Hong Kong Sends its Biggest Welcome to the World: “Hello Hong Kong” Launched with 500,000 Air Tickets and City-Wide Offers

 4 days ago

HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023--

Hong Kong is ready to welcome visitors from all around the world once again with open arms and open doors. With the launch of the global promotional campaign “Hello Hong Kong,” Hong Kong is sending its greatest welcome to the world with 500,000 air tickets, as well as city-wide offers including visitor vouchers called “Hong Kong Goodies,” to entice travelers to come to experience the destination’s diverse appeal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005924/en/

Arriving tourists will receive a set of “Hong Kong Goodies” visitor vouchers including a complimentary drink or a cash voucher redeemable at transportation, culinary, retail outlets and attractions. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr Pang Yiu-kai, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), said: “Hong Kong is back on the map for global travelers, with more excitement to offer than ever before. We are extending a big welcome to the world through the ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign, inviting friends to return to one of the world’s greatest tourism destinations. I am confident that Hong Kong’s vibrant east-meets-west culture, together with our iconic and brand-new attractions and immersive experiences, will attract travelers back for an epic, unforgettable journey.”

Mr Jack So, Chairman of Airport Authority Hong Kong said: “These tickets were bought at the worst time of the pandemic, showing our confidence in the future of Hong Kong’s aviation industry. The campaign will generate a multiplier effect on boosting air traffic and enormous publicity for Hong Kong. Since the relaxation of travel restrictions and quarantine requirements for inbound travelers last year, passenger traffic at the airport (HKIA) has started to pick up, especially in the last quarter. We also had a good start to 2023 with the resumption of normal travel with the Mainland. HKIA has always been a major international aviation hub and we are confident that passenger traffic will continue to rise.”

HKTB Executive Director Mr Dane Cheng presented the Board’s key strategies and initiatives in reviving tourism at the press conference on February 2, including:

1. Saying Hello from Hong Kong to the World

The “Hello Hong Kong” promotional campaign is being rolled out worldwide today to send the positive message that Hong Kong is back with signature and new exciting experiences awaiting visitors, in light of the lifting of all entry restrictions to Hong Kong.

The campaign includes a series of vibrant promotional content, which will be broadcast on 3,000 platforms worldwide . A series of thematic videos will feature business leaders, social influencers, Hong Kong Super Fans, and Hong Kong celebrities, including Cantopop legends Aaron Kwok, Sammi Cheng and Kelly Chen, showcasing the city’s array of thrilling new experiences.

2. Welcoming Global Travelers with An Unprecedented Giveaway

To entice globetrotters to embark on a long-awaited visit to Hong Kong, 500,000 air tickets will be given away by the Airport Authority Hong Kong to different markets in phases, through three home-based carriers namely, Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong Express and Hong Kong Airlines, starting from March. In the United States and Canada, Cathay Pacific will be offering a limited number of discounted round-trip tickets to Hong Kong starting from May onwards. For the latest updates and details on the participating airlines, please visit: https://wow.hongkongairport.com/tickets.

An array of enticing welcoming offers from over 16,000 outlets across the city have been put together by the HKTB and the tourism and hospitality sectors to welcome back visitors. Among which, at the initial stage, at least 1 million “Hong Kong Goodies” visitor vouchers will be given out, such as a complimentary welcome drink at participating bars, restaurants, and hotels, or a cash voucher to be redeemed in the transportation, culinary and retail sectors, as well as attractions. For details on “Hong Kong Goodies” vouchers exclusively for visitors, please visit: https://discoverhongkong.com/hkgoodies.

3. Showcasing Hong Kong’s New Experiences and Events

The whole city welcomes visitors with new and upgraded attractions introduced in the past few years along with its all-time-iconic experiences. Most notable among the dozens of new developments are M+ and Hong Kong Palace Museum at the West Kowloon Cultural District, the new sixth-generation Peak Tram, Water World Ocean Park, the new night-time show “Momentous” at Hong Kong Disneyland and enhanced waterfront promenades offering spectacular new ways to admire Victoria Harbour.

In addition, Hong Kong will host a year-round calendar of more than 250 events and festivals across 2023. Highlights include the Hong Kong Marathon, the Clockenflap music festival, Art Basel, the Museum Summit 2023, Hong Kong Rugby Sevens, Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival and New Year Countdown Celebrations, showcasing the dynamic and diverse appeal of the city.

With its peerless facilities, events spaces and networking opportunities, Hong Kong has

international MICE events planned for 2023 , providing excellent platforms for different sectors to seize business opportunities.

Media can download the photos and videos footage from the following link

:

Reuters Video News Release is available for download:

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005924/en/

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

