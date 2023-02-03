Things to do in Chicago this weekend

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson has the latest roundup of weekend activities across the Chicago region:

--Calling all cider lovers! Chicago Cider Week wraps up this weekend and there are still plenty of events taking place across the city. From tastings and cider-paired dinners to Cider Summit Chicago, you'll spend time with makers, growers and cider connoisseurs alike.

--Celebrate life's simple pleasures during Fika Fest, Andersonville's new winter festival. The weekend of events includes a coffee and hot cocoa crawl on Saturday plus the annual puzzle exchange on Sunday.

--Celebrate talented Black artists and makers from Chicago. Each weekend, dozens of local African American artisans, designers and entrepreneurs will take over the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion at Navy Pier to put their products on display. This weekend's live artists include Tuan Jones Studio and wadecreate.



--Reminisce in heartbreak, beauty and the end of a season as the Chicago Philharmonic Society returns to the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts with Gustav Mahler’s “Songs of a Wayfarer.” Saturday's one-night-only performance features the North Shore’s own international opera star, Susan Platts.



--Looking for laughs? Schaumburg's Laugh Out Loud Theatre presents Love Me Tinder , an improv comedy show that pokes fun at dating, romance and everything in between.



-- And discover chocolate's deeply rooted tree history during Chocolate Weekend at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Sample sweets while shopping for an array of treats from chocolate vendors. Tickets must be reserved online in advance.

