Where Is the Original Cast of ‘Night Court’ Now?
Unpopular opinion: We love a reboot. Seeing some of our favorites back on the silver screen and being put back into the fictional worlds of our favorite TV shows always makes us oh so happy. Now, are these reboots better than the originals? Hardly ever. But if you manage your...
Harry Anderson Isn't in the 'Night Court' Reboot — What Happened to Him?
If your favorite TV show ever went off the air, there's a decent chance it will be rebooted at some point. Such is the case with Night Court, a reboot which is now airing on NBC. Article continues below advertisement. As many fans of the original series begin digging into...
John Larroquette Back On ‘Night Court’: How And Why?
John Larroquette is a multiple award-winning actor who appeared in several sitcoms, series, and legal dramedies. His first series debut was in NBC’s Baa Baa Black Sheep in the 1970s, where he played 2nd Lt. Bob Anderson. One of his most prominent roles which earned him four Primetime Emmys was playing Dan Fielding in Night Court which aired from 1984 to 1992.
nexttv.com
‘Night Court’ Stays in Session, as NBC Orders Second Season of Comedy
NBC has renewed comedy Night Court for a second season. The show premiered January 17 and is off to a hot start. NBC said it has reached 25.7 million total viewers across all viewing platforms. “It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they...
‘That ‘90s Show’ and ‘Night Court’ Try to Breathe Life Into a Dying Form
Depending on the season, the opening credits sequences for Night Court and That ‘70s Show ran between 30 and 40 seconds. Their new legasequels — NBC’s Night Court and Netflix’s That ‘90s Show — use intros that top out around 15 seconds, with updated versions of familiar theme songs that are either much less intricate (Night Court) or vastly sped up (That ‘90s Show). On the one hand, this should not be a surprise. Sitcom credits have gotten drastically shorter since That ‘70s Show debuted 25 years ago, particularly on broadcast network TV, where ad breaks keep eating into the...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Jennifer Grey Dishes on the ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel and How It Will Honor Patrick Swayze
“Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” And nobody puts actress Jennifer Grey in a sequel unless it pays homage to her late co-star, Patrick Swayze. In Aug. 2020, it was reported that a Dirty Dancing sequel was in the works at Lionsgate, 36 years after the original instant classic film premiered.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says Goodbye to Show With Incredible Photo
NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen took to Instagram and shared a photo telling the show’s fans goodbye. As you might know, the show has been canceled and will end after 14 seasons. Olsen plays Marty Deeks on the CBS crime drama. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week....
Mark Harmon May Have Left in Season 19, But He Remains a Major Part of ‘NCIS’ Well Into Season 20
Mark Harmon said goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs in episode 4 of season 19 after playing the character for more than 400 episodes.
‘Chicago PD’ Star Jesse Lee Soffer Returns to Show in New Pics, But There’s a Twist
Jesse Lee Soffer is returning to Chicago PD, but unfortunately, he isn’t reprising his role as the Intelligence team’s golden boy Jay Halstead. The One Chicago veteran starred as the straight but not always narrow officer for almost a decade before retiring from the show in the fall of 2022. As the brother of Chicago Med’s Will Halstead, he made his rounds through the franchise and regularly appeared in PD, Fire, and Med.
Why Shammy From Magnum P.I. Looks So Familiar
Successfully rebooting a franchise like "Magnum P.I." is no easy task. The series is as signature to '80s style and attitude as "Miami Vice," and forget filling Tom Selleck's shoes in the lead role; the more critical pressing matter would be how to replace that mustache. "Magnum P.I." premiered in...
‘Sons of Anarchy’s Theo Rossi to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller With Breakout Marvel Actress
Ready for his next project, Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Rachel with up-and-coming Marvel actress Hannah John-Kamen. According to Deadline, Rachel follows a new mother who although seems to have a perfect life, she can’t seem to recall the recent birth of her son or even being pregnant. When she goes to her husband Stephen for answers, he deflects, and really strange neighbors suddenly begin to stalk her. John-Kamen will play the title character while Rossi will play her husband Stephen. Directing the upcoming film is Jenn Wexler, who previously directed the horror film The Ranger.
Matthew McConaughey to Play Elvis Presley in New Netflix Series, But There’s a Twist
Adding a new role to his already impressive acting resume, Matthew McConaughey is going to be voicing music icon Elvis Presley in Netflix’s new animated series Agent Elvis. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. Variety reports that Agent Elvis is created by...
soaphub.com
Daytime Alum Morgan Fairchild Celebrates Her Birthday
Last year, Morgan Fairchild made a brief but welcome return to daytime as Haven de Haviland on General Hospital. Prior to that, she played Days of our Lives’ Anjelica Deveraux in 2018. The beloved actress is still busy performing, working tirelessly for her charities, and celebrating a wonderful milestone.
Tom Cavanagh Is Set to Reprise His Guest Role in 'Blue Bloods' — Details on His Return
For a long-running police procedural drama like Blue Bloods, guest actors tend to make the rounds. The series follows the Reagan family, mostly composed of members of law enforcement. There's assistant district attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), police officer Jamie (Will Estes), Commissioners Henry (Len Cariou) and Frank (Tom Sellick), and Detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), each of whom operate in different positions of the U.S. legal system.
Savannah Guthrie Jokes She Can Die Happy After Interview with ‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford
Savannah Guthrie is beside herself now that she lived out one of her career dreams and interviewed 1923 star, Harrison Ford. The Today Show anchor had the chance to talk with the Oscar nominee in an installment of her show that aired on Friday, February 3. During that time, she gleefully asked about filming the Yellowstone spinoff.
Melinda Dillon, the Oscar-nominated actress best known for playing Ralphie's mom in 'A Christmas Story,' has died at 83
According to an obituary shared by People, Dillon died on January 9. No cause of death was given in the announcement.
In Brief: Grammy ratings up; Spin-offs of 'Dexter' and Billions' coming, and more
Sunday night's Grammy Awards telecast on CBS drew over 12.4 million viewers, according to time zone-adjusted fast national ratings from Nielsen and including streaming on Paramount+ and CBS apps -- a three-year audience high for the awards show. That makes the Grammys the most-watched network primetime program this season, with the exception of sports. Sunday's show put up the best numbers on CBS since the 18.69 viewers for the 2020 telecast, which was the last ceremony held before the COVID-19 pandemic began... Sony Pictures is eyeing an I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot with original stars Jennifer Love...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Spoiler Alert’ on Peacock, an Engrossing Cancer-Weepie In Which Jim Parsons Will Make You Cry
Spoiler Alert (now on Peacock) finds former The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons tackling another leading-man film role. He follows 2020’s The Boys in the Band with this adaptation of Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, Michael Ausiello’s memoir about his relationship with his husband, who fought cancer before passing away in 2015. Parsons co-stars with Ben Aldridge – whose ballooning career includes a stint on Fleabag, playing Thomas Wayne in Pennyworth and a major role in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin – and together, they find more than enough chemistry to keep this weeper of a dramedy afloat.
Melinda Dillon, 'A Christmas Story' And 'Close Encounters Of The Third Kind' Actor, Dead At 83
A cause of death for the two-time Oscar-nominee hasn’t been made public.
