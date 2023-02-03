Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Nantz Loves Pebble Beach so Much That He Built a Replica of the Seventh Hole in His Backyard
Jim Nantz has worked in the broadcast booth at countless golf courses across the country, and he’s played at even more. The longtime CBS announcer knows the ins and outs of every golf course on the PGA Tour circuit, but he’s never found one as beautiful as Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Wichita Eagle
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Justin Rose. The 42-year-old Englishman won the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula after a wild week of weather pushed the event to a Monday finish. Rose shot a 6-under 66 in the split final round to finish three shots clear of the field and take home the top prize of $1.62 million. The win is the 11th of Rose’s PGA Tour career and first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.
Nine golfers withdrew from 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after Saturday's weather delay
It’s been a challenging week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula and the leaderboard has been filling up with withdrawals. Before his Thursday round started, Philip Knowles was the first of 15 WDs of the week. He was replaced in the field by Jonas Blixt.
These 15 golfers made the cut at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and will now miss WM Phoenix Open Monday qualifier, potential big payday
When Philip Knowles withdrew before the first round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a spot opened up for Jonas Blixt. The 38-year-old Swede has only gotten into one PGA Tour event this season – he missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship – so any chance to make a PGA Tour start is a good thing.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession
LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
golfmagic.com
Dustin Johnson on Masters LIV dinner tension? "It has nothing to do with us"
Dustin Johnson has become the latest pro to offer his thoughts on how the LIV Golf League players will approach this year's past champions' dinner at the Masters. Jon Rahm initially set this discussion off when news filtered through that Augusta National was not banning the LIV Golf League players from the first major of 2023.
Golf Digest
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?
PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
golfmagic.com
Report: "Signs of life" Tiger will make first PGA Tour start since car crash
Tiger Woods could potentially participate in his first official PGA Tour event since his 2021 car crash. According to @TWLegion, there are "signs of life" that 47-year-old Woods is ramping up his preparation for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. That tournament takes place next week. Woods is actually the tournament...
golfmagic.com
CONFIRMED: Rory McIlroy to headline PGA Tour's first full-field elevated event
Rory McIlroy will headline the PGA Tour's first full-field elevated event at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. World No.1 McIlroy, 33, will be joined by 22 of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. The prize purse for the event is a whopping $20m, with $3.6m going...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winners Ben Silverman and Aaron Rodgers, who earned the PGA Tour pro-am win with a victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. Silverman and Rodgers, who plays off a 10 handicap and is a future Hall-of-Fame...
golfmagic.com
Shaken PGA Tour player describes caddie collapse during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PGA Tour pro Harry Higgs has described how shaken players were after a caddie collapsed and received CPR during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. At the time of writing the news is good, with various reports suggesting the looper will be okay after he was rushed to hospital.
Justin Rose ran away with the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and stunned the betting public
Justin Rose hadn’t won a PGA event in more than four years. A European had never won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am period. Monday saw both streaks fall. The 42-year-old finally picked up his 11th win on Tour by running away with the annual Pro-Am event despite delays forcing the final round to finish up Monday morning. Rose won by three strokes at 18-under par with Brendon Todd and Brandon Wu tying for second place at 15-under.
Aaron Rodgers wins a championship at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The off-season is going better for Aaron Rodgers than the NFL season did for Aaron Rodgers in 2022. The great Green Bay Packers quarterback and partner Ben Silverman captured the title at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday. Per Packers.com:. The Packers’ quarterback and PGA professional Ben Silverman finished...
Why WM Phoenix Open fan favorite Phil Mickelson won't return to TPC Scottsdale, PGA Tour
For 30 years Phil Mickelson was a staple of the WM Phoenix Open. In fact, he was the Phoenix Open. Lefty made his debut at the PGA Tour’s annual Arizona desert stop in 1989 as an 18-year-old freshman at nearby Arizona State. As Mickelson evolved from a three-time NCAA champion to a six-time major champion and 45-time winner on Tour, the event at TPC Scottsdale grew with him and took a bit of his personality along for the ride.
Watch: Wearing mic for CBS, Keith Mitchell credits his caddie for calling him off a shot during live coverage of 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Max Homa wore a mic during live coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open on CBS and it was a huge hit. He went on to win, making the week even more special for Homa and his fans. This week at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Keith Mitchell took his...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Is Aaron Rodgers a sandbagger at golf? PGA Tour pro Keith Mitchell thinks so
Aaron Rodgers and his professional partner, Ben Silverman, won the truncated 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday, taking home a one-shot victory in the 54-hole pro-amateur tournament. For the future Hall-of-Famer and current Green Bay Packers quarterback, it's his first win in this tournament, which features 156 pro-am teams...
Golf.com
How to watch the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Monday: Final round live coverage
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is going to bonus time with the final round on the Monterey Peninsula continuing into the work week. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 4 on TV or online. Final round concludes Monday. The players have seen just about everything...
Caddie collapses, administered CPR during second round of Pebble Beach Pro-Am
A caddie for an amateur golfer at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed and required CPR on the 11th fairway on Friday before being rushed to the hospital.
Matt Fitzpatrick highlights notable PGA Tour players to miss the cut at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Poor weather has wreaked havoc at this week’s PGA Tour stop on the Monterey Peninsula, setting up for a rare Monday finish. After the conclusion of the third round early Sunday afternoon, Justin Rose held the 54-hole lead at 12 under, with Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama T-2 at 11 under. On the opposite end of the leaderboard, fan-favorite and past champion Jordan Spieth barely made the cut on the number at 1 under.
GolfWRX
TOUR REPORT: Jordan Spieth changes drivers, Josh Allen’s SICK putter, and Kisner’s new Wilson setup
Welcome to Monterey Peninsula, one of the most beautiful golf properties in the world, for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In my opinion, this week is one of the most interesting weeks of the year for golf equipment entertainment. That’s because the field is stacked with celebrities who have varying levels of skill sets and industry access. Getting a peek at how the celebs setup their golf bags is intriguing and unpredictable; you just don’t know what kind of golf clubs you’ll find.
Comments / 0