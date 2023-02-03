Most people know the general parameters of how life insurance works and who it helps. In exchange for a monthly premium (often discounted if paid annually) to a provider, the insured secures a financial safety net for their loved ones in the event of their death. Coverage amounts range significantly from tens of thousands of dollars to more than $1 million. The advantages of life insurance are typically clear and the costs for millions of Americans are often negligible. You may already even have a plan provided to you as part of your employer-provided health benefits package. But there are some perks of life...

1 DAY AGO