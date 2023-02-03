Read full article on original website
Libby Foster Begue
4d ago
We just spent the whole day at Alliance Hospital thinking my husband was having a heart attack. But they got him right in and started working on him. If we would have gone to Altman Hospital in Canton, hours later, we'd probably still be sitting in the waiting room.
Levi
4d ago
nice ....my 91 yr old mother spent all day in the emergency room . She face planted on a concrete driveway. My niece got her there at noon and I took her home at 8.
Linda Harding
4d ago
This makes no sense. There is already a shortage of nurses in the medical field.
WFMJ.com
Norfolk Southern states residents are currently receiving help without any legal conditions
Norfolk Southern states residents are currently receiving our help without any legal conditions. Some East Palestine residents forced from their homes want to know if accepting any reimbursement from Norfolk Southern for hotels, food, gas and expenses incurred due to the train derailment will ban them from seeking compensation for other damages they may incur as a result of potentially toxic chemicals released into the air and water. We talked with Attorney David Comstock a Certified Insurance Coverage Specialist.
WFMJ.com
Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center relocates due to East Palestine evacuation
The Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center has relocated due to the ongoing evacuation and shelter in place order in East Palestine. According to the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the Family Assistance Center has relocated to 46469, State Route 46 in New Waterford. Norfolk Southern worked throughout the night...
Local farmer hoping for answers on train derailment’s impact on livestock
Lindsay's Pine Hill Jersey Farm is one of the largest in Columbiana County. There are nearly 900 animals, and Scott Linday has plenty of concerns about the train derailment that led to a fire and chemical situation.
WFMJ.com
Ohio State Extension offering assistance for East Palestine farmers
Ohio State Extension of Mahoning and Columbiana Counties are offering assistance to farmers within the East Palestine evacuation radius. Ohio State Extension is opening the Canfield and Lisbon fairgrounds for livestock stalling at 225 Lee Avenue, Lisbon, Ohio 44432 and 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, Ohio, 44406. Farmers who are in...
WFMJ.com
Norfolk Southern declares 'controlled release' of toxic chemicals in East Palestine success
Norfolk Southern has declared the controlled release of toxic chemicals into the air in East Palestine a success. According to an email from Norfolk Southern, some of the material is now burning off, which is consistent with the expectations from earlier models and is expected to drain for a short number of hours.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine schools closed for remainder of week
East Palestine schools will remain closed for the remainder of the week due to the ongoing evacuation and shelter in place order in the village. According to a Facebook post from the Columbiana County Career and Techinical Center, East Palestine schools will be closed between Tuesday, February 7 and Friday, February 10.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine derailment: Several school districts close Tuesday
People living around East Palestine woke up Tuesday morning still wondering when their lives can get back to normal. Authorities say they were successful Monday in conducting a controlled release of toxic chemicals from five of the tanker cars that derailed Friday in the village. There is no word on...
WFMJ.com
Valley officials recommending residents stay indoors due to reports of strong odor
The Mahoning County HAZMAT team is checking the air quality in the Valley after reports of an odor in the air due to the controlled release in East Palestine following the train derailment Friday evening. Valley residents in Boardman, Poland and Austintown have reported a strong odor in the air....
WFMJ.com
Animal Welfare League offering shelter for pets evacuated during East Palestine derailment
Animal Welfare League (AWL) of Trumbull County has announced that it will be offering shelter to pets who have been evacuated due to the train derailment in East Palestine. According to a Facebook post, folks who have been evacuated and are unable to take their pets with them can contact AWL on Tuesday, February 7 at 9:00 a.m. at 330-539-7300.
WFMJ.com
At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine
While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
WFMJ.com
EPA reports no air quality issues in Trumbull County
Experts reported no elevated air quality levels in Trumbull County due to chemicals burning at the site of a train derailment in East Palestine. According to the Trumbull Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. EPA and private contractors monitored air quality late Monday and early Tuesday in the Mahoning Valley, including Trumbull County.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
Doctor at Akron Children's Hospital building powerful connection with patients
AKRON, Ohio — When 3News followed along with Dr. Christopher “Raffi” Najarian at Akron Children’s Hospital for a portion of his day, one thing became apparent quickly - he is a very busy physiatrist. Also known as a physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor, Dr. Najarian’s schedule...
WFMJ.com
East Palestine dispatchers moved out of evacuation zone
The evacuation of an area one mile around the East Palestine train derailment now includes emergency dispatchers. Officials decided early Monday to evacuate dispatch personel from their office on East Main Street and temporarily move them to the New Waterford Community Center. The move will not impact 9-1-1 emergency service.
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Canton
Searching For the awesome hotel total list in the Canton locality, you are in the correct location. You are going to get a hotel total list details in Canton. You will get a Web Link information, avg user ratings, Contact Number, details area, and also a directional link from your location. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, all information has been gathered.
Local schools receive millions in safety funding: How much did your school get?
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that more than 900 additional schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades.
Resources for East Palestine residents affected by train derailment fire
Saturday, Norfolk Southern Railway opened an assistance center and are taking information from residents impacted by the disaster.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County first responders to discuss assisting East Palestine
Trumbull County emergency agencies are working on a plan to help keep East Palestine safe as the dangerous situation continues in that community. Representatives from Trumbull County EMA and local fire departments plan to meet Monday morning to discuss sending manpower and fire equipment to assist in the crisis. First...
Shelter-in-place for East Palestine residents
As nearly 2,000 East Palestine residents are affected by a mandatory evacuation, others are under a shelter-in-place.
