ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Donald Trump's Presidential Bid Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
WLWT 5

Cincinnati ironworker to sit in First Lady's Box during State of the Union

WASHINGTON — A Cincinnati ironworker will be sitting with First Lady Jill Biden in the First Lady's Box during Tuesday night's State of the Union address. According to the White House, Saria Gwin-Maye will be joining the first lady Tuesday night. Gwin-Maye introduced President Biden during his speech in Covington last month when he, along with political leaders from both parties representing Kentucky and Ohio, touted the bipartisan infrastructure law that will, among other things, bring federal funding for the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy