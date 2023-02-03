Curry County first responder killed in 3 vehicle crash; 5 injured, including 2 kids

Read full article on original website
KFDA
TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash eight miles east of Hereford. According to DPS, around 6:50 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on US-60 when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the center median. The driver overcorrected...
Teen dead after wreck near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
cbs7.com
Hobbs Police Department investigating fatal pedestrian crash
HOBBS, New Mexico (KOSA) - According to the Hobbs police Department, on February 3rd, 2023, around 6:08 pm, officers responded to the area of the 600 block of west Apache in Hobbs in reference to a vehicle crash involving pedestrians. Upon arrival, the reporting person advised officers that a male...
KCBD
5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
Woman killed, 5 taken to Lubbock after Lea County crash on Saturday, NMSP said
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A crash in Lea County left one woman dead and five people hurt on Saturday, according to the New Mexico State Police. NMSP said authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash just before 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 82 and Prairieview Road northeast of Lovington. According to NMSP, a […]
1 dead, 5 injured after fatal crash northeast of Lovington
LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico State Police Department released information on a fatal crash that left one dead at the intersection of US Highway 82 and Prairieview Road near Lovington on Jan. 28. At around 6:44 p.m. on Jan. 28, the department detailed that the initial investigation found that a 46-year-old woman […]
Crash in southeast New Mexico leaves one dead
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lea County at the intersection U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview, northeast of Lovington. Police say the crash happened on January 28 around 6:44 p.m. and involved three vehicles. NMSP says their initial investigation shows a Ford truck was traveling north and stopped […]
1 dead after Wednesday dog attack in Tucumcari
Update (4:14 p.m.) Officials from the New Mexico State Police provided more information regarding a Wednesday evening dog attack that led to the death of a Tucumcari resident. According to a news release, the Quay County Sheriff’s Office asked the New Mexico State Police’s investigation bureau to investigate the death of 64-year-old Stanley Hartt, a […]
New Mexico man dead after attacked by pack of dogs
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs after the attack. The […]
everythinglubbock.com
Pickup and tractor crash near Wellman kills one, DPS said
TERRY COUNTY, Texas — A pickup and tractor crashed on Tuesday, 5.7 miles west of Wellman, leaving the pickup driver dead, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. At 6:43 p.m., the pickup driver Arthur Glenn Calvin, 70, of Quanah was driving west on...
KFDA
Clovis suspends plastic recycling program
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis has suspended their plastic recycling program. According to a release by the city, effective immediately plastic will be removed completely from recycling materials. The city asks residents to place their plastics in their regular trash. Other recycling materials such as tin cans,...
herefordharbinger.org
Hereford’s favorite stores to close due to online shopping
With online shopping becoming more utilized by today’s generation, physical stores like Greetings and Readings, JoAnn Fabrics, and Toys ¨R¨ Us are shutting down across the county because of a loss of profit. By 2026, 50,000-80,000 stores are set to close across the nation. These stores have...
