Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Texas ice storm: More crews join Austin Energy effort to restore power

AUSTIN, Texas - More crews from other utilities joined Austin Energy's efforts to restore power to residents following the recent ice storm in Central Texas, says the city. Crews from MP Technologies and Tempest Energy join mutual aid crews from New Braunfels Utilities, CenterPoint Energy, Bird Electric, Renegade and CPS Energy in restoration efforts. More than 600 workers worked through the night to restore power to more than 34,000 customers since 1 p.m. Saturday.
KVUE

Frustrated Austin Energy customers pack up and leave town

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents have gone six days without power. Two of them are Judy Evans and her husband who live in North Austin. "There is something seriously wrong with what’s going on with the power here. It is not appropriate," said Evans. They're going...
fox7austin.com

Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC

JOHNSON CITY, Texas - One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area. Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.
fox7austin.com

Austin Energy expects to restore power to 'nearly all' customers by Feb. 12

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy now says it expects to restore power to "nearly all" remaining customers by next weekend. In a tweet late Sunday night, the utility says it is now focusing on the "most complicated & time-consuming restoration efforts" and noted that incoming wind and rain will pose additional challenges.
KVUE

KVUE restored following brief technical difficulties

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE News has returned to airwaves following a brief power outage on Monday morning. At 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 6, amid continued mass power outages from Austin Energy, KVUE lost power at the station, located in North Austin. At that time, KVUE went off-air during our Daybreak broadcast.
KXAN

Police called after threat against Austin power crew

Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
fox7austin.com

Tree safety with the Texas A&M Forest Service

The ice is gone, but there's still a lot of damage left behind. Alison Baylis with the Texas A&M Forest Service joins Good Day Austin's Adaleigh Rowe to share some safety tips for handling the debris.
