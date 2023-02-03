Read full article on original website
The Board of Supes Rules Committee postponed action on ending remote comment today after close to 100 people made strong arguments against the policy—through remote comment. Sup. Rafael Mandelman wants the board to stop accepting comments by telephone, a return to the days when people who want to weigh in on an issue before the board would have to come in person to City Hall.
