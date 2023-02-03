ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forney, TX

inForney.com

Forney council member resigns to run for mayor

FORNEY, Texas — Forney City Council member Jason Roberson announced Wednesday morning he will be resigning from his seat on the council to run for Mayor in the May 2023 city elections. “In deciding to run for mayor, I really took time to consider one main question: Is there...
FORNEY, TX
Icy, deteriorating road conditions reported in Kaufman County, some school districts to release early

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County emergency management personnel are reporting icy and deteriorating road conditions throughout the county as winter weather moves through the region. "The Bridges and Overpasses in Kaufman County have already begun icing. Conditions will deteriorate going into this afternoon, evening and overnight," read a...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
School districts announced delays and closures due to winter storm

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — As a winter storm continues to impact the region, school districts have begun announcing closures for Thursday, February 2, 2023. "If you don't have to get out please stay home and off the roads. Please drive with extreme caution if you have to get out and stay safe," read a statement from the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management at the onset of the deteriorating weather conditions.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
Terrell Police Department searching for missing teen

TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is searching for a teen missing since January 19, 2023, according to a statement from the department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Missing is 16-year-old Dixie Waligura of Terrell, Texas. She is described as having brown hair, brown...
TERRELL, TX
Forney, TX
