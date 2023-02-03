Read full article on original website
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures extend winning streak, hit highest since 2015
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures rose for the 11th session in a row on Monday, hitting their highest in more than seven years as tight supplies continued to fuel a rally. Strength in the cash market added to the gains in cattle futures. But surplus...
CBOT soybeans close lower on technical selling, China demand concerns
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday, pressured by technical selling after rising near the high end of their recent trading range last week. * The market faced additional pressure from concerns about demand from top soybean buyer China waning after the United States shot down what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract settled down 10-3/4 cents at $15.21-1/4 a bushel. The contract dropped below its 10-day moving average during the session but settled just above that key technical point. * CBOT March soymeal futures dropped $7.50 to $489.00 a ton. * Soymeal firmed during the overnight trading session but turned lower after failing to top the 8-1/2-year high it hit on Friday. * CBOT March soyoil gained 0.25 cent to 59.31 cents per lb, recovering from a six-month low hit earlier in the session. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that export inspections of soybeans totaled 1.830 million tonnes in the week ended Feb 2, down from 1.931 million the week before. Analysts had been expecting soybean inspections between 800,000 and 1.9 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
GRAINS-Soybeans inch lower on record Brazil output estimates
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched lower on Monday, weighed down by estimates of a record output in top exporter Brazil despite slow harvest progress due to heavy rains in key producing regions. Wheat edged higher after an agriculture consultancy cut its harvest forecast for top exporter...
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures fall on technical selling; corn edges higher; wheat weak
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures dropped on Monday on a technical setback after rallying to the high end of recent trading ranges last week, traders said. Corn ended higher after trading in negative territory for much of the day, with the market finding support near Friday's low.
As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options
In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
U.S. wheat futures fall on technical setback
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Monday, retreating from early strength on technical selling. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract dropped 6-1/2 cents to settle at $7.50-1/4 a bushel. * Technical resistance for the CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract was noted at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. Support was noted at its 20-day moving average. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat dropped below its 50-day, 30-day, 40-day, and 10-day moving averages during the session. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures for March delivery were 3/4 cent lower at $8.72-1/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat ended down 5-3/4 cents at $9.15-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday morning reported weekly wheat export inspections of 536,355 tonnes, up from 445,727 tonnes the prior week. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 300,000 to 525,000 tonnes. * South Korea's Major Feedmill Group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in a private deal, with one consignment priced at an estimated $334.50 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. * Algerian state grains agency OAIC has issued two international tenders to buy soft milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
GRAINS-Soybeans inch higher as heavy rains in Brazil disrupt harvest
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as harvest progress slowed in top exporter Brazil due to continued heavy rains in key producing regions. Wheat gained on reports of a fall in shipments from Ukraine, the world's fifth largest exporter of...
GRAINS-Soybeans fall on China sales worry after U.S. shoots down balloon
Fear China could stop U.S. purchases after balloon incident. (Recasts with European trade, adds new comment, changes dateline) HAMBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell on Monday, pressured by concern U.S. sales to China could be endangered by political tension after the United States shot down a Chinese balloon.
UPDATE 4-Tyson Foods 'hit in the mouth' on meat supplies, CEO says; shares fall
(Adds executive comments from earnings call, updates shares) Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected U.S. beef and pork supplies reduced demand for its chicken, company executives said on Monday, as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profits. Shares were...
GRAINS-Soybeans firm with crop data in focus
USDA world crop report, Canada stocks estimates eyed. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Tuesday, drawing support from stronger vegetable oil prices as participants awaited U.S. government crop forecasts for a latest gauge of South American harvest prospects. Corn...
India's wheat planting remains steady despite record high prices
MUMBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - India's wheat plantings remained steady despite a rally in price of the staple to a record as farmers in a key producing central state shifted to rapeseed to take advantage of even higher prices for the oilseed, farm ministry data showed on Monday. A lower-than-expected...
UPDATE 2-Brazil farmers reap more than 14 mln tonnes of soybean, AgRural says
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested more than 14 million tonnes of soybeans so far in the 2022/2023 season, Adriano Gomes, an analyst at agribusiness consultancy AgRural, told Reuters by telephone on Monday. The volume, which would be greater had it not been for rains disrupting...
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 2-6 cents, soybeans down 2-6, corn mixed
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 6 cents a bushel. * Wheat firm on technical buying and...
UPDATE 3-Tyson Foods misses profit estimates as lower beef prices bite; shares fall
(Adds details, analyst comments) Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc widely missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Monday and cut its expectations for operating margins this year in the face of falling beef prices and easing demand for pork. The results sent the U.S. meatpacker's shares down...
Russian wheat prices down as supplies remain high - analysts
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week as a record harvest and record wheat stocks helped keep supplies high, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content, delivered free on board (FOB) from Black Sea ports, were down $7 last week to $297 per tonne, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. "Demand is quite stagnant, while the world continues to consider Russian wheat reserves as endless," said IKAR head Dmitry Rylko. Egypt bought 535,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $303-305 per tonne FOB in an auction last week, the Sovecon consultancy said, a price notably lower than its previous purchase. Russian wheat exports were close to record levels in January. Sovecon estimates that Moscow exported up to 3.8 million tonnes of wheat last month, compared with an average for the month of 2.7 million tonnes. In total, Russia may export 30-35 million tonnes of grain in the second half of the 2022/23 agricultural year, according to the agricultural ministry. Weather conditions continue to affect this year's crop estimates. IKAR has lowered its preliminary wheat crop estimate to 84 million tonnes from 87 million tonnes. Sovecon is maintaining its forecast at 86 million tonnes for now, but notes that dry weather is becoming an increasing problem for the crop in the south. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,600 rbls/t +175 rbls/t wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 28,150 rbls/t +1,350 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 78,750 rbls/t +250 rbls/t oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 33,600 rbls/t +1,000 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,160/t +$30 oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $722.44/t -$0.83 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 70.68 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova Writing by Caleb Davis Editing by Mark Potter)
3 Big Things Today, February 7, 2023
Soybean futures were higher in overnight trading on adverse weather in parts of South America and signs of demand for U.S. supplies. Growers in Brazil are seeing crop stress from dry weather in areas and some potential delays in harvesting. About 15% of the soybean areas in Brazil and a...
Western producers suspend sunflower seed shipments to Russia - Izvestia
MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Three Western seed producers have suspended sunflower seed shipments to Russia and paused customers' bids for purchases, the Izvestia newspaper reported on Monday, citing letters received by several Russian agricultural firms. According to the report, Germany's Bayer, Swiss agrochemicals group Syngenta and seed firm Nuseed...
Corn down 2¢ at open | Tuesday, February 7, 2023
This morning, corn is down 2¢ while soybeans are up just a quarter of a cent. CBOT wheat is up 2¢. KC wheat is up 9¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 4¢. Bob Linneman with Kluis Commodity Advisors says yesterday's export sales to Mexico and Japan are "a good way to start the week," but he says "traders are concerned that the weekly export inspections data will start to fade, since that is the seasonal trend."
