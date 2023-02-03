Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
Virginia Department of Education makes multi-million dollar mathematical funding error
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Education has made a multi-million dollar mathematical error. Now, school districts across the state could see less funding than expected, especially in rural communities. Districts across Virginia are expected to see $201 million less than originally planned. "Errors can happen any...
Va. parents say Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed history standards fail their children
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — Vanessa Hall said she always admired what her two teenage children learned about history in their Fairfax County school system. It wasn’t the whitewashed history she was taught in the 1970s and 1980s that left out important contributions from and about African Americans, Asian Americans and others, she said. […]
WTOP
More details emerge on Md. governor’s paid gap year plan
Public service was a talking point when he was a candidate — now Maryland governor Wes Moore’s plan to create a service year program for high school graduates is starting to take shape in Annapolis. The day after Moore’s first State of the State speech, House Bill 546...
Removing students from classrooms further harms those who struggle the most
The Virginia House of Delegates has passed House Bill 1461 that would require the Virginia Department of Education to establish a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior, including criteria for teachers to remove disruptive students from classes. The bill also recommends the consideration of a three strikes policy for nonviolent disruptive behavior. While a […] The post Removing students from classrooms further harms those who struggle the most appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
General Assembly money committees ready to fund new inland port in Southwest Virginia
The House and Senate budget committees include differing amounts for the facility. The House budget also includes money for widening I-81 in the Roanoke Valley and renovating a building at Catawba Hospital. The post General Assembly money committees ready to fund new inland port in Southwest Virginia appeared first on Cardinal News.
theroanokestar.com
Delegate Head Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign
In a bold move, Valley legislator Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt/Roanoke) has called on controversial Judge Arianne Bennett to resign her position. Bennett was formerly the Chair of the Virginia State Parole Board. During March and April 2020, when most people were distracted if not paralyzed by fear from the new Covid pandemic, Bennett led the Board to release an unprecedented number of prisoners and broke countless laws and procedures by doing so. As news of that scandal began to go public, The Roanoke Star ran an August 19, 2020 commentary.
royalexaminer.com
Hampton Roads ships recovering spy balloon wreckage and more Va. headlines
• Ships based in Hampton Roads were recovering the wreckage of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon after it was shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend.—Virginian-Pilot. • Newly released emails shed more light on prosecutors’ decision to drop a prostitution-related case against a Virginia Beach pastor.—WRIC...
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj responds to criticism that she's an 'HR nightmare'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — A blistering new analysis completed by the Loudoun County Department of Human Resources shows the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney's Office has a high voluntary turnover rate under Buta Biberaj’s leadership. “As outlined above, turnover is an area where the [Commonwealth Attorney] appears to...
Virginia Senate bills could change how bicyclists navigate traffic signals
Two bills that would give bicyclists in Virginia more discretion when it comes to navigating traffic are making their way through the state Senate.
Virginia Dental Association notices uptick in ‘COVID Cavities’
The findings showed that approximately 130,237 Virginia children experienced decayed teeth or cavities from 2018-2019. However, that number jumped to 187,762 from 2020-2021.
House, Senate agree to extend bipartisan state literacy act
The Senate and House unanimously voted to extend the Virginia Literacy Act to students in fourth through eighth grade with the passage of a pair of bipartisan bills. The Virginia Literacy Act, which unanimously passed both chambers of the assembly last year and will go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year, is aimed at boosting literacy rates for students in kindergarten through third grade. The act requires schools across the state to establish evidence-based reading intervention programs, a key component of which is hiring one reading specialist for every 550 students who oversees students’ literacy progress.
blueridgeleader.com
Youngkin to prioritize cutting state taxes
On Jan. 26, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was the keynote speaker at the National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Day, where he emphasized the need to cut state taxes. Comparing Virginia to surrounding states, he explained why his administration believes that Virginia is too expensive and that a reduction in taxes can fix that.
Should students and teachers be trained to administer Naloxone?
VIRGINIA, USA — Conversations are happening in school board meetings and behind closed doors across Northern Virginia, about Naloxone and opioids. During a school board meeting in Arlington Thursday night, board members and parents talked about whether or not all staff should be trained to use Naloxone and if students should also be trained.
Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .
Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
Virginia poised to ban foreign adversaries from buying farmland
Virginia could soon ban China, Iran and other foreign adversaries from buying farmland in the commonwealth.
Augusta Free Press
Comment period open in Virginia on fast-track regulation of nursing programs
The Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides in Virginia. It will also help alleviate the shortage...
royalexaminer.com
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin names first Spirit of Virginia Award for 2023
“For more than 30 years, Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation have helped countless Richmonders prepare for and achieve home ownership. If ‘home is where the heart is,’ then Glenn and I laud the hearts that are forever changed by the good works of SCDHC,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin.
Virginia Senate passes The Affordable Energy bill which would prevent utilities from overcharging customer
Virginians may find some relief from excessive utility bills. Virginia residents have been complaining about recent rate hikes with utility companies and both Appalachain Power and Dominion have come under scrutiny. Virginia lawmakers have heard the cries of the people and are taking action. On February 2, the Virginia Senate unanimously passed the Affordable Energy bill and a House committee unanimously endorsed it although the" full House of Delegates has yet to consider the bill.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
Comments / 2