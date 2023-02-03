Read full article on original website
Austin residents outraged that power outages could last through Sunday
Many blame city leadership while praising line crews.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: 4% of Austin Energy customers still without power days after major outage
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s day six with no power for South Austin resident Jackie Padgett. Aside from the inconvenience, lack of heat and spoiled food, it means no ability for the remote worker to run her small business out of her home. But Padgett is most concerned about the...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Oncor brings in crews from out of town to help restore power in WilCo
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - In Williamson County, Oncor says nearly everyone whose power was knocked out by last week’s ice storm should have their lights back on by Tuesday night. The utility customers who don’t have their power restored, should check their equipment. Line crews crisscrossed cities like...
Will people get relief money for power outage costs?
Travis County Judge Andy Brown's Office said it's still working out the details of declaration funding, and there's no definitive answer on direct help for families just yet.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Food Bank provides 500 households with food in response to increased need
AUSTIN, Texas - The Central Texas Food Bank held an emergency food distribution Monday evening in response to the elevated need because of the ice storm. One East Austin Resident who came through the line said with a cut paycheck and spoiled food in the fridge, he needed the food to provide for his family for the rest of the week.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: More crews join Austin Energy effort to restore power
AUSTIN, Texas - More crews from other utilities joined Austin Energy's efforts to restore power to residents following the recent ice storm in Central Texas, says the city. Crews from MP Technologies and Tempest Energy join mutual aid crews from New Braunfels Utilities, CenterPoint Energy, Bird Electric, Renegade and CPS Energy in restoration efforts. More than 600 workers worked through the night to restore power to more than 34,000 customers since 1 p.m. Saturday.
Austinites still without power as city leaders provide update on winter response: 'This storm is ungodly'
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austinites are still without power and without a timeline of when they can expect to have their electricity turned on. Robert Donathan has made at least four calls to the City of Austin. None of the homes in his southwest Austin subdivision, Woods of Westlake, have any power.
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
Frustrated Austin Energy customers pack up and leave town
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents have gone six days without power. Two of them are Judy Evans and her husband who live in North Austin. "There is something seriously wrong with what’s going on with the power here. It is not appropriate," said Evans. They're going...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Hundreds of cars line up for Central Texas Food Bank distribution
AUSTIN, Texas - This week's winter storm has left hundreds of thousands of Austin residents in the dark for days during dangerously cold temperatures. "We're staying in Kyle, and it's a little hard without electricity in our house," says Austin resident Joe Cruz. Hundreds of cars lined up Saturday morning...
kut.org
They lost power in the 2021 blackout and their mom died. Now they don't have power again.
Just off Far West Boulevard in North Austin, streets are lined with what look like 7-foot-tall barricades — nests of gnarled limbs and branches from downed live oaks and Ashe juniper trees. "It's like a war zone," Rajeeta Shah says. Rajeeta and her sister, Minal, have been without power...
How some Central Texas districts are making up missed school days from ice storm
Several districts told KXAN they are waiting on waivers from the Texas Education Agency before making final decisions.
fox7austin.com
Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC
JOHNSON CITY, Texas - One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area. Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Rain on the way in Central Texas
Following some beautiful sunny days, showers and storms are on the way. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy expects to restore power to 'nearly all' customers by Feb. 12
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy now says it expects to restore power to "nearly all" remaining customers by next weekend. In a tweet late Sunday night, the utility says it is now focusing on the "most complicated & time-consuming restoration efforts" and noted that incoming wind and rain will pose additional challenges.
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy now working on smaller, more complex power issues
On Sunday afternoon, Austin Energy said they've made significant progress and about 94 percent of customers have power. The utility added that the biggest outages have been fixed and their crews are now working on the smaller, more complex issues.
KVUE restored following brief technical difficulties
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE News has returned to airwaves following a brief power outage on Monday morning. At 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 6, amid continued mass power outages from Austin Energy, KVUE lost power at the station, located in North Austin. At that time, KVUE went off-air during our Daybreak broadcast.
Police called after threat against Austin power crew
Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
fox7austin.com
Tree safety with the Texas A&M Forest Service
The ice is gone, but there's still a lot of damage left behind. Alison Baylis with the Texas A&M Forest Service joins Good Day Austin's Adaleigh Rowe to share some safety tips for handling the debris.
