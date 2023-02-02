ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NY

NY1

Dozens of students compete in NYC Braille Challenge

Amina Orzueva was warming up up her fingers in the hopes of taking first place in the NYC Braille Challenge. The annual competition, which is in its eighth year, puts dozens of braille users to the test. Organizers said around 50 students took part this year in the NYC Braille...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

MTA unveils new subway cars with open gangways, cameras

The MTA introduced a new breed of subway cars that include security cameras for the first time and an open design, allowing passengers to move from one car to the next with ease. The new R211 train car is part of the MTA’s goal of bringing a modernized subway experience...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

