Washington State

Black history booms as states restrict it

Red states are limiting Black history lessons in public schools at the same time scholars are producing groundbreaking new works around art, slavery, civil rights, and the Great Migration. Why it matters: A work on Black history has won a National Book Award every year since 2018 as historians find...
How much does ChatGPT know about D.C.? Not much.

In the heart of our nation stands D.C., a city of power and history. Underwhelmed by that poem? Don’t blame us. That was written by ChatGPT. State of play: ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, is breaking the internet with instantaneous replies that are far more advanced than any previous AI tool, Axios' Erica Pandey, Dan Primack, and Ina Fried report.
