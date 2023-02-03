ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Kitley leads No. 13 Virginia Tech women past Syracuse 78-64

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cck5n_0karmimA00

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, Cayla King scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and No. 13 Virginia Tech beat Syracuse 78-64 on Thursday night.

Kitley missed her first four shots and went scoreless in the first quarter before making all four shots in the second quarter to finish with eight points at the break. She made 4 of 5 shots in the third for nine points and recorded her 13th double-double of the season. King reached 200 career 3-pointers as she hit double figures for the first time since Jan. 1.

Virginia Tech opened the fourth quarter by scoring 14 unanswered points to pull away.

Georgia Amoore added 15 points and Taylor Soule scored 12 for Virginia Tech (18-4, 8-4 ACC). Kayana Traylor, coming off a 25-point performance in a win over Virginia on Sunday, was 0 for 5 from the field and finished with three points.

Dyaisha Fair, averaging 19.8 points per game, had 20 points, six rebound and five assists and Georgia Woolley scored 18 points for Syracuse (14-9, 5-7). Alaina Rice scored 13 points.

Virginia Tech plays at No. 15 North Carolina State on Monday in the Play4Kay game.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Indiana reaches No. 2 in women's AP Top 25; SC still No. 1

South Carolina beat a top opponent to remain No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll released Monday and now has a showdown with another one looming this weekend. The Gamecocks (23-0) topped then- No. 5 UConn 81-77 on Sunday to remain unbeaten and stay the unanimous choice atop the poll from the 28-member national media panel. After facing Auburn on Thursday, South Carolina will play No. 3 LSU on Sunday in a matchup of the last two unbeatens in Division I women’s college basketball. Dawn Staley’s team has won 29 consecutive games and has been No. 1 in the poll for 33 consecutive weeks. That’s one week short of tying the Huskies for the third-longest streak atop the poll. Only UConn (51 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36) have had longer runs at No. 1. While South Carolina has had a stranglehold on No. 1 for more than a year, Indiana is making its first appearance ever at No. 2 after Stanford lost to Washington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Associated Press

Brown scores 26 to lead Louisiana over Marshall 77-67

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jordan Brown had 26 points and Louisiana picked up its 10th straight win with a 77-67 victory over Marshall on Saturday night. Brown added 20 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (20-4, 10-2 Sun Belt Conference). Greg Williams Jr. was 8-of-14 shooting and scored 20. Themus Fulks pitched in with 12 points, seven assists and three steals.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Associated Press

Purdue stays No. 1 in AP Top 25; NC State in at No. 22

Purdue’s unquestioned grip on No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll is gone after a weekend loss. That didn’t stop the Boilermakers from remaining at the top anyway. The Boilermakers earned 38 of 62 first-place votes in the poll released Monday to remain at No. 1 for a third straight week and seventh time this season. Purdue was the unanimous choice last week, the first for any team this season, before falling at Indiana over the weekend for only its second loss. The Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2) have a leading candidate for national player of the year in...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy