ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

HARDY, Maneskin, Wilco & More Shake Up Album Sales Chart’s Top 10

By Keith Caulfield
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

HARDY nabs his first No. 1 on Billboard ’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Feb. 4), as his latest effort The Mockingbird & The Crow flies in atop the tally. The set, a half-rock and half-country project, bows with 20,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 26, according to Luminate. HARDY previously notched one entry on the list, with the No. 8-peaking A Rock in 2020.

Also in the top 10, Maneskin ’s new studio effort Rush! debuts at No. 3; Wilco ’s 2022 album Cruel Country re-enters at No. 4 – hitting the top 10 for the first time – after its wide release on CD and vinyl; the soundtrack to Halloween Ends scares up a No. 7 entry following its vinyl release; and Trippie Redd ’s new Mansion Musik opens at No. 9.

Billboard ’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news , follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of The Mockingbird & The Crow ’s 20,000 sold, physical sales comprise 5,000 (4,000 CDs and 1,000 vinyl LPs) and digital album sales comprise 15,000. The album’s start also marks HARDY’s best sales week, surpassing the 5,000 sold in the debut frame of A Rock in 2020 (Sept. 19, 2020-dated chart).

As The Mockingbird & The Crow launches at No. 1 on Top Album Sales, it halts the chart-topping run of Taylor Swift’s Midnights , which spend its first 13 chart weeks at No. 1. On the new chart, it falls to No. 2 with 17,000 sold (down 21%). The set continues to be a hot-seller on vinyl, with 9,000 of its sales for the week on vinyl. In the latest tracking week, Midnights ’ total U.S. vinyl sales crept past 1 million copies. Swift’s popularity on vinyl is well noted, and in 2022, one out of every 25 vinyl albums sold in the U.S. were by Swift.

Rock band Maneskin sees its new album Rush! bow at No. 3 on Top Album Sales with 11,000 copies sold. It’s the first charting entry for the act and its best sales week.

Wilco’s Cruel Country , which was released last May via digital retailers and streaming services, re-enters the chart at a new high of No. 4 after its release on CD and vinyl (7,000 sold across all formats; up from a negligible sales total the previous week). Cruel Country had previously topped out at No. 31 on July 2, 2022-dated list, following its limited CD release timed to Record Store Day 2022’s drop on June 18 last year. All told, Cruel Country is the eighth top 10-charting effort on Top Album Sales for Wilco, and it ties for the act’s highest-charting effort on the list. (A whopping five of the band’s eight top 10s all peaked at No. 4.)

Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours falls 2-5 on Top Album Sales with 6,000 sold (down 20%) and Michael Jackson’s Thriller dips 5-6 with 5,000 sold (down 13%).

The soundtrack to the film Halloween Ends debuts at No. 7 on Top Album Sales following its vinyl release on Jan. 20. The set, across all formats, sold nearly 5,000 copies for the week. Halloween Ends is the highest charting soundtrack from the Halloween franchise on the 31-year-old chart, surpassing the No. 9 peak of Halloween Kills in 2021.

SZA’s Ctrl vaults 57-8 on Top Album Sales with nearly 5,000 sold – mostly from vinyl sales – after a replenishment of stock. Trippie Redd’s new Mansion Musik bows at No. 9 with nearly 5,000 sold (the rapper’s fourth top 10 effort), while Harry Styles’ former leader Harry’s House rises 11-10 with a little over 4,000 sold (down 7%).

In the week ending Jan. 26, there were 1.653 million albums sold in the U.S. (down 6.3% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.312 million (down 9.3%) and digital albums comprised 341,000 (down 7.6%).

There were 523,000 CD albums sold in the week ending Jan. 26 (down 2.8% week-over-week) and 782,000 vinyl albums sold (down 13.1%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 2.330 (down 3% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 3.478 million (up 27.4%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 7.377 million (up 6.2% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 6.044 million (up 13.5%) and digital album sales total 1.333 (down 17.9%).

More from Billboard Best of Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Lands First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart

TOMORROW X TOGETHER lands its first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION debuts atop the tally (dated Feb. 11). The five-song set earned 161,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 2, according to Luminate, largely driven by CD album sales. The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION is the third top 10-charting effort for the South Korean vocal group, which reached the top 10 previously in 2022 with Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child (No. 4) and in 2021 with The Chaos Chapter: Freeze (No. 5). The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION halts the chart-topping run...
Billboard

Beyoncé, Lizzo & More Record-Setters at 2023 Grammys

Beyoncé won four awards at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), upping her career total to 32, which is more than anyone else in Grammy history. Bey surpasses the late classical conductor Sir Georg Solti, who amassed 31 Grammys between 1963 and 1998. Solti died in 1997. But Beyoncé lost album of the year for Renaissance. It’s her fourth loss in the category, following losses to Taylor Swift, Beck and Adele. Kendrick Lamar also lost album of the year for the fourth time (as a lead artist) with Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Like Beyoncé, he did...
Billboard

Beyonce Becomes Top Grammy Winner of All Time

Beyoncé made history at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, presented on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. She won four awards, which brings her career total to 32 awards. That tops the late classical conductor Sir Georg Solti for the most wins by anyone in Grammy history. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 The superstar won best dance/electronic recording for “Break My Soul,” best traditional R&B performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa,” best R&B song for “Cuff It” and best dance/electronic album for Renaissance. Beyoncé has been setting records at the Grammys for years. In 2010, she became the first female...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Lizzo Snaps Selfies With Beyoncé, Adele & Harry Styles at the Grammys: ‘I Won’

It’s safe to say that Lizzo had a very special night at the Grammys. Not only did the 34-year-old bop star take home the prize for record of the year with her chart-topping hit “About Damn Time” Sunday night (Feb. 5), but she also got to party with a star-packed group of friends — Adele, Beyoncé and Harry Styles — all of whom, by the way, also earned a golden Gramophone or two of their own. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 The Yitty founder posted a handful of photos she took while at the ceremony to Twitter, and posed...
Billboard

Beyoncé‘s Best Dance/Electronic Album Win Marks the Category’s Debut Presentation During a Grammys Telecast

Beyoncé‘s Renaissance is certainly on that new vibration, marking history not just for Bey, but for dance and electronic music at the Grammys at large. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 Renaissance‘s win for best/electronic album marked the first time the category was included in the Grammys telecast since being added to the awards 23 years ago. Picking up the trophy also made Beyoncé the winningest artist in Grammys history. Renaissance — which features house music and includes collaborations from genre greats such as Honey Dijon and Green Velvet — beat out LPs by Diplo, ODESZA, Bonobo and RÜFÜS...
OK! Magazine

Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'

Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Billboard

All Time Low’s ‘Sleepwalking’ Rules Alternative Airplay Chart

All Time Low reaches No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart for the second time, as “Sleepwalking” rises to the top of the Feb. 11-dated survey. “Sleepwalking” follows the 18-week reign of the act’s “Monsters,” featuring blackbear, in 2020-21. It stands as the third longest-leading hit in the chart’s 34-year history, alongside Foo Fighters’ “The Pretender” and behind only Portugal. The Man’s “Feel It Still” (20 weeks) and Muse’s “Madness” (19). Its overall 88-week stay is the longest in the chart’s archives. In between “Monsters” and “Sleepwalking,” All Time Low earned an additional top five hit with “Once in a Lifetime,” which...
Billboard

Can the Grammys Ever Win if Beyoncé Keeps Losing?

It’s a little funny — though maybe not to her or her fans — to think about how Beyoncé, now literally the most-awarded artist in Grammy history after her four wins on Sunday (Feb. 5), is also now the figure most associated with long-suffering frustration on Music’s Biggest Night. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 Despite her 32 career victories — mostly across the R&B and pop categories (and even a Big Four win, song of the year for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” in 2010) — the discourse surrounding the Grammys has increasingly titled towards album...
Billboard

Jay Wheeler, Emilia & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by new music from Jay Wheeler, Legado 7, Maluma and Marc Anthony — to name a few. The list includes Jay Wheeler’s “S.O.S.,” a retro track that takes inspiration the 80s. About his song, Wheeler said: “This song is part of that, we don’t stop for even a second. ‘S.O.S.‘ is a track that people will enjoy because it’s part of my essence and what my fans expect. It’s romantic, but danceable. I’m maintaining my style, but also combining...
Billboard

2023 Grammys Put Up Best TV Ratings in 3 Years

Sunday night’s Grammy Awards found their biggest audience in three years, early TV ratings indicate. Fast national ratings from CBS and Paramount+ show that 12.4 million viewers tuned in to the 2023 Grammys on Sunday night, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (THR will have final ratings on Tuesday morning.) The 2022 show drew 9.59 million viewers, meaning this year’s telecast saw a 30 percent bump year over year. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 The last bigger audience for the Grammys was at the pre-pandemic January 2020 awards show, which drew 18.69 million viewers. Paramount+ says the 2023 Grammys drew the biggest...
Billboard

Six Years After Its Release, The Weeknd’s ‘Die for You’ Tops Radio Songs Chart

Originally released in late 2016 on The Weeknd’s album Starboy, his track “Die for You” rises to No. 1 at last on Billboard’s all-format Radio Songs chart, as well as the mainstream top 40-based Pop Airplay chart (both dated Feb. 11). The song, on XO/Republic Records, gained by 5% to 85.2 million airplay audience impressions in the Jan. 27-Feb. 2 tracking week, according to Luminate. Related Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Tops Billboard Hot 100 for Third Week, Lil Uzi Vert's 'Just Wanna Rock' Hits… 02/06/2023 As previously reported, the song rebounds to its No. 6 high on the all-genre, multimetric Billboard Hot 100. The Weeknd adds his...
Billboard

Here Are All the Performers & Presenters Announced So Far for the 2023 Grammys

The 2023 Grammys, set to air on Sunday, Feb. 5, will have a strong focus on contemporary R&B and hip-hop. There will be individual performances by Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and Steve Lacy. DJ Khaled, joined by Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, will perform “God Did,” their No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit. Most notably, there will be an extensive 50th-anniversary salute to hip-hop, hosted by LL Cool J and featuring dozens of hip-hop stars. Hip-hop will also factor into another set piece on the show. The annual In Memoriam spot will feature three breakout salutes –...
Billboard

Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Just Like That’ Takes Song of the Year in Surprise Grammys Win

And just like that, Bonnie Raitt has another Grammy to her name. In an upset win, the icon won the 2023 Grammy award for song of the year for “Just Like That” on Sunday (Feb. 5). Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 Receiving the award from first lady Jill Biden, Raitt called this win “an unreal moment.” And indeed, it sort of was, with Raitt’s bittersweet ballad about a heart transplant beating out mega-hits including Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).”  “Thank you for honoring...
Billboard

Harry Styles Wins Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys: ‘This Doesn’t Happen to People Like Me’

After one of the tightest races in recent Grammys history, it’s official: Harry Styles took home the Grammy Award for album of the year on Sunday night (Feb. 5)! Presented by Trevor Noah and a superfan who had championed his work throughout the broadcast, Styles, breaking out in tears, couldn’t seem to contain his excitement when he approached the microphone. “S–t,” he said, breaking into a smile. Styles thanked his fellow nominees in the speech — including Beyoncé, Adele, Brandi Carlile and others — for being a constant source of inspiration for his music. “Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by...
Billboard

Steve Lacy Introduces Himself to the 2023 Grammys With Smooth ‘Bad Habit’ Performance

Steve Lacy made his debut as a Grammys performer at the 65th annual awards on Sunday night (Feb. 5) with a captivating rendition of a song host Trevor Noah said “has become an anthem all over the world”: his multi-Grammy-nominated breakthrough hit “Bad Habit.” “Hello Grammys, I’m Steve Lacy,” the singer-songwriter introduced himself, before launching into the Billboard Hot 100-topping smash. The smoothly electric performance, featuring the alt-R&B star really flexing his falsetto range, also featured extended bass soloing from alt-funk maestro Thundercat. Lacy’s performance seemed to be very well received by the bigger names in the Grammys crowd, with...
Billboard

Questlove Invited Will Smith to Be Part of 2023 Grammy Awards Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Segment

Questlove had a tall order in pulling together the mind-bending 14-minute tribute to hip-hop history at Sunday night’s (Feb. 5) 2023 Grammy Awards. Tasked with telling the story of the genre that has given him a career and produced some of the most iconic music and performers of the past half-century, the Roots drummer looked far-and-wide — from the West coast to the East coast, over to Philly and down to Atlanta and beyond — to ensure that the breadth of the genre was well-represented. Related 2023 Grammys Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop With an All-Star Performance 02/06/2023 There’s one voice, though, that did not...
Billboard

Here’s What Harry Styles Had to Say About Winning 2023 Album of the Year Grammy Over Beyonce

As he was during his acceptance speech at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Jan. 5) after winning album of the year for his Harry’s House LP, after the broadcast Harry Styles was humble and gracious in talking about coming out on top over some serious competition. In a press room interview following the awards, Styles was asked by Billboard about the many headlines going into the night focused on the possibility that Beyoncé would finally score an album of the year prize for her dance-heavy Renaissance collection. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 “I think… you never know...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy