Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
americanmilitarynews.com
Explosives may have been on Chinese spy balloon, general says
The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after flying over the U.S. last week was possibly carrying explosives, according to a top military official. The balloon, which was 200 feet tall and carried a surveillance payload the size of a jetliner, could have been carrying explosives “to detonate and destroy the balloon,” said U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, according to Politico reporter Lara Seligman.
NPR
The U.S. has detected 4 other recent spy balloons. Why didn't we hear about them?
Given the commotion over the Chinese surveillance balloon, you'd think something like this has never happened before, but it has, at least four other times in recent years. So why didn't we hear about it? NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre has been looking into that. Hi, Greg. GREG MYRE,...
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Putin Rumored Girlfriend Calls Russian Media 'Weapon of War' in Rare Speech
Putin's reported mistress has been known across Russia since she was a decorated rhythmic gymnast in her teens.
Ukraine Situation Report: Possible Tu-141 Strike Deep In Russia Shows Repurposed Warhead
via TwitterRussia reported another attempted Tu-141 drone attack deep inside its borders, the latest in a series of such incidents.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
NPR
What we can learn about a Chinese balloon now that the U.S. has shot it down
Sometime soon, the U.S. military may tell us what they found aboard a Chinese balloon. What the U.S. called a surveillance craft over U.S. territory and China called an errant weather balloon went down over the weekend. A U.S. fighter jet punctured it with a missile, and it fell into the Atlantic. Retired U.S. Navy Admiral Dennis Blair served as director of national intelligence during the Obama administration, and he's on the line. Admiral, welcome back.
NPR
Feud over ancient statue highlights historical divide between Japan and South Korea
Neighboring countries often share cultural and historical roots. Take, for example, the case of an ancient statue both Japan and South Korea claim is theirs. NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports on the case and what it says about the feuds that divide and the ties that bind the two neighbors. ANTHONY...
NPR
Ukrainian soldiers benefit from U.S. prosthetics expertise but their war is different
The past 20 years saw significant advances in the world of prosthetics or artificial limbs. That's due in part to demand from Americans wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now some of the same experts who were once busy helping U.S. troops learn to live with disabilities have turned their attention to Ukrainian soldiers. NPR's Quil Lawrence met with Ukrainian amputees who've come to the U.S. for care after suffering life-changing injuries.
NPR
At least 2,800 people have died in an earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria
A massive, powerful earthquake hit parts of Turkey and northern Syria today. It reverberated through the Mideast. At least 3,400 people are dead, nearly 10,000 injured. Ammar al-Salmo (ph) is among those searching for survivors among the rubble. AMMAR AL-SALMO: Every second is important for saving lives - every second....
NPR
Hong Kong's biggest national security trial to date kicked off this week
Hong Kong's biggest national security trial to date kicked off this week. Sixteen of the city's most prominent lawmakers, activists and journalists are being tried for subversion against China after they organized an informal primary. NPR's Emily Feng reports it's a landmark legal case that will test whether Hong Kong's judicial system remains impartial.
NPR
Examining the Wagner Group, a private military company that Russia has relied on
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to András Rácz of the German Council on Foreign Relations, about the Russian-allied paramilitary organization Wagner Group, which is operating in Ukraine. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The first year of Russia's war in Ukraine revealed a lot about the invaders military. It exposed many Russian...
NPR
Why the earthquake caused so much damage in Turkey, despite being long overdue
A devastating earthquake has struck southern Turkey and Northern Syria. It's a seismically active part of the world known for big quakes. Seismologists say that this section of Turkey was long overdue for a big earthquake. NPR's Geoff Brumfiel has more on why the quake still caused so much damage.
NPR
It's been a year since the biggest debacle at the Beijing Winter Olympics
It's a not-so-happy Olympic anniversary today. A year ago, Russia won the team figure skating event at the Beijing Winter Games, powered by teenage phenom Kamila Valieva. But her subsequent positive drug test marred the games and left the team results in limbo. Valieva's case remains unresolved. And the Olympic athletes, including second place finishers from the U.S. team, still don't have their medals. NPR's Tom Goldman reports.
NPR
The 'doomsday' aftermath of the earthquake in Syria
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Wafaa Sadek, country director for International Medical Corps in Syria, about the earthquake's aftermath and how her team of medical professionals are responding. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. A doomsday scenario is how some rescue workers are describing parts of Syria following a series of earthquakes that...
NPR
A preview of the State of the Union address
President Biden spent the weekend at Camp David working on a very big speech. That's right - it is time for the State of the Union. It's the annual address where the president lays out his priorities and his plans for the year ahead. And one of many people who will be watching that speech is our colleague Mara Liasson, NPR national political correspondent. Hey, Mara.
