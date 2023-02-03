WASHINGTON — A Cincinnati ironworker will be sitting with First Lady Jill Biden in the First Lady's Box during Tuesday night's State of the Union address. According to the White House, Saria Gwin-Maye will be joining the first lady Tuesday night. Gwin-Maye introduced President Biden during his speech in Covington last month when he, along with political leaders from both parties representing Kentucky and Ohio, touted the bipartisan infrastructure law that will, among other things, bring federal funding for the Brent Spence Bridge.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO