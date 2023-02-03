Norfolk Southern states residents are currently receiving our help without any legal conditions. Some East Palestine residents forced from their homes want to know if accepting any reimbursement from Norfolk Southern for hotels, food, gas and expenses incurred due to the train derailment will ban them from seeking compensation for other damages they may incur as a result of potentially toxic chemicals released into the air and water. We talked with Attorney David Comstock a Certified Insurance Coverage Specialist.

EAST PALESTINE, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO