Ready for his next project, Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Rachel with up-and-coming Marvel actress Hannah John-Kamen. According to Deadline, Rachel follows a new mother who although seems to have a perfect life, she can’t seem to recall the recent birth of her son or even being pregnant. When she goes to her husband Stephen for answers, he deflects, and really strange neighbors suddenly begin to stalk her. John-Kamen will play the title character while Rossi will play her husband Stephen. Directing the upcoming film is Jenn Wexler, who previously directed the horror film The Ranger.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO