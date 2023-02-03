ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta Police looking for Buckhead bank robber

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit are seeking assistance identifying a suspect involved in a Buckhead bank robbery. The incident occurred on Feb. 2 just after 3 p.m. 3:37 at the Ameris Bank at 3724 Roswell Road NE. The suspect can be seen in surveillance images above and video below. Preliminary investigation indicates […] The post Atlanta Police looking for Buckhead bank robber appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown

Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
CEDARTOWN, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Police identify Victim of Reservoir Street Shooting

A 56-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Reservoir Street in Rome Saturday. Rome police have identified the victim as Sam Franklin JR of Aragon. At around 7:36 p.m., a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes. The victim was found...
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Standoff with barricaded man ends in DeKalb County

Atlanta Police are investigating two separate wrong-way crashes that happened over the weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Armed man arrested after barricading himself inside home in Doraville

DORAVILLE, Ga. - A fight between roommates resulted in a gun being drawn and a man barricading himself inside a home, police say. The morning incident happened Monday off Tilly Mill Road in Doraville. According to investigators, two roommates got into an argument. One of the men ended up pulling...
DORAVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Watchdog rates Atlanta police complaints following beating of Tyre Nichols

ATLANTA - An Atlanta watchdog group said police officers in this city cross the line on occasion during encounters with citizens. But one member of the group told FOX 5 he had never seen anything in Atlanta like what happened in the released bodycam footage of Memphis police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Man who shot up house sentenced to prison

A suspected gang member is heading to prison nearly two years after firing 11 shots into a Coweta house. In a negotiated plea, Antonio Robert Edwards pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of four counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Superior...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police identify victim in fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

Atlanta Fire Rescue officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze. Funeral for teen killed near skating rink scheduled Saturday. A funeral is scheduled for a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed near an Atlanta skating rink on Jan. 23. First Alert Forecast: Dry and chilly weekend on...
