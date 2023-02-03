ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward offered for information in deadly Newark hit-and-run

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police are offering a reward after a child was killed by a hit-and-run driver in New Jersey.

It happened Tuesday in Newark .

Police say the driver of a dark-colored pickup truck hit a man and his two daughters as they were crossing the street at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and North Ninth Street.

One of the girls, a 4-year-old, died.

Her 1-year-old sister was taken to a local hospital and later released. Their father suffered hip and leg injuries.

Police are now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432 .

