wednesday lineup for injured Rudy Gobert (groin)
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Tauren Prince is starting in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince will make his first start this season after Rudy Gobert was ruled out on Wednesday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 128.0 minutes this season with tonight's inactives, Prince is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Gary Harris (adductor) questionable on Thursday for Magic
Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (adductor) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Harris has been added to the injury report with right adductor soreness and is questionable to face the Nuggets on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 25.8 minutes against Orlando.
numberfire.com
Hawks starting Trae Young (illness) on Tuesday, AJ Griffin to bench
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New Orleans Pelicans. After missing one game with an illness, Young will start at point guard on Tuesday night. In an opportunity against a Hawks' team allowing 46.8 FanDuel points per game to point guards this season, our models project Young to score 43.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (foot) active for Wednesday's game versus Hornets
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (foot) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After sitting out two games with a foot injury, Beal will return to the court on Wednesday night. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Beal to score 38.0 FanDuel points. Beal's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (hip) questionable on Thursday
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. DeRozan continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Thursday after sitting out on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.3 minutes against Brooklyn.
Comments / 0