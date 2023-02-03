Read full article on original website
Related
Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Black history booms as states restrict it
Red states are limiting Black history lessons in public schools at the same time scholars are producing groundbreaking new works around art, slavery, civil rights, and the Great Migration. Why it matters: A work on Black history has won a National Book Award every year since 2018 as historians find...
How much does ChatGPT know about D.C.? Not much.
In the heart of our nation stands D.C., a city of power and history. Underwhelmed by that poem? Don’t blame us. That was written by ChatGPT. State of play: ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, is breaking the internet with instantaneous replies that are far more advanced than any previous AI tool, Axios' Erica Pandey, Dan Primack, and Ina Fried report.
Axios
Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0