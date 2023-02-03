Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Yakima Man Held on Suspicion of Poaching Black Bear, Offering Skull for Sale
Authorities have accused a Yakima man of illegally killing a black bear and offering its skull for sale. State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials opened their case against the 45-year-old man in June, when a Yakima resident found a cooler with four bear paws in it in a shared backyard, according to a probable cause statement.
Road rage gun incident on I-82 south of Tri-Cities leads to chase in WA and OR
A Benton County deputy forced his car to stop.
Central Washington man Accused of Trying to Kidnap Infant at a Walmart
A Wapato man is in jail after a woman said he tried to take her infant son at a Yakima Walmart parking lot Thursday. Police were called to the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave. around 12:40 p.m. after the woman said the man tried to take her 4-month-old son from her car.
One Dead, Yakima Police Continue Investigating Home Shooting
A man was found dead in a backyard Sunday morning in Yakima. Police were called to a residence on Sunday in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 am on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 29-year-old male. There were people inside...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Trying to Kidnap Infant From Yakima Walmart
A Wapato man is in jail after a woman said he tried to take her infant son at a Yakima Walmart parking lot Thursday. Police were called to the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave. around 12:40 p.m. after the woman said the man tried to take her 4-month-old son from her car.
KIMA TV
Gun used in Grandview drive-by shooting linked to 6 other shootings in Yakima
GRANDVIEW, Wash. – A gun used in a drive-by shooting in Grandview has been linked to 6 other shootings in Yakima, according to the Grandview Police Department (GPD). On Feb. 14, 2022, GPD says they responded to multiple calls of gunshots near the 500 block of N 4th St. in Grandview.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakama man gets 10 years for using gun in violent crime
YAKIMA, Wash.- James Skahan-Lowe,30, was sentenced on February 2 after having pleaded guilty on November 1, 2022, to Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. “The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to aggressively prosecute those who perpetrate violence within the boundaries of the Yakama...
Tri-Cities carpenter killed walking on the highway is identified. But who hit him?
His sister said he was heading home.
FOX 11 and 41
29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St. When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house. People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by...
FOX 11 and 41
22-year-old man shot dead near dog park in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Yakima Police received several calls of a man acting out near Randall Dog Park off S 48th Ave and W Washington Ave. According to Lt. Chad Janis with YPD, the 22-year-old man walked up to another man and a child near the park.
ifiberone.com
2 suspects sought after fleeing from traffic stop in East Wenatchee
EAST WENATCHEE - Law enforcement is search for two suspects who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Saturday in East Wenatchee. Police have probable cause to arrest Echo Burnam and Robert Britt for felony eluding, rendering criminal assistance and obstructing law enforcement, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
yaktrinews.com
Yakima police investigating after homeowner shoots armed man
YAKIMA, Wash. - Investigators with the Yakima Police Department are looking into a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning. According to information from the Yakima Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 a.m. By Erin Wencl.
Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park
Yakima Police Department officials say the 22-year-old victim, identified as Daniel Ortega of Yakima, was shot after a man in the dog park reportedly began acting aggressively toward an unidentified man, his son, and other people at the dog park as well. After interrogation with YPD detectives, the man who...
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
Police Warning of Power Bill Phone Scam
Every year a host of scams try and trick you into giving your money or financial information and many times the scammers disguise themselves as authorities or important technicians. That's the case in the latest scam being reported by the Yakima Police Department. Authorities say a "concerned citizen" recently told Officers they received a call from someone saying their Pacific Power bill was overdue.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima receives $1.65M to provide housing for homeless people
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Neighborhood Health Services (YNHS) is receiving $1.65 million in grant funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce), which received federal funding to provide housing for homeless people. Commerce received $9 million in total, funding projects in Yakima, Island, Klickitat, Mason, Skamania, Thurston and Whatcom counties over the next three years.
Chronicle
Getting People to Yakima Is Main Hurdle in Regional Airport Proposal
Could the letters "YKM" one day be as prominent as the "SEA" seen on labels attached to so many suitcases of Pacific Northwest airline passengers?. The city of Yakima's offer to dramatically expand the capacity and role of the local airport has been frequently discussed during the past month by state officials, lawmakers and members of a committee charged with reducing congestion at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and addressing more air passenger and cargo demand in the state.
Free Smoke Detectors For People Who Live in Yakima County
The American Red Cross is out to install as many smoke detectors as they can in Yakima County. Yakima County has the highest rate of home fires in the state. The American Red Cross hosts Sound the Alarm every year to install free smoke alarms for those in need. Home...
Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas
Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0