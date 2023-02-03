ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelaide Polsinelli Hired to Sell Newly Developed Upper East Side Office Building

Adelaide Polsinelli, Vice Chairman of Compass, a publically traded, technology-driven, real estate platform, has been exclusively retained to market for sale 168 East 80th Street, a bespoke, 12,300 square foot, newly constructed, elevatored, office building consisting of six, full-floor commercial units. The building is located on 80th Street between Lexington...
Engineering News-Record New York Magazine Recognizes Wesbuilt Construction Managers as the 2022 Contractor of the Year

Engineering News-Record New York magazine (ENR NY) magazine has recognized Wesbuilt Construction Managers as the 2022 Contractor of the Year. The competition jury cited the firm’s continuous technological innovation as the deciding factor in selecting Wesbuilt as the latest winner in the annual competition that recognizes leading construction firms in the New York region.
