Senior Alissa Brewer is continuing onto the next big chapter of her life. As the next chapter in her life unfolds, she feels more nervous to graduate high school. The next step to her future after high school is to stay close to home and go to college at YSU to study nursing. She says, “In 5 years, I will see myself as a nurse in a hospital. In 10 years, I plan to still be in nursing and have the ability to say I changed lives and helped people heal and achieve wellness.”

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO