Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trades
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Tuesday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, as traders remain cautious and continued to refrain from creating fresh long positions. They are likely to keep an eye on remarks by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day for additional clues about the outlook for further rate hikes. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday.
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
This 'Strong Buy' Steel Stock Enters Powerful Uptrend
While many commodity stocks have pulled back off the highs from last year, the bullish run for steel stocks remains well intact. In fact, as we’ll see, this group has recently broken out and is one of the areas leading the way in 2023. Some investors may feel conservative...
Siemens Energy Q1 Net Loss Widens, Cuts FY23 View; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Shares of Siemens Energy AG were losing around 5 percent in German trading after the energy development company reported Tuesday wider net loss in its first quarter and adjusted fiscal 2023 forecast to now expect net loss same as the prior year, due to certain charges at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.
Daily Markets: Investors Await Powell's Speech
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today mixed. India’s Sensex fell 0.37% while Japan’s Nikkei and Taiwan’s TAIEX ended the day essentially flat, declining 0.03% and advancing 0.05%, respectively. China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.29%, Hong Kong’s Seng rose 0.36%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.42%, and South Korea’s KOSPI closed 0.55% higher led by Communications names. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed, and U.S. futures point to a mixed open. At the time of writing, e-mini-Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures are modestly higher and Dow futures are tracking lower with Cboe Volatility (VIX) futures, which points to higher levels of uncertainty given the historically inverse relationship between equities and volatility.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Should Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 03/01/2006, the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $263.19 million, making...
WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.38% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 5.67% of the company,...
Should SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/08/2005. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed...
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
Is Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) was launched on 12/02/2010, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are...
This Top Dividend Stock's High-Powered Growth Makes it a Great Buy
Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) recently reported strong fourth-quarter and full-year results. That enabled the global infrastructure giant to increase its dividend by another 6%. It has now grown its payout for 14 straight years. Brookfield sees more growth ahead. Here's a look at last year's strong showing and what...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:. Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/7/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. (WSM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating...
Edward Jones Downgrades International Business Machines (IBM)
On February 6, 2023, Edward Jones downgraded their outlook for International Business Machines from Buy to Hold. As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Business Machines is $145.28. The forecasts range from a low of $112.11 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.09% from its latest reported closing price of $136.94.
Eni SpA (E) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Eni SpA (E) closed at $29.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%. Coming into today, shares of the energy...
Assertio (ASRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Assertio (ASRT) closed the most recent trading day at $4.18, moving +1.95% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 5.96% over...
Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)
On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
