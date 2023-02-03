ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

No, more immigration won’t stem inflation

By Steven Camarota
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhcVm_0karnycL00

The rich and powerful keep telling us we need more foreign workers to hold down wages to check inflation . This, when labor-force participation is at a near-record low, wages aren’t keeping up with inflation, and the pay of the working class is almost certainly not what’s driving inflation.

The latest to sing the we-need-more-foreign-workers song is former Walmart CEO Bill Simon. The “problem is,” he told Fox Business, “wage inflation”: “Walmart announced they’re raising their minimum wage” to “$14 an hour,” he said. “We need workers, but we need workers we can employ that are in the country legally.”

Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne Clark, who represents the nation’s richest companies, thinks the same thing : “We need more workers,” she said, arguing allowing more immigrants “would be anti-inflationary.”

Those calling for immigration to lower wages and stem inflation are completely out of touch with the reality of the US labor force. First, Simon claims the millions of illegal immigrants who have slipped past Border Patrol or been released by the administration cannot work. The reality is lack of work authorization is not a serious impediment to working, as the law barring the employment of illegal immigrants has been unenforced for decades.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly household survey shows explosive growth in the number of immigrants working since January 2021, when the border crisis started. (The survey does include illegal immigrants .) By November 2022, there were 1.9 million more immigrants working than in November 2019, before COVID. A significant share is recently arrived Latin Americans, many of whom are illegal immigrants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30S7vg_0karnycL00
Former Walmart CEO Bill Simon claimed that the US needs to add more workers to bring down inflation.
REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Second, the number of US-born workers is down 2.1 million over the same period. Among the native-born, there’s been a decades-long decline in the labor-force-participation rate, meaning the share of working-age people working or at least looking for work. Yes, the official unemployment rate is low, but that includes only those who have looked for work in the prior four weeks, not those of working age entirely out of the labor force. We may never return to the participation rate of the 1960s, when virtually all working-age men were in the labor force, but we could still add 6.5 million workers if the participation rate among US-born ages 16 to 64 simply returned to its 2000 level.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npofm_0karnycL00 Democrats undermine working class with open borders and illegal labor

The reasons for the long-term decline are complex and much debated. No doubt our welfare and disability systems have played a significant role, as have declining real wages for the non-college-educated. But there is no debate that the falloff is associated with a host of social problems such as substance abuse, welfare dependency, mental-health issues, crime and even early death.

Third, the premise wage increases are the primary driver of inflation, especially for relatively low-paying jobs such as those at Walmart, is false. The BLS reports inflation-adjusted wages in 2022’s fourth quarter were lower than in 2020’s. Congressional overspending, the Federal Reserve’s low interest rates, international supply-chain disruptions and pent-up demand during COVID are all almost certainly bigger inflation drivers than wage growth. Workers, particularly less-educated ones, account for far too small a share of economic output to play much role in inflation.

Nevertheless, business leaders are not the only ones pushing immigration as a solution to inflation. A bipartisan group of 35 senators has called for significantly increasing the number of low-skilled guest workers. The fact so much of the elite advocates using immigration to satisfy employers’ demands points to perhaps the biggest problem with tolerating mass illegal immigration and having such an expansive legal immigration system — it lets us ignore all the social pathologies of working-age people not working.

We should let wages rise to incentivize employment. We should also reform our welfare and disability programs to encourage work. What we should not do is allow ever-more immigration that lets us ignore the crime, social disorder, drug abuse and other social problems that come with having so many working-age people out of the labor force.

Steven Camarota is director of research at the Center for Immigration Studies.

Comments / 5

JJC
4d ago

More people competing over fewer resources causes more inflation.

Reply(1)
6
Related
CBS News

Social Security increase doesn't go far amid inflation

These days, the only way 81-year-old Judy Allen can afford her groceries is with government assistance. Even after this year's Social Security cost of living increase, she struggles to make ends meet with the $1,000 it provides her each month. With the 8.7% cost of living increase, Allen receives about $80 more per month than before. "It's really not enough for anybody," Allen said. "Our rent went up. Food goes up. So really we're not getting a raise. It evens out." Nearly 50% of Americans do not have access to retirement benefits through work, according to AARP. Neither did Allen, so she retired...
MONTANA STATE
Chibuzo Nwachuku

What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?

Residents of a Chicago neighborhood are upset about the city's decision to use a building that used to be an elementary school to shelter immigrants. The decision was made without the city consulting with the people of the area. People at the Texas border seeking asylum are anticipated to move into the former Wadsworth Elementary School which is located at 64th Street and University Avenue in Woodlawn.
CHICAGO, IL
USA Diario

Can I lose my legal permanent residency in the United States?

The U.S. Embassy in Havana has dedicated a recent video to clarify whether it is possible to lose legal permanent residency in that country. As part of their "30 tips in 30 days" they have explained what happens if a person with legal permanent residence has remained for more than a year outside the United States.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023

MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The 20 Worst Cities for Black Americans

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, a holiday meant to honor the life of one of, if not the most important figures in the fight for racial equality in this country. Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more […]
IOWA STATE
USA Diario

Who will receive direct payments soon?

In Georgia, assistance checks of up to $350.00 USD have not yet been claimed after being delivered to low-income individuals in September. Due to problems with client IDs or difficulties accessing the cards, $235 million in funds have not yet been claimed. This is out of a total of $1 billion released.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Illegal crossings at ‘freezing’ Canadian border surge during migrant crisis

Border Patrol agents in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire apprehended more people illegally entering the US from Canada in the past three months than in the previous two years combined. Officials in the federal agency’s eastern “Swanton Sector” saw a 743% increase in apprehensions and encounters between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 compared to the same period in 2021, sector chief, Robert Garcia said last week in a press release. In December, a record 441 people were detained by US Border Patrol and Customs at the Canadian border in the region after flying to Canada from at least 19 countries, according...
VERMONT STATE
Aneka Duncan

Americans Have Until February 28 To Claim A $1,500 Payment

New Jersey residents now have until the end of February to claim a property tax rebate worth up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is providing some financial relief to residents. This program provides property tax relief for New Jersey residents who owned or rented their homes on October 1, 2019. Governor Phil Murphy announced that the deadline has been extended to February 28, 2023. This has changed twice from December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023. (source)
Military.com

The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill

The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
183K+
Followers
77K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy