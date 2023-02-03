Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the BestSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
North Texas Irish Festival Celebrates Celtic Culture in Dallas’s Fair Park March 3-5Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Approximate 140,000 square-foot 'big-box superstore' eyeing Forney development
FORNEY, Texas — An approximate 140,000-square foot "big-box superstore," rumored to be Target, is eyeing Forney for development in a much-larger project proposing a 350,000-square-foot development, according to economic and development officials. While those officials wouldn't confirm on the record who exactly the superstore is, one thing is for...
Heartland drive-by shooting turns murder investigation; police say retaliation for drive-by shooting in Dallas
HEARTLAND, Texas — A drive-by shooting in Heartland has turned murder investigation after a woman critically injured succumbed to her injuries at a Dallas-area hospital on Monday. The Crandall Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, received notification from the hospital the victim had succumbed to her injuries after...
Forney council member resigns to run for mayor
FORNEY, Texas — Forney City Council member Jason Roberson announced Wednesday morning he will be resigning from his seat on the council to run for Mayor in the May 2023 city elections. “In deciding to run for mayor, I really took time to consider one main question: Is there...
Icy, deteriorating road conditions reported in Kaufman County, some school districts to release early
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County emergency management personnel are reporting icy and deteriorating road conditions throughout the county as winter weather moves through the region. "The Bridges and Overpasses in Kaufman County have already begun icing. Conditions will deteriorate going into this afternoon, evening and overnight," read a...
School districts announced delays and closures due to winter storm
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — As a winter storm continues to impact the region, school districts have begun announcing closures for Thursday, February 2, 2023. "If you don't have to get out please stay home and off the roads. Please drive with extreme caution if you have to get out and stay safe," read a statement from the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management at the onset of the deteriorating weather conditions.
Forney ISD Director of Bands Recognized as 2023 Yamaha “40 Under 40” Educator
FORNEY, Texas — Forney ISD announces Jackson Middle School’s Director of Bands, Cory Graves, has been named a Yamaha “40 Under 40” Music Educator. Graves is one of just four educators selected from Texas, and he is the only middle school director to be selected from the state.
Police recover approximately 61 shell casings in overnight shooting that left woman critically injured
HEARTLAND, Texas — Police recovered approximately 61 spent shell casings in an overnight shooting that left a woman critically injured. At approximately 1:49 a.m., on February 6, 2023, the Crandall Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Fluttermill Drive in the Heartland community in regard to a shooting call.
Vision loss, 1 death possibly linked to brand of artificial tears, CDC investigation shows
ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multistate cluster of bacterial infections linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops. One person has died and at least three people have suffered permanent vision loss after using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears, the CDC announced. The...
Terrell Police Department searching for missing teen
TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is searching for a teen missing since January 19, 2023, according to a statement from the department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Missing is 16-year-old Dixie Waligura of Terrell, Texas. She is described as having brown hair, brown...
inForney.com
Forney, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0