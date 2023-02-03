Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship
It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
Photo: Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look Amid WWE Return Rumors
Matt Riddle has shown off his new look on social media amid his WWE hiatus and rumors about a return to the ring. Riddle was written off TV on the December 5 edition of Raw, after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. A report...
Former WWE Star Set for In-Ring TV Return for the First Time in Years
For the NWA’s Nuff Said pay-per-view, a number of matches have been announced, and one name on the card hasn’t wrestled on television or on pay-per-view in a number of years. The promotion revealed the match between EC3 and Alex Riley. Riley will go by Kevin Kiley, his...
Former WWE Superstar Coming Out Of Retirement For NWA Debut
The wrestling industry has seen various upcoming athletes who were positioned to be the next breakout stars of top promotions by the management. However, their lack of skill or connection with the audience derailed their push and ultimately led to their exit. One such name in this list is the former WWE superstar Alex Riley. But A-Ry recently came back to the squared circle and is set to make his debut in another major promotion as well.
Jey Uso Addresses SmackDown Absence Amid Bloodline Uncertainty
Jey Uso has addressed his SmackDown absence amid uncertainty surrounding his allegiance to the Bloodline faction. At Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns, after the Tribal Chief ordered Zayn to brutalize Kevin Owens with a steel chair. Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso then beat Zayn down, after...
Naomi Gives Latest Hint At WWE Exit
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi has given the clearest indication yet that she is no longer part of WWE after walking out of the company in 2022. Back on May 15th, 2022 Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw due to being frustrated over their creative direction as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They handed over their title belts to then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before their exit and were later stripped of the championship and publicly suspended by the company.
WWE Star Returns And Attacks Apollo Crews At NXT Vengeance Day
Apollo Crews' former bodyguard Commander Azeez made his WWE return during tonight's NXT Vengeance Day match between Crews and Carmelo Hayes. Azeez has gone back to his ring name, Dabba-Kato. Dabba-Kato was the ring name he used for "Raw Underground." During tonight's event, Kato helped Crews by stopping Trick Williams...
WWE HOFer Believes Roman Reigns Could Be Poised For Babyface Turn
The Bloodline is currently in turmoil after Sami Zayn struck Roman Reigns with a steel chair at the Royal Rumble last weekend. As a result, "The Tribal Chief" will now face Zayn with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at Elimination Chamber. If Reigns emerges victorious, he will defend the title against 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, where "The American Nightmare" is currently tipped as the favorite to leave Los Angeles with the gold. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes the "Head of the Table" will eventually return in a "huge" way if he temporarily steps away from the ring after WrestleMania.
Cody Rhodes Throws Beer At Seth Rollins During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has achieved great success during his WWE career, and his popularity only continues to grow. He excels in every role he is given and this is particularly evident in his current character. Additionally, it appears that his rivalry with Cody Rhodes will persist indefinitely. In fact, it seems Cody Rhodes threw beer at Rollins during a WWE live event.
7 Different Directions The Bloodline Angle Could Take On The Road To WrestleMania
We could very well be seeing the end of the hottest angle and group in WWE. Here are seven different directions The Bloodline could take on the Road to WrestleMania.
Cody Rhodes Says He Committed A 'Cardinal Sin' At The Royal Rumble
Pre-show rituals can help a person get into the right mindset before a game, performance, or match. Some people will listen to music or say a prayer. Others will get in some last-minute exercises. Before walking through the curtain, Goldberg used to headbutt walls until he gave himself a concussion. But sometimes rituals are more than mental. They can be practical as well.
WWE Supershow Results 2.5.23: Sonya Deville Possibly Injured, More
WWE held a Supershow live event on Sunday, which appears to have seen an injury to Sonya Deville. Wrestling Bodyslam reports that the show took place in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday and that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Deville was stopped due to an apparent injury. A member of the medical team came to ringside and Deville walked out at the end of the match.
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Steel Cage Match Headlines
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with a steel cage match and more set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. *...
Photo: Bray Wyatt Shows Off Gruesome Injury
WWE SmackDown star Bray Wyatt has shown off a hand injury of his own following Dijak’s injury at NXT Vengeance Day. At the February 4 special, Dijak appeared to suffer a broken finger in his NXT North American Championship match against Wes Lee. Following the bout, Dijak shared a...
Popular Star Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW
Adam Cole has commented on his NXT run, explaining why he chose to leave WWE and sign with AEW. Cole was one of the most decorated talents in NXT history, winning the brand’s North American, Tag Team, and main NXT titles during his tenure on the then Black and Gold brand.
WWE Releases Incredible Elimination Chamber Poster With Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn
The long awaited match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn is officially set. Following the amazing angle to close out the Royal Rumble premium live event last weekend, Sami and Roman both appeared on last night’s SmackDown. Sami appeared wearing a hoodie designed to disguise his identity, jumping Reigns...
Real Reason For ‘Last Minute’ Change To Ronda Rousey Title Plans
The real reason why Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the end of 2022 has been revealed. Flair made her WWE return on the December 30 edition of SmackDown, after months away from TV. On this show, she challenged for Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Title...
Every Title Change In WWE Of 2023
This page will keep track of every title change that happens in WWE throughout 2023, including NXT. Defeated: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (c), Andre Chase & Duke Hudson, Pretty Deadly. Reign Number: 1. Where: NXT Vengeance Day. Reign: Ongoing. Think you’re a wrestling mastermind? Well you can prove it...
Mandy Rose Reacts To NXT Vengeance Day
Mandy Rose has reacted to NXT Vengeance Day, the premium live event that she was previously advertised for before departing the company. Although they lost in their efforts to reclaim the NXT Women’s Championship for Toxic Attraction, the duo gave their all against Roxanne Perez. And while it remains...
