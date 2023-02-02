Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Loses World's Largest Nuclear Submarine
There had been speculation over the fate of the Dmitry Donskoy, which was first launched in 1980.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
NPR
How the appearance of a balloon punctured U.S.-China relations
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Dave Shullman, senior director of the China Global Hub at the Atlantic Council, about the state of U.S.-China relations. We'll turn now to Dave Shullman. He's senior director of the Global China Hub at the Atlantic Council. Good morning. DAVE SHULLMAN: Good morning, Ayesha. Thanks for...
NPR
U.S. cancels Blinken's visit to China after the appearance of a spy balloon
That Chinese spy balloon is now moving east. The U.S. says it's a spy craft. China insists a - it's a civilian research vessel that simply veered off course. Secretary of State Blinken abruptly called off a trip to Beijing and said he'd only go when the time is right.
NPR
The EU is cutting off imports of Russian oil products
The European Union is cutting off imports of Russian oil products. It's meant as a blow to Vladimir Putin's economy but it will require new sources of vital diesel fuel for Europe. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Europe is taking another step to prevent Russia from getting money to pay for its...
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss
The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
NPR
Examining the Wagner Group, a private military company that Russia has relied on
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to András Rácz of the German Council on Foreign Relations, about the Russian-allied paramilitary organization Wagner Group, which is operating in Ukraine. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.
NPR
Week in politics: Job numbers; debt ceiling; State of the Union
Unusually robust job numbers for January, negotiations over raising the debt ceiling, and a preview of Tuesday's State of the Union. And Chinese surveillance balloons over the U.S. weren't something many of us had in our 2023 bingo cards, including NPR's Ron Elving, who usually knows every - Ron, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
A Ukrainian photojournalist reflects on documenting a year of war
Evgeny Maloletka has won praise for covering a war that's been in the eyes of the world for a year, the war in Ukraine. It is his country. Evgeny Maloletka has taken photos for the Associated Press and other outlets. And The Guardian newspaper recently named him agency photographer of 2022. A documentary featuring some of his work taken during the siege of Mariupol at the outset of the war last February has just been screened at the Sundance Film Festival. Evgeny Maloletka joins us now from Kyiv.
NPR
Blinken postpones China trip after discovery of surveillance balloon
Chase Doak was getting ready to leave his office in Billings, Mont., on Wednesday when he looked out the window. CHASE DOAK: And I just spotted this white circle in the sky. It had caught my attention because it was still broad daylight, and I knew that the stars couldn't be out.
NPR
Former U.S. Ambassador to Haiti argues for international intervention in Haiti
We're going to seek additional perspective on this story now from a former U.S. ambassador to Haiti, Pamela White. She served there from 2012 to 2015. She's been arguing for some time now that Haiti needs an international force to quell the violence and help bring back stability. Ambassador White, welcome back to the program. Thanks for joining us once again.
NPR
Sen. Michael Bennett on why he's in favor of a TikTok ban
We're going to start with the dramatic confrontation between the U.S. and China over that giant balloon discovered floating at high altitude over the U.S. last week. If you recall, China says it was just a weather balloon inadvertently blown off course. The Biden administration says China was using it for surveillance and shot it down yesterday. And the administration canceled - or rather postponed - a planned visit to Beijing by the U.S. secretary of state. Earlier today, Beijing criticized the shootdown, calling it an overreaction. And the Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing, quote, "reserves the right to make further responses if necessary," unquote. We're going to hear now from Senator Michael Bennet, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He's a Democrat from Colorado, and he's with us now. Senator Bennet, thanks so much for joining us.
NPR
What we know about the alleged Chinese government spy balloon
A spy balloon from China has been causing alarm in the U.S. What is it doing, and is it a threat to national security?. The U.S. military continues to monitor what they say is a Chinese surveillance balloon floating high over the country. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PAT RYDER: While...
Comments / 0