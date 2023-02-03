ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Ghost gun use in U.S. crimes rose over 1,000% since 2017, report says

By Cara Tabachnick
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdM7D_0karo5Ym00

ATF director on sweeping report tracking ghost guns 05:19

The use of ghost guns — homemade firearms that can be built from parts bought online or with 3D printers — in U.S. crimes has risen more than 1,000% since 2017, the Department of Justice said in a federal report released Wednesday. The findings are based on tracing data collected by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and present the most comprehensive data in two decades on crime and guns in the U.S.

The collected information provides intelligence into previously unknown patterns in the use of guns and crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324WUx_0karo5Ym00
New York City Mayor Eric Adams displays dozens of ghost guns recovered by the NYPD. May 2022. CBS New York

While there's no data on how many ghost gun parts are sold, or how many ghost guns exist, the dramatic rise in the use of these privately-made guns in crime provides some insight into the explosive number of such guns in the hands of the American public.

Police-submitted requests to the ATF to trace ghost guns jumped from 1,629 in 2017, to 19,273 in 2021, the report said, while cautioning that this data is most likely grossly underreported.

In total, police submitted 1,922,5771 crime guns to ATF for tracing between 2017 and 2021. Chicago topped the list of cities in which most crime guns were recovered.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, Benjamin Hayes, former ATF special agent and branch manager at the ATF National Tracing Center, told CBS News.

"We continue to produce so many firearms, and they are just pouring into the public domain. The abundance of these firearms and the myriad of environments in which they reside, make it easy for someone with criminal intent to obtain a gun," he said.

Under new federal rules regulating ghost guns , implemented in August, commercial manufacturers of ghost gun assembly kits are required to include serial numbers. Sellers need to be federally licensed, run background checks before selling a homemade gun kit, and keep records of the purchases for as long as they are in business.

Investigation finds sales of ghost guns surging ahead of new federal regulations 06:07

Vice President Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor, noted that ghost guns pose "an especially grave threat to the safety of our communities" because of how easy they are to obtain and how difficult they are to trace, in remarks at the White House in April announcing the regulations.

Ghost guns are just one of the troubling indicators in which the collected information provided insights into previously unidentified patterns in the use of guns and crime.

The data also shows that, often, guns used in crimes have been bought relatively recently. During the five-year reporting period, nearly 25% of the guns traced by ATF after being recovered from crimes had been purchased within the past year, and 46% within three years or less, the report said.

It's a metric known as "time to crime" — "the length of time between the date of a firearm's last known purchase (often to the first retail purchaser or, when additional transfer information is available to the last known purchaser) to the date of its recovery by law enforcement as a crime gun," the report explains.

Richmond, Detroit, and Colombia, South Carolina, were among the cities with shorter average "time to crime" statistics in the report, while New York, Baltimore, and San Jose were among those with longer average "time to crime" statistics, indicating a common pattern, said Daniel Webster, professor and director at the Center for Gun Violence Prevention and Policy at John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

"All states with the longest 'time to crime' have the strongest gun laws, and generally speaking, the shortest 'time to crime' have weakest gun laws," said Webster.

Most of the "crime guns" traced by ATF were found less than 10 miles from the last known purchaser's home — even though almost 60% of those guns were used by somebody else in the crime.

More than 90% of crime guns were brought by males, with the biggest age group between 21 and 25 years old, the report said.

These are notable rises in the data not seen in previous years, said Webster, correlating to the massive increase in gun sales since the start of the pandemic.

An estimated 7.5 million Americans became new gun owners from Jan. 1, 2019, to April 26, 2021, according to the 2021 National Firearms Survey.

For the first time in two decades, the report named the manufacturers whose guns had been used in crimes. Glock manufactured 20% of the pistols used in crimes, the ATF report said, and the most common type of gun used in a crime was a 9mm pistol.

ATF used to name dealers who had sold many of the crime guns until the 2003 Tiahrt Amendment to the Justice Department appropriations bill ended that practice.

Providing dealer information alongside gun manufacturer data would be helpful to control the flow of guns used in crimes, Webster said.

"There are profits to be made," said Webster. "Some notable number of dealers expand the marketplace systemically and routinely, and this is one of the big reasons we have increased gun violence."

Comments / 5

TSmith
4d ago

Another made-up term to be used by Liberal Progressive Democrat Politicians and the Fake News media. To scare the hoplophobes.

Reply
3
Related
CBS News

Suspects arrested for conspiring to attack Baltimore power grid, officials say

Authorities have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with an alleged plot to attack the power grid in Baltimore, Maryland, federal investigators and local officials announced on Monday.The suspects, who were identified as Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Maryland, and Brandon Russell, of Florida, are accused of conspiring to shoot at energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall, CBS Baltimore reported. Clendaniel, of Catonsville, Maryland, was allegedly recorded sharing her plans with an informant to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the news station. Officials believe Clendaniel was collaborating with Russell, with whom she has a documented "personal as well...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man arrested for leaving dead fish at "Goonies" house after Coast Guard rescue

A man rescued by the Coast Guard on Friday has been arrested by authorities after a bizarre incident involving a dead fish. The man, who has been identified as Jericho Labonte, 35, was in a yacht on Friday morning. Heavy surf and rough waves rolled the boat and threw Labonte, 35, into the Columbia River, which runs through Oregon and Washington before opening up to the Pacific Ocean. The rescue, captured in a series of videos that the Coast Guard shared on Twitter, required a rescue swimmer enter the turbulent water to pull Labonte to safety. He was then flown via helicopter...
ASTORIA, OR
CBS News

Arizona rancher charged with first-degree murder in killing near U.S. border

A rancher who lives near Arizona's border with Mexico is being held on a charge of first-degree murder in last week's fatal shooting of a man tentatively identified as a Mexican citizen. His bail was set at $1 million. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office in Nogales, Arizona, confirmed Monday that George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested last week in the killing. Authorities believe the victim was Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, 48, who lived just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico, because of a Mexican voter registration card he carried.The killing occurred Jan. 30 in the Kino Springs area just outside...
NOGALES, AZ
Washington Examiner

Biden administration forced border officials to release 600,000 illegal immigrants

The Biden administration dramatically accelerated the rate at which it forced federal immigration officials at the border to release illegal immigrants into the country and did not place them in court proceedings. A new report from NBC News found that nearly 600,000 immigrants in total were paroled into the United...
CBS News

Officer charged after allegedly shooting fleeing person who was unarmed

New Jersey's top law enforcement official brought criminal charges Monday against a police officer he said shot a fleeing person in the back, wounding him severely.Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the state filed charges of second-degree aggravated assault and official misconduct against Paterson Police Officer Jerry Moravek.The charges stem from a June 2022 incident in which Moravek saw the victim, who is not identified in the charging documents, run past him soon after hearing gunshots. Moravek shouted for the person to drop the gun before firing, striking him in the back.Platkin said the person did not have a gun in...
PATERSON, NJ
The Center Square

U.S. Rep. Hunt to El Paso judge: Those who want secure border aren't racist

(The Center Square) – Fallout continues from remarks Democratic El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego made before the House Judiciary Committee when he claimed “there is no open border in El Paso” and those advocating for a secure border were racist. “I must disabuse you of information, which I personally know to be false. There is no open border in El Paso," Samaniego said. "Immigrants seeking asylum largely present themselves to Border Patrol for processing. ...
EL PASO, TX
CBS News

Suspect arrested in San Francisco synagogue shooting

A man suspected of firing a gun possibly loaded with blanks inside a San Francisco synagogue earlier this week has been arrested, authorities announced Saturday. Police believe the same suspect also brandishing a gun in a nearby theater. The suspect was taken into custody Friday evening in the city's Richmond District on suspicion of disturbing a religious assembly, brandishing an imitation firearm and causing another to refrain from engaging in a religious service, San Francisco police said in a news release. The San Francisco County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 51-year-old Dmitri Mishin, according to CBS San Francisco. He...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Gas stoves: Igniting a new range war

"Now they're coming for our stoves!" Depending on which news outlets you tend to follow, it would be pretty easy of late to get the mistaken impression that someone might be coming for your gas stove.But how exactly did this most recent skirmish in the culture war start? Almost a month ago, Richard Trumka Jr., of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, told Bloomberg News that "everything was on the table" when it comes to addressing the potential health risks posed by gas stoves.Federal regulator won't ban gas stoves after all (Moneywatch)Cities are banning natural gas in new homes, citing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

FAA orders ground stop at 3 airports where suspected spy balloon last seen

Departures to three U.S. airports has been paused while the Federal Aviation Administration issues a ground stop to "support the Department of Defense in a national security effort." The FAA confirmed to CBS News that departures to Wilmington International Airport, Myrtle Beach International Airport and Charleston International Airport have been paused. No further information was shared. Reports and verified photos on social media show the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which is carrying surveillance equipment and was first spotted over Montana on Thursday, was recently in the skies in the South Carolina area. President Joe Biden said earlier Saturday that the United States was "gonna take care of" the balloon, but did not elaborate on what that might mean. China has acknowledged that the high-altitude balloon belongs to Beijing, but has referred to it as a civilian device "used for scientific research such as meteorology" that blew off-course. A second balloon has reportedly been sighted over Latin America. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
CHARLESTON, SC
One Green Planet

Petition: Pressure Congress to Ban Assault Weapons

The recent mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay in California are yet another sign that assault weapons need to be banned. The United States did have a decade-long ban on assault weapons that expired in 2004 and mass shootings were not as common during that period. It’s time we bring back this important piece of legislation. Please sign this petition to urge Congress to ban assault weapons!
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS News

CBS News

608K+
Followers
79K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy