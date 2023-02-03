ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Things to do in Chicago this weekend

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDpry_0karnsJz00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson has the latest roundup of weekend activities across the Chicago region:

--Calling all cider lovers! Chicago Cider Week wraps up this weekend and there are still plenty of events taking place across the city. From tastings and cider-paired dinners to Cider Summit Chicago, you'll spend time with makers, growers and cider connoisseurs alike.

--Celebrate life's simple pleasures during Fika Fest, Andersonville's new winter festival. The weekend of events includes a coffee and hot cocoa crawl on Saturday plus the annual puzzle exchange on Sunday.

--Celebrate talented Black artists and makers from Chicago. Each weekend, dozens of local African American artisans, designers and entrepreneurs will take over the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion at Navy Pier to put their products on display. This weekend's live artists include Tuan Jones Studio and wadecreate.

--Reminisce in heartbreak, beauty and the end of a season as the Chicago Philharmonic Society returns to the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts with Gustav Mahler’s “Songs of a Wayfarer.” Saturday's one-night-only performance features the North Shore’s own international opera star, Susan Platts.

--Looking for laughs? Schaumburg's Laugh Out Loud Theatre presents Love Me Tinder , an improv comedy show that pokes fun at dating, romance and everything in between.

-- And discover chocolate's deeply rooted tree history during Chocolate Weekend at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Sample sweets while shopping for an array of treats from chocolate vendors. Tickets must be reserved online in advance.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBM News Radio

Get a jump start on your garden — indoors!

When it’s still too cold to plant outside, it’s fun to start a few seeds indoors to get a jump start on your garden. On this week’s episode of the Gardening Tips podcast, the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Lisa Hilgenberg talks about how to get started.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CFD: Man bitten by dog at warehouse fire near Austin

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department was called to a fire at a warehouse near Austin Monday afternoon. CFD tweeted at 2:47 p.m. that they were called to a fire in the 4700 block of West Lake Street. According to firefighters, the building involved in this fire has a truss roof and CFD is fighting […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Organizations chip in to help family make new apartment a home

CHICAGO — It’s been a particularly bitter winter for Shantel Gartley and his two teenage sons. The family first lost a mother to gun violence and then lost their apartment. “We were just living on the streets and hoping nothing bad happened to us,” Gartley said. When two of Chicago’s powerhouse non-profits, Digs with Dignity […]
CHICAGO, IL
topshelfmusicmag.com

Windy City Smokeout Festival drops 2023 lineup

Chicago is gearing up to rock with its Windy City Smokeout Festival coming to the United Center from July 13-16th, 2023. The four days of festival-style outdoor cooking and music will feature headlining acts from some of the biggest names in country music including Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, and Zac Brown Band.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy