NPR

How the appearance of a balloon punctured U.S.-China relations

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Dave Shullman, senior director of the China Global Hub at the Atlantic Council, about the state of U.S.-China relations. We'll turn now to Dave Shullman. He's senior director of the Global China Hub at the Atlantic Council. Good morning. DAVE SHULLMAN: Good morning, Ayesha. Thanks for...
NPR

The EU is cutting off imports of Russian oil products

The European Union is cutting off imports of Russian oil products. It's meant as a blow to Vladimir Putin's economy but it will require new sources of vital diesel fuel for Europe. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Europe is taking another step to prevent Russia from getting money to pay for its...
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
Reuters

Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures

ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
NPR

Examining the Wagner Group, a private military company that Russia has relied on

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to András Rácz of the German Council on Foreign Relations, about the Russian-allied paramilitary organization Wagner Group, which is operating in Ukraine. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.
NPR

Week in politics: Job numbers; debt ceiling; State of the Union

Unusually robust job numbers for January, negotiations over raising the debt ceiling, and a preview of Tuesday's State of the Union. And Chinese surveillance balloons over the U.S. weren't something many of us had in our 2023 bingo cards, including NPR's Ron Elving, who usually knows every - Ron, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR

A Ukrainian photojournalist reflects on documenting a year of war

Evgeny Maloletka has won praise for covering a war that's been in the eyes of the world for a year, the war in Ukraine. It is his country. Evgeny Maloletka has taken photos for the Associated Press and other outlets. And The Guardian newspaper recently named him agency photographer of 2022. A documentary featuring some of his work taken during the siege of Mariupol at the outset of the war last February has just been screened at the Sundance Film Festival. Evgeny Maloletka joins us now from Kyiv.
NPR

Former U.S. Ambassador to Haiti argues for international intervention in Haiti

We're going to seek additional perspective on this story now from a former U.S. ambassador to Haiti, Pamela White. She served there from 2012 to 2015. She's been arguing for some time now that Haiti needs an international force to quell the violence and help bring back stability. Ambassador White, welcome back to the program. Thanks for joining us once again.
NPR

Sen. Michael Bennett on why he's in favor of a TikTok ban

We're going to start with the dramatic confrontation between the U.S. and China over that giant balloon discovered floating at high altitude over the U.S. last week. If you recall, China says it was just a weather balloon inadvertently blown off course. The Biden administration says China was using it for surveillance and shot it down yesterday. And the administration canceled - or rather postponed - a planned visit to Beijing by the U.S. secretary of state. Earlier today, Beijing criticized the shootdown, calling it an overreaction. And the Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing, quote, "reserves the right to make further responses if necessary," unquote. We're going to hear now from Senator Michael Bennet, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He's a Democrat from Colorado, and he's with us now. Senator Bennet, thanks so much for joining us.
NPR

What we know about the alleged Chinese government spy balloon

A spy balloon from China has been causing alarm in the U.S. What is it doing, and is it a threat to national security?. The U.S. military continues to monitor what they say is a Chinese surveillance balloon floating high over the country. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PAT RYDER: While...

