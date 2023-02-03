Read full article on original website
Man dead, woman injured in SW Atlanta shooting
A group fight that led to gunfire in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood left a man dead and a woman injured, officials sai...
Atlanta Police looking for Buckhead bank robber
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit are seeking assistance identifying a suspect involved in a Buckhead bank robbery. The incident occurred on Feb. 2 just after 3 p.m. 3:37 at the Ameris Bank at 3724 Roswell Road NE. The suspect can be seen in surveillance images above and video below. Preliminary investigation indicates […] The post Atlanta Police looking for Buckhead bank robber appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
coosavalleynews.com
Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown
Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
Cops: Gang member sought in drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs
A man who police said is in a gang was charged in a drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs, authorities announced ...
3 convicted after Ga. man shot to death feet from fiancée, kids as part of gang initiation
Prosecutors say the crime was part of a gang initiation for one of the defendants.
Police: Man found dead inside Douglasville hotel after fight
A report of a fight took Douglasville officers to the Royal Inn hotel Sunday, according to police....
Sheriff: Cobb deputy recruit fired, arrested after attacking inmate
A deputy recruit for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office was fired and arrested after he attacked an inmate, Sheriff Craig ...
Mother charged with DUI following wreck that killed 5-year-old, injured infant
Investigators said she went off the road into the grass median. The car then hit a culvert and overturned several times before stopping.
fox5atlanta.com
High-speed chase ends when suspect crashes into historic Atlanta grocery store
ATLANTA - A historic Atlanta building is still standing after it was damage following a police chase. The owner of Little’s Food Store, Brad Cunard, says it happened around 1:30am Sunday morning. That’s when he says he got a call that a car hit his business. According to...
wrganews.com
Rome Police identify Victim of Reservoir Street Shooting
A 56-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Reservoir Street in Rome Saturday. Rome police have identified the victim as Sam Franklin JR of Aragon. At around 7:36 p.m., a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes. The victim was found...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Standoff with barricaded man ends in DeKalb County
Atlanta Police are investigating two separate wrong-way crashes that happened over the weekend.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed man arrested after barricading himself inside home in Doraville
DORAVILLE, Ga. - A fight between roommates resulted in a gun being drawn and a man barricading himself inside a home, police say. The morning incident happened Monday off Tilly Mill Road in Doraville. According to investigators, two roommates got into an argument. One of the men ended up pulling...
fox5atlanta.com
Watchdog rates Atlanta police complaints following beating of Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA - An Atlanta watchdog group said police officers in this city cross the line on occasion during encounters with citizens. But one member of the group told FOX 5 he had never seen anything in Atlanta like what happened in the released bodycam footage of Memphis police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols.
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT raid forest near planned Atlanta police, fire training facility again
Yet another operation to clear the forest near the planned Atlanta police and fire training facility in DeKalb County took place Monday morning. Heavily armed SWAT Team members in armored trucks rolled in to clear out protestors so construction workers could do their job.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
2 men charged in shootout that left DeKalb nightclub security guard dead
The security guard was removing two people from the club when they started firing.
Metro Atlanta police investigating death of man whose body was found inside hotel room
Douglasville Police Department is investigating the death of a man found inside of a hotel room.
Newnan Times-Herald
Man who shot up house sentenced to prison
A suspected gang member is heading to prison nearly two years after firing 11 shots into a Coweta house. In a negotiated plea, Antonio Robert Edwards pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of four counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Superior...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police identify victim in fatal northwest Atlanta shooting
A funeral is scheduled for a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed near an Atlanta skating rink on Jan. 23.
