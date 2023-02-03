ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

WTOP

More details emerge on Md. governor’s paid gap year plan

Public service was a talking point when he was a candidate — now Maryland governor Wes Moore’s plan to create a service year program for high school graduates is starting to take shape in Annapolis. The day after Moore’s first State of the State speech, House Bill 546...
MARYLAND STATE
Virginia Mercury

Removing students from classrooms further harms those who struggle the most

The Virginia House of Delegates has passed House Bill 1461 that would require the Virginia Department of Education to establish a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior, including criteria for teachers to remove disruptive students from classes. The bill also recommends  the consideration of a three strikes policy for nonviolent disruptive behavior.   While a […] The post Removing students from classrooms further harms those who struggle the most appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanokestar.com

Delegate Head Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign

In a bold move, Valley legislator Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt/Roanoke) has called on controversial Judge Arianne Bennett to resign her position. Bennett was formerly the Chair of the Virginia State Parole Board. During March and April 2020, when most people were distracted if not paralyzed by fear from the new Covid pandemic, Bennett led the Board to release an unprecedented number of prisoners and broke countless laws and procedures by doing so. As news of that scandal began to go public, The Roanoke Star ran an August 19, 2020 commentary.
royalexaminer.com

Hampton Roads ships recovering spy balloon wreckage and more Va. headlines

• Ships based in Hampton Roads were recovering the wreckage of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon after it was shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend.—Virginian-Pilot. • Newly released emails shed more light on prosecutors’ decision to drop a prostitution-related case against a Virginia Beach pastor.—WRIC...
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

House, Senate agree to extend bipartisan state literacy act

The Senate and House unanimously voted to extend the Virginia Literacy Act to students in fourth through eighth grade with the passage of a pair of bipartisan bills. The Virginia Literacy Act, which unanimously passed both chambers of the assembly last year and will go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year, is aimed at boosting literacy rates for students in kindergarten through third grade. The act requires schools across the state to establish evidence-based reading intervention programs, a key component of which is hiring one reading specialist for every 550 students who oversees students’ literacy progress.
VIRGINIA STATE
blueridgeleader.com

Youngkin to prioritize cutting state taxes

On Jan. 26, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was the keynote speaker at the National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Day, where he emphasized the need to cut state taxes. Comparing Virginia to surrounding states, he explained why his administration believes that Virginia is too expensive and that a reduction in taxes can fix that.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Should students and teachers be trained to administer Naloxone?

VIRGINIA, USA — Conversations are happening in school board meetings and behind closed doors across Northern Virginia, about Naloxone and opioids. During a school board meeting in Arlington Thursday night, board members and parents talked about whether or not all staff should be trained to use Naloxone and if students should also be trained.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cardinal News

Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .

Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Comment period open in Virginia on fast-track regulation of nursing programs

The Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides in Virginia. It will also help alleviate the shortage...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia Senate passes The Affordable Energy bill which would prevent utilities from overcharging customer

Virginians may find some relief from excessive utility bills. Virginia residents have been complaining about recent rate hikes with utility companies and both Appalachain Power and Dominion have come under scrutiny. Virginia lawmakers have heard the cries of the people and are taking action. On February 2, the Virginia Senate unanimously passed the Affordable Energy bill and a House committee unanimously endorsed it although the" full House of Delegates has yet to consider the bill.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...

