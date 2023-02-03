ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Brooklyn Nets Trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks, Per Report

The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn is over. The Nets traded the star guard to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Brooklyn will receive power forward Dorian Finney-Smith, former Net guard Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks. The Mavericks also acquire Markieff Morris in the deal.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Chicago

10 Potential Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 NBA Deadline

10 potential trade candidates ahead of 2023 NBA deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving was the first domino. What could’ve passed by as a mellow trade deadline may now be a tad bit more enticing. Irving’s looming trade to the Dallas Mavericks probably won’t send rippling...
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
NBC Chicago

Tee Higgins Hilariously Responds to Trade Rumors Via Twitter

Tee Higgins hilariously responds to trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Friday, a report went public surrounding the Bengals' potential interest in trading star receiver Tee Higgins for a "high draft pick." The idea of shipping Higgins to another team is contingent upon the two parties agreeing...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy