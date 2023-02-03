The Bloodline is currently in turmoil after Sami Zayn struck Roman Reigns with a steel chair at the Royal Rumble last weekend. As a result, "The Tribal Chief" will now face Zayn with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at Elimination Chamber. If Reigns emerges victorious, he will defend the title against 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, where "The American Nightmare" is currently tipped as the favorite to leave Los Angeles with the gold. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes the "Head of the Table" will eventually return in a "huge" way if he temporarily steps away from the ring after WrestleMania.

23 HOURS AGO