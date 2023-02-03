Read full article on original website
Nashville Predators extend Cole Smith
The Nashville Predators have decided to reward one of their depth forwards with a contract extension, signing Cole Smith to a one-year, $775K contract for the 2023-24 season. Smith was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Signed to a one-year, two-way contract for this season, Smith is...
Devils activate defenseman John Marino off IR
For the first time since Dec. 20, the New Jersey Devils will have John Marino back in the lineup. The team activated the defenseman from injured reserve and will dress him Monday against the Vancouver Canucks. With Marino in the lineup this season, the Devils are 21-9-2. His steady defensive...
Flames activate veteran defenseman Chris Tanev
The Calgary Flames have activated defenseman Chris Tanev, according to a team tweet. Tanev has been out with an injury since Jan. 23, when he left early in a 4-3 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Flames now are left with eight defensemen on their active roster with...
Flyers GM offers injury update on center Sean Couturier
It has been a tough season for Flyers center Sean Couturier. After it looked like he’d be able to return earlier than expected from a back injury, he suffered a setback in October and eventually required surgery. However, it appears he’ll have a chance of getting back late in the season as GM Chuck Fletcher confirmed to Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now that they haven’t ruled out the veteran returning to the lineup:
Jets' Chaz Lucius undergoes surgery, will miss rest of season
The Winnipeg Jets have announced disappointing prospect news, tweeting that Chaz Lucius underwent shoulder surgery Monday and will miss the rest of the season. The young forward had been playing with the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL after being loaned back to junior last month. Lucius, 19, was the 18th...
Trade deadline primer: Edmonton Oilers
With the All-Star break now behind us, the trade deadline looms large and is less than a month away. Where does each team stand, and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the Edmonton Oilers. After some early panic, the Oilers...
Panthers to activate goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky
The Florida Panthers will have another $10M man in the lineup tonight, as Sergei Bobrovsky will be activated from injured reserve and start. Spencer Knight will serve as the backup, meaning Alex Lyon is likely returning to the minor leagues. Bobrovsky, 34, last played on Jan. 19 but lasted just...
Coyotes send forward Dylan Guenther to WHL
The Arizona Coyotes have assigned forward Dylan Guenther to the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds, per a team announcement. Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong issued the following statement regarding this transaction:. Just like the World Junior Championships where Dylan helped lead Canada to a gold medal, this is a tremendous opportunity...
Sharks trade Jaycob Megna to Kraken
The Kraken have made a move to add some defensive depth as they’ve acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from San Jose in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Both teams have confirmed the swap. The 30-year-old had been a regular for the Sharks for most of the season, playing...
Trade deadline primer: Columbus Blue Jackets
With the All-Star break now upon us, the trade deadline looms large and is just a month away. Where does each team stand and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the Columbus Blue Jackets. When the Columbus Blue Jackets signed...
Islanders sign Bo Horvat to eight-year contract extension
The New York Islanders agreed to an eight-year contract extension with recent trade acquisition Bo Horvat. The terms of the contract have not been officially disclosed at this time, but Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that the extension carries an $8.5M average annual value. The deal will keep him under contract until he is 36 years old.
