Read full article on original website
Related
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Kyrie Irving Trade Winners, Losers: Blockbuster Deal Further Crowds West
Kyrie trade winners, losers: Blockbuster deal further crowds West originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA never disappoints. Just when we thought we were heading into a rather boring NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the world by trading for Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday afternoon.
Brooklyn Nets Trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks, Per Report
The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn is over. The Nets traded the star guard to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Brooklyn will receive power forward Dorian Finney-Smith, former Net guard Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks. The Mavericks also acquire Markieff Morris in the deal.
10 Potential Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 NBA Deadline
10 potential trade candidates ahead of 2023 NBA deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving was the first domino. What could’ve passed by as a mellow trade deadline may now be a tad bit more enticing. Irving’s looming trade to the Dallas Mavericks probably won’t send rippling...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Tee Higgins Hilariously Responds to Trade Rumors Via Twitter
Tee Higgins hilariously responds to trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Friday, a report went public surrounding the Bengals' potential interest in trading star receiver Tee Higgins for a "high draft pick." The idea of shipping Higgins to another team is contingent upon the two parties agreeing...
NBA Conducts Investigation Into Grizzlies-Pacers Postgame Incident
The NBA conducted an investigation of an incident that took place after the Memphis Grizzlies' home game against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29. The league went on to ban some of the individuals from attending future games at the FedExForum after its probe. It was originally reported by The...
Bulls' Andre Drummond, Nikola Vucevic Form Potent 1-2 Punch in Blowout of Spurs
Drummond, Vucevic form potent 1-2 punch in blowout of Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Even Andre Drummond can’t believe it. Eleven seasons in the NBA and his stealth trick of hanging back in the backcourt to steal an outlet pass still hasn’t landed on scouting reports.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Intrigued by Potential Opportunities as Trade Deadline Nears
Kane intrigued by potential opportunities as deadline nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks returned from their bye week and NHL All-Star break on Sunday feeling mentally and physically recharged. It was some much-needed time off for everyone, especially during the dog days of the season. Patrick Kane...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0