East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls' Mark Baker wins 300th career game
Newton Falls Girl's Basketball coach Mark Baker has joined the 300-win club after the Tigers 39-20 win over Campbell Monday night. In his 18th season with the program Baker appreciates all the help he has received along the way. He told 21 sports, "I learned a long time ago that...
ysnlive.com
CREQUE GETS HER MILESTONE, SALEM GETS THEIR WIN
AUSTINTOWN, OHIO- The Austintown Fitch Lady Falcons took on the visiting Salem Quakers on a Saturday afternoon matchup of High school Girls basketball. The big story line for the Falcons was Zayda Creque reaching the milestone of 1,000 career points. As time was running out in the game, Creque launched a three pointer from the top of they key and it took little bounce off of the back of the rim and fell in with just a 1:19 seconds left. Kylie Folkwein led the Falcons in scoring with 14 points and Jocelyn Jourdan also added 12 points.
WFMJ.com
Prologo steps down at Warren JFK after three seasons
Warren JFK football coach Dom Prologo resigned after three seasons. During his time he led the Eagles to three state regional titles, two state runner ups and a 14-3 playoff record. Prologo says he just needs to step aside after being the Eagles defensive coordinator for six seasons under Jeff...
WFMJ.com
Six hoop teams in AP Basketball Polls
Three girls & boys basketball teams are ranked in this weeks Associated Press polls. Canfield is the highest ranked girls team and Lowellville the highest ranked boys program. Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. DIVISION II. 1. Kettering Alter (4) 19-3 103 1. (tie) Tol. Cent. Cath....
WFMJ.com
YSU women's golf team earns 5-1 match play victory over The Citadel
The Youngstown State women's golf team began its spring season with a 5-1 match play victory over The Citadel on Saturday at Patriots Point Links in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Puthita Khuanrudee, Titita Loudtragulngam, Danae Rugola, Madie Smithco and Lizzie Saur each won individual matches to power the Penguins to their third tournament win of the 2022-23 season. YSU has now won at least three tournaments for the third time in the last five seasons.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine schools closed for remainder of week
East Palestine schools will remain closed for the remainder of the week due to the ongoing evacuation and shelter in place order in the village. According to a Facebook post from the Columbiana County Career and Techinical Center, East Palestine schools will be closed between Tuesday, February 7 and Friday, February 10.
Former YSU music professor, local conductor passes away
A decrescendo in the music world, Dr. Stephen Gage passed away Sunday evening.
WYTV.com
Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio
(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. The wind direction has shifted overnight. The wind is now...
WFMJ.com
Ohio State Extension offering assistance for East Palestine farmers
Ohio State Extension of Mahoning and Columbiana Counties are offering assistance to farmers within the East Palestine evacuation radius. Ohio State Extension is opening the Canfield and Lisbon fairgrounds for livestock stalling at 225 Lee Avenue, Lisbon, Ohio 44432 and 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, Ohio, 44406. Farmers who are in...
bulldog-bulletin.com
Top Dog 2023: Alissa Brewer
Senior Alissa Brewer is continuing onto the next big chapter of her life. As the next chapter in her life unfolds, she feels more nervous to graduate high school. The next step to her future after high school is to stay close to home and go to college at YSU to study nursing. She says, “In 5 years, I will see myself as a nurse in a hospital. In 10 years, I plan to still be in nursing and have the ability to say I changed lives and helped people heal and achieve wellness.”
WFMJ.com
Fire in Sharpsville building displaces 102 residents
More than a hundred people who live inside a Sharpsville apartment building are wondering where they'll be living over the next couple of months. A fire damaged the eight story high structure on Friday. The blaze started in an apartment on the top floor of the Wade D. Mertz Towers...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | February 5th
WFMJ archives / February 1954 | Youngstown business leaders got a look at some of the products created and marketed by students in Youngstown’s Junior Achievement program 69 years ago. From left, Walter H. Paulo, John Uhle, Adam MacKenzie, William J. Sampson Jr., Miss Thomas, Martin Letscher, Eric McCarty, and Robert B. Latta.
WFMJ.com
Ice Fest returns to Eastwood Event Centre for second year
A wintery, icy event is returning to the Eastwood Event Centre in Niles for its second year. The Second Annual Eastwood Ice Fest will return Sunday, February 5 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Students from Kent State University's Hospitality and...
27 First News
Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
East Palestine Mass canceled, bishop issues statement
The Bishop of Youngstown has issued a statement after cancelling Sunday morning mass in East Palestine after the train derailment fire evacuation and shelter in place orders.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts Failed
Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is attempting to eliminate the job search for their safety force. Mayor Justin Bibb announced his plan to eliminate 140 plus open positions to balance the City's budget.
Man wounded in the arm during shooting in Youngstown
Reports said a 31-year-old man was wounded in the arm Sunday morning at a South Side home.
Shelter-in-place for East Palestine residents
As nearly 2,000 East Palestine residents are affected by a mandatory evacuation, others are under a shelter-in-place.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?
The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
WFMJ.com
At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine
While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
