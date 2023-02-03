KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — As a winter storm continues to impact the region, school districts have begun announcing closures for Thursday, February 2, 2023. "If you don't have to get out please stay home and off the roads. Please drive with extreme caution if you have to get out and stay safe," read a statement from the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management at the onset of the deteriorating weather conditions.

KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO