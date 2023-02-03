Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
411mania.com
WWE Supershow Results 2.5.23: Sonya Deville Possibly Injured, More
WWE held a Supershow live event on Sunday, which appears to have seen an injury to Sonya Deville. Wrestling Bodyslam reports that the show took place in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday and that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Deville was stopped due to an apparent injury. A member of the medical team came to ringside and Deville walked out at the end of the match.
411mania.com
Bron Breakker Makes a Statement, Beats Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Vengeance Day (Pics, Clips)
– Bron Breakker put an exclamation point on his win over Grayson Waller at tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event. Before picking up the victory, Breakker made sure to tell a nearly beaten Waller that the cage was his “dog pound” and that he runs NXT. Ahead...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Steel Cage Match Headlines
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with a steel cage match and more set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. *...
411mania.com
Seth Rollins Not Interested In a Reality Show With Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are one of WWE’s most well-known couples, but Rollins says he’s not interested in a reality show featuring the two of them. WWE has done reality shows for a few of its famous couples including Miz & Mrs. and the upcoming Hulu series with Montez Ford & Bianca Belair, but Rollins told Pro Wrestling Illustrated that such a situation isn’t one he’s intrigued by. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
411mania.com
Sonya Deville Reveals She Got Busted Open At Last Night’s WWE Live Event
It was reported last night that Sonya Deville appeared to be hurt following her match at a live event in Pensacola, FL. In a post on Twitter, she revealed that she cut open her eye. Not only that, it was the same one that she previously cut open at the Royal Rumble. The cut required seven stitches to close.
411mania.com
Arn Anderson On His Infamous ‘Glock’ Promo, How AEW Produces Promos
Back in 2021 on an episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut one of the best promos of his storied career. On a recent episode of his podcast, “Double A” talked about the infamous “get my Glock” promo with Cody Rhodes and how it came about. Arn also revealed how AEW producers promos from performers. Check out the highlights:
411mania.com
Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together Full Results 2.05.23: Speedball Bailey vs. Kenny K Headliner & More
Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together was hosted by Hoodslam on February 5 in San Francisco, CA. You can find full results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below. *Vipress & James C defeated El Chupacabra & Masha Slamovich. *I Quit Match: “Macdaddy” MYLO defeated Dark Sheik...
411mania.com
Various News: Being the Elite Features Jericho Cruise, WWE Board Member Joins Make-A-Wish Board
– This week’s episode of Being the Elite is now online and features the Jericho Cruise, plus more. The new episode, titled “Goodnight, Son,” was released this morning and you can check it out below:. – Make-A-Wish announced last week that Michelle Wilson, the former WWE Co-President...
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Top Flight is in tag team action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs. Chaos Project...
411mania.com
Various News: Details On Final Three Young Rock Episodes This Season, UWN Red Carpet Rumble This Weekend, Lineup For This Weekend’s WOW
– There are three episodes left of Young Rock season three, with the following episodes remaining:. February 10: “Miami, 1999: Dwayne lands his first part on a TV show but is dismayed when he keeps getting typecast as a wrestler; while searching for his breakout role, Dwayne’s acting career takes a surprising turn.”
411mania.com
Bayley Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
Bayley is taking a trip to Tuesday nights, with an appearance set for this week’s WWE NXT. WWE announced on Sunday that the Damage CTRL member will host an episode of Ding Dong Hello! on Tuesday’s episode with Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne as guests.
411mania.com
Adam Cole Gives An Update On Kyle O’Reilly, Says He’s ‘Doing Good’
In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio (via Fightful), Adam Cole gave an update on Kyle O’Reilly, who has been out of action in AEW since June of last year. O’Reilly had neck fusion surgery in September and said in January that he was dealing with a post-surgical problem.
411mania.com
Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
411mania.com
Spoiler Notes For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a few minor spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that Dexter Lumis, Street Profts, Maximum Male Models, MVP, Omos, JBL, Baron Corbin, Bayley, IYO SKY, Damian Priest, Elias, Piper Niven, Carmella, Michin, and Candice LeRae are all set for tonight’s show.
411mania.com
Notes on WWE House Show Business for 2022
– Wrestlenomics shared some data regarding WWE house show business for 2022. Pre the report, WWE ran about 147 non-televised live events last year, which was WWE’s first full calendar year the company was back on the road since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also the lowest count of WWE house shows in a calendar year since 2001.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 2.4.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Seth Rollins, More
WWE held a live event last night in Columbus, Georgia featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa def. Butch & Ridge Holland. * Candice LeRae def. Piper Niven. * Braun...
411mania.com
More Spoiler Notes From MLW SuperFight Tapings
A new report has some additional spoiler details from Saturday night’s MLW SuperFight tapings. PWInsider reports the following from the show:. * Raven, who made his return at the taping, was set up as a sort of “spiritual adviser” to Ricky Shane Page and AKIRA, will be working as a producer for the company.
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie On Her Free Agent Status, Wants a Match With Mercedes Mone
Taya Valkyrie recently weighed in on her free agent status, potentially going back to WWE and wanting a match against Mercedes Mone. Valkyrie spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting her appearance at Lucha VaVoom’s Valentine’s Glam/Slam Extravaganza and you can see some highlights below:. On...
Comments / 0