Pantoja’s NJPW The New Beginning In Sapporo Night 1 Review 2.4.23. February 4th, 2023 | Hokkaido Sports Center in Hokkaido, Sapporo | Attendance: 3,073. Once again, New Japan has a show and I had no idea it was coming up. I’m reviewing both nights of this but Vengeance Day comes first since I’m covering that live and if it becomes available, Stardom’s Supreme Fight would also take precedence.

1 DAY AGO