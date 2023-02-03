ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

Get a one-time payment of up to $975 for your mortgage or rent

If you're a homeowner or renter in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for you. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities have already started getting money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
wealthinsidermag.com

7 Reasons You Should Rent a Home in Retirement

Owning a home is a great way to build wealth over time, but some retirees find that becoming renters better suits their lifestyle and bank account. Homeownership carries many financial responsibilities. In addition to paying off a mortgage, you have to maintain homeowners insurance, pay property taxes and budget for ongoing maintenance.
CBS News

Life insurance benefits you didn't know

Most people know the general parameters of how life insurance works and who it helps. In exchange for a monthly premium (often discounted if paid annually) to a provider, the insured secures a financial safety net for their loved ones in the event of their death. Coverage amounts range significantly from tens of thousands of dollars to more than $1 million. The advantages of life insurance are typically clear and the costs for millions of Americans are often negligible. You may already even have a plan provided to you as part of your employer-provided health benefits package. But there are some perks of life...
SmartAsset

How to Use Life Insurance to Build Wealth

Most people look at life insurance as a tool for protecting their families. That is, indeed, an important component of life insurance. If you should die, your policy may help your beneficiaries pay their bills, face financial challenges, and possibly … Continue reading → The post How to Use Life Insurance to Build Wealth appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Business Insider

What Is The Difference between Term and Whole Life Insurance?

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The biggest difference between term and whole...
SmartAsset

4 Ways to Use Life Insurance While You're Alive

Life insurance is often regarded as financial protection for surviving family members after a policyholder's death. But depending on the type of policy you have, you may also benefit from your coverage while you're alive. You could potentially take a … Continue reading → The post 4 Ways to Use Life Insurance While You're Alive appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MarketRealist

Consider the Favorable Tax Treatment of Annuities for Your Retirement

Throughout your career, you save money that you hope to live on when you retire. The most common retirement savings plans are employer-sponsored 401(k) accounts and IRAs. There's a third retirement strategy that often gets overlooked, and that’s annuities. Annuities are given favorable tax treatment, which makes them a good long-term investment strategy.
activebeat.com

Low Cost Options For Medicare Supplemental Insurance in 2023

Our health is arguably the most important and valuable thing in life. This is why many people invest in supplemental Medicare insurance plans, also known as Medigap policies. While the Original Medicare is great, it isn’t perfect. And it certainly does not cover all health care costs. Despite it...
babyboomers.com

Cash Home Buyers You Should Consider Selling a Home To

The main reason to look for cash home buyers is to sell your property in a convenient way. Disposing of a property in an uncertain market is a difficult task for both beginners and those who have done it before. If you are looking to sell your home quickly and conveniently, then you need an option that supports this. One option is selling your property to cash home buyers.
Franklin County Free Press

Tax Time: Medical Expense Deduction

The high cost of health care is a burden on U.S. families. Reports show that about four in ten U.S. adults say they have delayed or gone without medical care in the last year due to cost, with dental services being the most common type of care adults report putting off due to cost. About a quarter of adults say they or family member in their household have not filled a prescription, cut pills in half, or skipped doses of medicine in the last year because of the cost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy